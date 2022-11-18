Read full article on original website
KSBW.com
Internal fallout between Central Coast LULAC District
HOLLISTER, Calif. — The Central Coast LULAC District 12, representing Monterey County, San Benito County, and Los Banos is calling for its San Benito Council to be disbanded. But leaders in the chapter say they aren’t going anywhere. “We're not going anywhere. We are not going anywhere. They...
KSBW.com
LGBTQ+ vigil to be held in Marina in wake of Colorado Springs shooting
MARINA, Calif. — In the wake of a deadly shooting at an LGBTQ+ nightclub Saturday night in Colorado Springs, Colorado, several Monterey County Pride organizations have come together to announce they will be holding a community vigil Monday night at 6 p.m. Video Player: Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian...
KSBW.com
4 of the most expensive zip codes in the country found on the Central Coast
Calif. — According to a list fromProperty Shark, some of most expensive zip codes in the U.S. belong in California on the Central Coast. On the Central Coast, the rankings show four of the top 100 most expensive zip codes belong in Monterey County. Pebble Beach comes in at #26, with a median sales price of $3.28 million, followed by Carmel-by-the-Sea at #40, with a median sale of $2.7 million.
KSBW.com
2 Central Coast police chiefs departing to join the Monterey County Sheriff's office
SALINAS, Calif. — Monterey County Sheriff-Elect Tina Nieto announced her management team on Monday. Her new team includes current King City Police Chief Keith Boyd and Del Rey Oaks Police Chief Jeff Hoyne. Boyd will become Sheriff-Elect Nieto’s undersheriff and Hoyne will become a Chief Deputy. It is...
KSBW.com
Where you can pick up supplies for a free Thanksgiving meal
SALINAS, Calif. — Thanksgiving is a special time for many, with a feast being a central component. Some people on the Central Coast rely on the work of local organizations to have food on the table for the holiday. Here are locations where you can grab the supplies for...
KSBW.com
Gun buyback event planned for Morgan Hill
MORGAN HILL, Calif. — The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office will hold a gun buyback event in Morgan hill on Dec. 10. The event will go from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. and be held at the Morgan Hill Sports Center. Anyone can turn in a gun, and no...
KSBW.com
Ohio man arrested for making bomb threat to Salinas middle school
CENTERVILLE, Ohio — A 21-year-old man from Ohio was arrested for making threats to a Salinas-area middle school, according to the FBI. Alex Jaques, of Centerville, Ohio, was arrested for making a video that he posted to YouTube that threatened the school. "In the video, Jaques allegedly uses multiple...
KSBW.com
What local grocery stores are open on Thanksgiving
SALINAS, Calif. — Thanksgiving is here, and with it comes last-minute grocery runs. Many stores are closed for the holiday, but some local shops will be open. Here are some of the local grocery stores opening their doors on Thanksgiving. Monterey County. La Princesa Market , 7 a.m.-7 p.m....
KSBW.com
A Holiday meal and clothes giveaway in King City
KING CITY, Calif. — On Nov. 22, more than 300 farm worker families received a holiday meal, shoes and clothes for their children. The event was put together by the non-profit organization, Celebration Nation Foundation, an organization that aims to give back to farm workers. Flor Martinez Zaragoza started the organization during the COVID-19 pandemic, but continued her work because the need to support farmworkers has not stopped.
natureworldnews.com
California Megastorm Floods Become the Solution to Prolonged Terrible Droughts
Megastorm floods in California might be the solution to the state's protracted droughts. Halfway between Los Angeles and Sacramento, the Arroyo Pasajero Creek runs through land that is sometimes too dry to farm and other times is dangerously flooded. A group of local farmers and the neighboring city of Huron...
KSBW.com
Salinas chef wins big at World Barbecue Championship
SALINAS, Calif. — Chef Hondo Hernandez started out in backyard BBQ competitions before going pro, but now he is an award-winning chef. His Showoff BBQ beat out over 40 teams at the world barbecue championship to get second place overall at the world food championships in Dallas, Texas. Chef...
KSBW.com
Dungeness crab prices on the rise
MONTEREY, Calif. — If you love crab on Thanksgiving, you're going to hate the price. Fish wholesaler, the Monterey Fish Company is selling fresh Dungeness crab for $13 a pound, twice the price it should be going for. “You're going to pay a high price they're hard to get,...
KSBW.com
Reports of Animal Cruelty in Gilroy Have Pet Owners on High Alert
GILROY, Calif. — Shocking reports of animal cruelty in the South Bay have families fearing for their pets and children. Several Gilroy residents and police said they’ve been finding burnt animals, both domestic and wild. One woman said her son’s kitten was so badly tortured, they had to...
KSBW.com
Monterey Bay F.C. announces its 2023 upcoming roster moves
SEASIDE, Calif. — Monterey Bay F.C. has announced several roster moves for its upcoming 2023 season by announcing the return of 14 players from its inaugural 2022 season. The union has successfully reached agreements with some of its key players, extending the contracts of forward Chase Boone, defender Morey Doner, midfielder Adrian Rebollar and goalkeeper Antony Siaha, as well as new contracts for midfielder Mobi Fehr, forward Sam Gleadle, defender Kai Greene and goalkeeper Carlos Herrera.
Gilroy Dispatch
Merced murder suspect caught in Gilroy
A man suspected of shooting and killing a baby in Merced was caught in Gilroy on Nov. 17, according to police. Daevon Motshwane, 18, was booked into Merced County Jail on charges of murder, assault with a deadly weapon and gang enhancements, among other charges. He remains in custody, according to jail records.
KSBW.com
Monterey and Hollister high schools chase CCS Championship
CCS Championships are up for grabs in high school football as both Monterey and Hollister high school advance to the final round of the playoffs. Hollister plays in division three. The Haybalers finished the regular season with a 5-5 record and entered the playoffs as the fifth seed in this bracket. Hollister faced a difficult path with road games against (4) Burlingame and top-seed Soquel. The Haybalers handled them both beating Burlingame 37-7 in the first round and then eliminating the Knights with a 42-28 victory. Hollister star Isaiah Molina contributed five touchdowns to the victory.
Salinas man sentenced to 40 years in prison for rape of three girls under 10: DA
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine M. Pacioni said a resident of Salinas was sentenced to 40 years in prison for the sexual assault of three children. Joaquin Zaragoza, 60, will have to register as a sex offender for life after being found guilty of four counts of forcible lewd act upon a The post Salinas man sentenced to 40 years in prison for rape of three girls under 10: DA appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Netflix's 'Knives Out' sequel is a must-see in a Monterey theater this Thanksgiving
MONTEREY, Calif. — The film industry was forced to learn some new tricks during the pandemic. With theaters largely shut down and audiences glued to their streaming accounts, blockbusters like"Turning Red," "Dune" and "Matrix 4: Resurrections" were released on streaming the same day as on big screens. The tactic...
This is the ‘best’ sandwich shop in California, according to Yelp
Just in time for National Sandwich Day, one California restaurant in Monterey County was ranked as the best sandwich shop in the Golden State, according to Yelp reviewers. Prunedale Market and Deli is best known for its tri-tip sandwiches, soups, and barbeque entrees. Yelp users have raved about the restaurant’s substantial food portions, atmosphere, and […]
