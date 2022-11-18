Read full article on original website
WALA-TV FOX10
FOX10 News Fugitive Files helps with 3 more MPD arrests
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 News Fugitive Files helped the Mobile Police Department bag three more people who were on the run from the law. MPD said one’s a rapper, and the other two used a unique way to steal money from their victim--using his cell phone. Mobile police...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mother to Chickasaw homicide victim speaks out after latest arrest
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX 10 News spoke with the mother of a 21-year-old woman who was gunned down at a home in Chickasaw last week. Kimberly Robles was killed after investigators say two men pulled up to the house and shot her several times. An arrest was made late...
utv44.com
Arrest made in fatal shooting of Chickasaw mother
Monday night the Chickasaw Police Dept. and the Mobile County Sheriff's Office made an arrest in the Thursday homicide on 3rd Ave in Chickasaw. 21-year-old Kimberly Robles was killed when two males fired into a residence. 21-year-old Cayenne Horachio Tate was arrested in west Mobile and charged with murder. She...
WALA-TV FOX10
WCSO names armed suspect in deputy-involved shooting in Miramar Beach
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - The Walton County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday released the name of an armed suspect who was shot by deputies. The WCSO said that on Tuesday deputies responded to the area of Poinciana Boulevard in Miramar Beach just before midnight following a 911 call regarding a suspicious person with a gun in the area. Minutes later, the WCSO said, deputies confronted the suspect, identified as Jesse Mavrick Minton, 39, of Pensacola, and shots were fired.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile PD: Tillman’s Corner shooting victim suffers life-threatening injuries
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department reports officers responded today to a shooting at a motel parking lot in Tillman’s Corner. One male victim was shot and was taken to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries, police said. FOX10 News has a crew on the...
Man accused of murdering woman in Chickasaw arrested
CHICKASAW, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Chickasaw Police Department said they have made an arrest in the killing of a woman on 3rd Avenue. Cayenne Tate was arrested for the murder of Kimberly Robles, 21, which happened on Nov. 17. Officials with CPD said they along with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office arrested Tate […]
1 shot at Tillman’s Corner Extend-a-Suites, ‘life-threatening’ injuries: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said one person was shot at the Tillman’s Corner Extend-a-Suites Wednesday afternoon and has “life-threatening injuries.” Officers were called to 5450 Coca Cola Rd, Mobile, AL 36619 just before 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23 in reference to one shot. The man who was shot was transported […]
Mississippi man accused of stabbing woman after climbing through bedroom window
MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A Moss Point man has been accused of stabbing a woman multiple times in Marion County. Investigators said they received a call about the stabbing just after 1:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 23. The stabbing happened at a home on New Hope Road. When deputies arrived, they found the 34-year-old […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile Police Department honors victims lost to violent crimes
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police honored victims of violent crimes, as well as the families left behind. The second annual lighting of “The Giving Tree” was held Monday night at MPD headquarters. The purpose of this event is to show these families that their loved ones...
WEAR
Report: Owner of boat lift company in Elberta arrested on theft charges
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. -- A Pensacola woman who reportedly runs The Boat Lift Store in Elberta has been arrested on theft charges. According to Baldwin County jail records, Kirstie Lee Toohey, 51, is charged with:. theft of property first degree - greater than $2,500. theft of property third degree -...
WALA-TV FOX10
Judge set bail at more than $1.8 million for man accused of murder, police shootout
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A prosecutor on Tuesday said Zachery Hannah would be a prime candidate for a no-bail order under a constitutional amendment approved by voters this month. Just one problem – Aniah’s Law has not yet officially taken effect. Instead, Mobile County District Judge Spiro Cheriogotis...
Early morning house fire in Mobile on Wisconsin Avenue
A family will be homeless this Thanksgiving after an early morning house fire in Mobile. Mobile Fire-Rescue was called to a home on Wisconsin Avenue just before 4:30 this morning for reports of visible flames and smoke from the residence. Everyone inside the home got out safely. MFRD was able to quickly extinguish the flames. […]
Citronelle man killed in motorcycle crash in Mobile County: ALEA
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Citronelle man is dead after hitting a tree while riding a motorcycle in Mobile County Monday afternoon, according to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. John D. Talbott, 25, was riding his 2006 Honda motorcycle on Sand Ridge Road at around 1:05 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21 when […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Moss Point man climbs through window, stabs woman while children slept
MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is wanted by police after he climbed through a window and stabbed a woman in the same home where multiple children were sleeping. According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened Wednesday morning around 1:00 a.m. at a home on New Hope Road.
Atmore Advance
Atmore man arrested by Okaloosa County, Fla. on misdemeanor warrants
An Atmore man was arrested by a neighboring agency on misdemeanor warrants Nov. 15, according to the Atmore Police Department. Public Information Officer Sgt. Darrell McMann said in a release that Tondrae Forney, 19, of Atmore, was apprehended during a traffic stop and had several misdemeanor warrants with the APD.
utv44.com
Baldwin Co. Sheriff, Coroner seeking multi-million-dollar forensics building
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Efforts are underway to speed up death investigations in Baldwin County and relieve the burden the area's growth is having on the coroner's office. A new multi-million-dollar forensics building is in the works in the empty lot next to the Baldwin County Coroner's Office.
utv44.com
Baldwin County DA's Office says it will go back and review cases following deputy arrest
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — An internal investigation is underway into cases tied to now former Baldwin County Sheriff's Deputy Robert Dewberry. Sheriff Huey Hoss Mack says the 34-year-old was arrested last Thursday during his shift after they received an external tip that he was abusing Kratom, an illegal herbal stimulant.
Atmore woman dies in single-vehicle crash
ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said an Atmore woman died in a single-vehicle crash Sunday night. Tara Nelson, 46, was killed when the car she was driving left the road, hit a tree and overturned. Nelson was not wearing a seatbelt when the crash happened, according to officials. The […]
Kids allegedly steal car from McDonald’s, lead police on chase: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they arrested two juveniles over the weekend for stealing a car and leading police on a chase. According to officials, officers responded to the McDonald’s on Springdale Boulevard after receiving a report of a stolen car. When officers arrived at McDonald’s, the victim said […]
utv44.com
Police need help identifying downtown Mobile shooting suspect
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at approximately 10:30 p.m., officers were in the downtown area of the 200 block of Dauphin Street when they heard a gunshot. Officers were flagged down by a male victim suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Reportedly the victim heard gunshots and realized he had been shot in the foot. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment. This is an ongoing investigation.
