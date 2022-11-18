WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - The Walton County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday released the name of an armed suspect who was shot by deputies. The WCSO said that on Tuesday deputies responded to the area of Poinciana Boulevard in Miramar Beach just before midnight following a 911 call regarding a suspicious person with a gun in the area. Minutes later, the WCSO said, deputies confronted the suspect, identified as Jesse Mavrick Minton, 39, of Pensacola, and shots were fired.

MIRAMAR BEACH, FL ・ 7 HOURS AGO