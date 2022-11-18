ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Out-of-state businessman accused of raping woman in downtown Hilton

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A North Carolina businessman has been charged with raping a woman inside the Hilton Cleveland Downtown on Lakeside Avenue. Milosz Majewski, 32, of Summerfield, North Carolina, is accused of sexually assaulting a 29-year-old last Thursday in a hotel room while forcing his fingers into her mouth to keep her from screaming, charging documents show.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Woman banned from Berea pet store after expressing desire to shoot employees

BEREA, Ohio – A manager at Pet Supplies Plus, 449 West Bagley Road, called police at about 1 p.m. Nov. 17 and said she wanted a customer banned from the store. The customer, a 64-year-old Berea woman, entered Pet Supplies Plus the day before and complained about cat medication she had purchased previously at the store. She bought additional medication for fleas and ticks, saying that if the medication didn’t work, she would kill herself. Then she said she would rather shoot the manager and her employees.
BEREA, OH
Cleveland.com

Man wounded when shots fired at vehicle as he drives down Akron street

AKRON, Ohio — A man driving in the South Akron neighborhood was wounded in the head early Saturday morning when shots were fired at his vehicle, police say. Police say the 30-year-old victim managed to drive himself to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center after the shooting, which occurred at about 3:05 a.m. on the 1400 block of South Main Street. The man’s wounds were not life-threatening.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Cuyahoga Councilman Scott Tuma running for Parma law director

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County Councilman Scott Tuma, a Democrat, announced Tuesday that he is running for Parma law director in 2023. The councilman has represented District 4, which includes Parma, Parma Heights and Middleburg Heights, for six years. He is mid-way through his second term after winning re-election in 2020. But he said he hopes to represent his home community in a different way.
PARMA, OH
Cleveland.com

Woman dies, man injured in shooting in Euclid

EUCLID, Ohio – A Cleveland woman was killed in a shooting Saturday near a bar on Lakeland Boulevard in Euclid, police say. Jaschae Burns, 27, was shot to death about 11 p.m., according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. Burns had suffered from a gunshot wound to the chest.
EUCLID, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland giving away about 50 rain barrels to city residents

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Mayor’s Office of Sustainability and Climate Justice has about 50 rain barrels it wants to give away free to Cleveland residents. Normally rain barrel giveaway is in the summer but there were delays this year due to supply chain issues, said Patti Donnellan, sustainability coordinator for nature-based solutions at the city.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Two plead guilty to kidnapping, murdering woman in East Cleveland as part of revenge plot against her boyfriend

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Two women have admitted to helping kidnap, torture and murder a woman as part of a plot to elicit the whereabouts of her boyfriend. Portria Williams, 31, pleaded guilty on Friday to aggravated murder, kidnapping and conspiracy charges in the November 2021 death of Alishah Pointer. Destiny Henderson, 18, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, kidnapping and conspiracy.
EAST CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Kudos to Cuyahoga County Council for allocating $225,000 to The Bail Project

Much thanks to Cuyahoga County Council for pledging $225,000 to The Bail Project, providing relief to many impoverished pretrial detainees who would otherwise have to sit in jail for weeks or perhaps months before trial (”Cuyahoga council helping bail out inmates stuck in jail on low bonds they can’t pay,” cleveland.com, Nov. 17). Forget the “do the crime, do the time” drivel. The reality is that, prior to trial and/or sentencing, a crime has only been alleged, not proven.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Opening of Brooklyn’s new Memphis Avenue bridge delayed

BROOKLYN, Ohio -- Cuyahoga County recently announced that the Memphis Avenue bridge replacement project, originally scheduled for completion next month, won’t be finished until the end of January. Mayor Katie Gallagher said she’s recently experienced weeks of news about project delays, beginning with construction of a new city hall/police...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
93K+
Followers
88K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy