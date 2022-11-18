CCS Championships are up for grabs in high school football as both Monterey and Hollister high school advance to the final round of the playoffs. Hollister plays in division three. The Haybalers finished the regular season with a 5-5 record and entered the playoffs as the fifth seed in this bracket. Hollister faced a difficult path with road games against (4) Burlingame and top-seed Soquel. The Haybalers handled them both beating Burlingame 37-7 in the first round and then eliminating the Knights with a 42-28 victory. Hollister star Isaiah Molina contributed five touchdowns to the victory.

HOLLISTER, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO