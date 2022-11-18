TEMPE — It was a masterclass on the defensive end by Arizona State men’s basketball Tuesday as the Sun Devils took down Grambling State 80-49 at Desert Financial Arena. The Sun Devils did a great job staying in front of Tigers players on defense and double-teamed effectively when the opportunities arose. Arizona State did not let up, playing hard on the defensive end the entire game.

