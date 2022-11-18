Read full article on original website
Out-of-state businessman accused of raping woman in downtown Hilton
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A North Carolina businessman has been charged with raping a woman inside the Hilton Cleveland Downtown on Lakeside Avenue. Milosz Majewski, 32, of Summerfield, North Carolina, is accused of sexually assaulting a 29-year-old last Thursday in a hotel room while forcing his fingers into her mouth to keep her from screaming, charging documents show.
MetroHealth board fires Akram Boutros over $1.9 million; he says it’s retaliation for his reporting misdeeds: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The MetroHealth board of directors late Monday night announced the firing of Boutros for what it said was Boutros giving himself more than $1.9 million in unauthorized bonuses. Boutros, who led the hospital system for nearly 10 years and was set to step down this month, said...
Woman banned from Berea pet store after expressing desire to shoot employees
BEREA, Ohio – A manager at Pet Supplies Plus, 449 West Bagley Road, called police at about 1 p.m. Nov. 17 and said she wanted a customer banned from the store. The customer, a 64-year-old Berea woman, entered Pet Supplies Plus the day before and complained about cat medication she had purchased previously at the store. She bought additional medication for fleas and ticks, saying that if the medication didn’t work, she would kill herself. Then she said she would rather shoot the manager and her employees.
State officials approve $767k payout for wrongfully convicted Cleveland man who spent 28 years in prison
COLUMBUS, Ohio – State officials have approved a six-figure payment to a Cleveland man who spent 28 years in prison for a murder a judge found he didn’t commit. The state controlling board, a panel of governor’s office officials and state legislators, approved a $767,44 payment to Charles Jackson on Monday afternoon.
‘The rock of this crew’: Gatherers commemorate Johnny Tetrick, the Cleveland firefighter killed in the line of duty
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- There was the time Johnny Tetrick snuck over to another Cleveland fire station and emptied a box of crickets that would chirp all night—a practical joke during an ongoing war of pranks between rival stationhouses. There was the time Tetrick built a sheet metal roof over...
Cleveland man dies three days after shooting in city’s Glenville neighborhood, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Police are searching for a 14-year-old boy who is a suspect in the slaying of a man who died three days after he was shot in the city’s Glenville neighborhood. Lawrence McKissic, 18, was wounded about 1:30 p.m. Saturday in a drive-thru on East 103rd...
Man wounded when shots fired at vehicle as he drives down Akron street
AKRON, Ohio — A man driving in the South Akron neighborhood was wounded in the head early Saturday morning when shots were fired at his vehicle, police say. Police say the 30-year-old victim managed to drive himself to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center after the shooting, which occurred at about 3:05 a.m. on the 1400 block of South Main Street. The man’s wounds were not life-threatening.
Cuyahoga Councilman Scott Tuma running for Parma law director
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County Councilman Scott Tuma, a Democrat, announced Tuesday that he is running for Parma law director in 2023. The councilman has represented District 4, which includes Parma, Parma Heights and Middleburg Heights, for six years. He is mid-way through his second term after winning re-election in 2020. But he said he hopes to represent his home community in a different way.
Woman dies, man injured in shooting in Euclid
EUCLID, Ohio – A Cleveland woman was killed in a shooting Saturday near a bar on Lakeland Boulevard in Euclid, police say. Jaschae Burns, 27, was shot to death about 11 p.m., according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. Burns had suffered from a gunshot wound to the chest.
Cleveland giving away about 50 rain barrels to city residents
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Mayor’s Office of Sustainability and Climate Justice has about 50 rain barrels it wants to give away free to Cleveland residents. Normally rain barrel giveaway is in the summer but there were delays this year due to supply chain issues, said Patti Donnellan, sustainability coordinator for nature-based solutions at the city.
Former CEO Dr. Akram Boutros led MetroHealth through jail crisis, COVID-19: Here’s a timeline
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Former MetroHealth CEO Dr. Akram Boutros, who was fired Monday, led the health system through the expansion of the hospital system, the COVID-19 pandemic and a health crisis at the Cuyahoga County jail. He also called on Cleveland’s hospitals to address the city’s social determinants of health.
Two plead guilty to kidnapping, murdering woman in East Cleveland as part of revenge plot against her boyfriend
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Two women have admitted to helping kidnap, torture and murder a woman as part of a plot to elicit the whereabouts of her boyfriend. Portria Williams, 31, pleaded guilty on Friday to aggravated murder, kidnapping and conspiracy charges in the November 2021 death of Alishah Pointer. Destiny Henderson, 18, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, kidnapping and conspiracy.
Wanted man tries to hide in Lyft driver’s car: Solon Police Blotter
At 2:30 p.m. Nov. 15, police investigated a two-car crash and learned that a passenger in one of the cars -- an Akron man, 21 -- was wanted on a Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office warrant. Before the officer could confirm the warrant, the man ran from the car in...
Kudos to Cuyahoga County Council for allocating $225,000 to The Bail Project
Much thanks to Cuyahoga County Council for pledging $225,000 to The Bail Project, providing relief to many impoverished pretrial detainees who would otherwise have to sit in jail for weeks or perhaps months before trial (”Cuyahoga council helping bail out inmates stuck in jail on low bonds they can’t pay,” cleveland.com, Nov. 17). Forget the “do the crime, do the time” drivel. The reality is that, prior to trial and/or sentencing, a crime has only been alleged, not proven.
Body found in Parma basement identified as man missing since August
PARMA, Ohio – Authorities say a man who had been missing since August was identified as the victim of a homicide on West 26th Street, where his body had been wrapped in plastic in the basement of a home. The office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner and Parma...
Suspended driver learns about proper paperwork: North Royalton Police Blotter
On Oct. 28, police observed a black Chrysler 300 on Bennett Road. The vehicle came back to an owner with a suspended license. The officer talked to the driver, who said that despite the suspended license, he had driving privileges due to the fact that he drives for work. The...
Elderly man dies in house fire on Cleveland’s East Side, fire officials say
CLEVELAND, Ohio – An elderly man died in a house fire Tuesday on the city’s East Side, according to fire officials. Firefighters responded about 8 p.m. to the fire at a home on East 143rd Street, south of Aspinwall Avenue. A 76-year-old man, who lived alone, died in the fire, officials confirmed.
Opening of Brooklyn’s new Memphis Avenue bridge delayed
BROOKLYN, Ohio -- Cuyahoga County recently announced that the Memphis Avenue bridge replacement project, originally scheduled for completion next month, won’t be finished until the end of January. Mayor Katie Gallagher said she’s recently experienced weeks of news about project delays, beginning with construction of a new city hall/police...
Two vehicles taken at gunpoint on separate days: Richmond Heights Police Blotter
A woman reported at 1:15 a.m. Nov. 19 that her vehicle had been taken at gunpoint by four unknown male suspects. Her iPhone and Apple Watch were also taken during the incident, which is under investigation. Felonious assault: Chestnut Lane. A vehicle was stolen at gunpoint around 7:10 p.m. Nov....
The Browns’ 31-23 loss to the Bills: By the numbers
DETROIT -- The Browns were defeated by the Bills, 31-23, on Sunday. But what do the numbers tell us?. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
