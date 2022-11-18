McCauley's 30 leads Indiana St past North Dakota St 101-75

Courvoisier McCauley's 30 points led Indiana State over North Dakota State 101-75 on Thursday night.

McCauley added five rebounds for the Sycamores (3-0). Cooper Neese scored 16 points while shooting 6 for 9, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc. Cameron Henry was 6 of 9 shooting and 3 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 15 points.

Tajavis Miller finished with 20 points for the Bison (0-4). North Dakota State also got 13 points and nine rebounds from Andrew Morgan. Lance Waddles also had 13 points.

