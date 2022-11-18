ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Strong defensive performance leads ASU men’s hoops to crushing defeat over Grambling State

TEMPE — It was a masterclass on the defensive end by Arizona State men’s basketball Tuesday as the Sun Devils took down Grambling State 80-49 at Desert Financial Arena. The Sun Devils did a great job staying in front of Tigers players on defense and double-teamed effectively when the opportunities arose. Arizona State did not let up, playing hard on the defensive end the entire game.
TEMPE, AZ
ASU’s Desmond Cambridge Jr., Austin Nunez earn Pac-12 POTW honors

Arizona State guard Desmond Cambridge Jr. was named the Pac-12’s Men’s Basketball Player of the Week and guard Austin Nunez was named the Pac-12’s Men’s Basketball Freshman Of the Week. Both players were key factors in the Sun Devils’ wins over VCU and then-No. 20 Michigan...
TEMPE, AZ

