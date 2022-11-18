Read full article on original website
Some Mass. Officers Denied Recertification Due To Character, Disciplinary Questions
More than two dozen Massachusetts law enforcement officers did not secure renewed certification under the state's new police reform law for reasons including possible ongoing disciplinary matters, while more than 200 others were not recertified for other causes, the executive director of a police oversight panel said Tuesday. Through Nov....
Thanksgiving Plans: Baker In Ireland, Biden Coming To Nantucket
Gov. Charlie Baker is spending his final Thanksgiving as governor of Massachusetts about 3,000 miles away in Ireland, the governor's office said over the weekend. The governor and First Lady Lauren Baker left Saturday evening for Dublin to start a weeklong family trip to Ireland. They plan to return to Massachusetts next Monday, Nov. 28. Acting Gov. Karyn Polito will be in charge most of the time that Baker is away.
5 Rhode Island Businesses Approved for Adult-Use Pot Sales Starting Next Week
Rhode Island is set to roll out adult-use marijuana sales on Dec. 1, and five businesses have been approved to sell when the program gets up and running next Thursday. The five businesses that have gotten the Ocean State's stamp of approval are all existing medical marijuana compassion centers, according to a news release from Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee's office.
Still Waiting for Your Mass. Tax Rebate Check? You're Not Alone
Still waiting for your Massachusetts tax refund check? You're not alone. Many others say they're still waiting on their checks too. The first checks and direct deposits from $3 billion in excess tax revenue started going out to taxpayers three weeks ago when the calendar switched to November. But that doesn't mean everyone gets them on the same schedule.
Missing Massachusetts Hiker Found Dead on NH Mountain
A hiker who went missing in New Hampshire last weekend was found dead on Wednesday morning, officials said. Emily Sotelo, 19, of Westford, Massachusetts, was dropped off Sunday morning at a Franconia Notch State Park campground, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said. Her hiking route included Mount Lafayette, Haystack, and Flume. The Boston Globe said she was attempting to finish hiking all 48 of the 4,000-foot mountains in New Hampshire before her 20th birthday this week.
Did You Know 2 of the Best Donut Shops in US Are in New England?
If you live in New England and love donuts (what is there to not love about donuts?), you'll want to keep reading. Yelp scoured the nation earlier this year for the best bakers of America's glazed, iced, dipped, sprinkled, and cream-filled confections to create the "Top 100 US Donut Shops 2022" -- and two shops in Connecticut and Massachusetts earned a place on the sweet list.
Only Six Apply For Seven Available Mass. Mobile-Only Sports Betting Licenses
By the deadline of 2 p.m. Monday, the Mass. Gaming Commission received 15 total sports betting operator applications including just six applications for the seven available mobile-only betting licenses, the commission said. Plainridge Park Casino, MGM Springfield and Encore Boston Harbor each applied for in-person betting licenses; they are the...
Off-Duty Vermont Deputy Shot by Police in Upstate New York
An off-duty deputy from Vermont was shot by police in Saratoga Springs, New York after getting involved in a fight over the weekend, according to NBC affiliate WPTZ. The incident happened near a restaurant on Broadway in Saratoga Springs around 3 a.m. Sunday. After an argument started between the deputy and some people from the Utica, New York area, the deputy was attacked by at least three people, slammed onto the hood of a car and knocked onto the ground, according to WPTZ.
Man Faces Judge on Accessory Charge in Martha's Vineyard Bank Robbery
A Martha's Vineyard man who police say played a role in last week's armed bank robbery faced a judge Monday in Edgartown, Massachusetts. Miquel Jones, 30, of Edgartown, is being charged with accessory after the fact. He was arrested over the weekend after police said they found him driving the same car the suspects got into once they ditched the car they stole from the parking lot of Rockland Trust Bank in Vineyard Haven.
7 Dolphins Rescued, 1 Euthanized After Washing Ashore at Cape Cod ‘Stranding Hotspot'
Multiple dolphins were rescued Sunday after they became stranded in shallow water on Cape Cod. The International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) said it received a report just after the 8:12 a.m. high tide of 16 large common dolphins circling close to shore off Wellfleet Harbor, near the mouth of Duck Creek in Wellfleet, Massachusetts.
New Holiday Market Opens in NH: Your Guide to All the Shops and Food
Tuscan Village in southern New Hampshire has just opened its first ever holiday market. Holiday Shoppes at Tuscan Village, located across the Massachusetts border in Salem, opened over the weekend. It includes 30 small businesses and artists in an open-air market, with art, holiday treats, home decor, clothing and more.
New Hampshire Authorities Search for Overdue Hiker Missing Since Sunday Morning
A 20-year-old hiker who is considered "overdue" is being sought by conservation officers in New Hampshire. Emily Sotelo was dropped off at Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia Sunday morning, planning to hike a route of Mount Lafayette, Haystack and Flume, according to a news release Sunday evening from New Hampshire Fish and Game Law Enforcement Division.
After Winning Regionals, Lynn Youth Football Team Barred From Nationals in Florida
Youth football players in Lynn, Massachusetts, were bound for a championship match in Florida, but their sudden disqualification left players disheartened. Jubilation came Saturday as East Lynn's Pop Warner team won the regional championship over Everett. The league's regional president addressed the team after the game, telling players they would be representing eastern Massachusetts in Florida.
