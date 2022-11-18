ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chickasaw, AL

WALA-TV FOX10

FOX10 News Fugitive Files helps with 3 more MPD arrests

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 News Fugitive Files helped the Mobile Police Department bag three more people who were on the run from the law. MPD said one’s a rapper, and the other two used a unique way to steal money from their victim--using his cell phone. Mobile police...
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Arrest made in fatal shooting of Chickasaw mother

Monday night the Chickasaw Police Dept. and the Mobile County Sheriff's Office made an arrest in the Thursday homicide on 3rd Ave in Chickasaw. 21-year-old Kimberly Robles was killed when two males fired into a residence. 21-year-old Cayenne Horachio Tate was arrested in west Mobile and charged with murder. She...
CHICKASAW, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

WCSO names armed suspect in deputy-involved shooting in Miramar Beach

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - The Walton County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday released the name of an armed suspect who was shot by deputies. The WCSO said that on Tuesday deputies responded to the area of Poinciana Boulevard in Miramar Beach just before midnight following a 911 call regarding a suspicious person with a gun in the area. Minutes later, the WCSO said, deputies confronted the suspect, identified as Jesse Mavrick Minton, 39, of Pensacola, and shots were fired.
MIRAMAR BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

Man accused of murdering woman in Chickasaw arrested

CHICKASAW, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Chickasaw Police Department said they have made an arrest in the killing of a woman on 3rd Avenue. Cayenne Tate was arrested for the murder of Kimberly Robles, 21, which happened on Nov. 17. Officials with CPD said they along with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office arrested Tate […]
CHICKASAW, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile Police Department honors victims lost to violent crimes

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police honored victims of violent crimes, as well as the families left behind. The second annual lighting of “The Giving Tree” was held Monday night at MPD headquarters. The purpose of this event is to show these families that their loved ones...
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

Report: Owner of boat lift company in Elberta arrested on theft charges

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. -- A Pensacola woman who reportedly runs The Boat Lift Store in Elberta has been arrested on theft charges. According to Baldwin County jail records, Kirstie Lee Toohey, 51, is charged with:. theft of property first degree - greater than $2,500. theft of property third degree -...
ELBERTA, AL
WKRG News 5

Early morning house fire in Mobile on Wisconsin Avenue

A family will be homeless this Thanksgiving after an early morning house fire in Mobile. Mobile Fire-Rescue was called to a home on Wisconsin Avenue just before 4:30 this morning for reports of visible flames and smoke from the residence. Everyone inside the home got out safely. MFRD was able to quickly extinguish the flames. […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Moss Point man climbs through window, stabs woman while children slept

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is wanted by police after he climbed through a window and stabbed a woman in the same home where multiple children were sleeping. According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened Wednesday morning around 1:00 a.m. at a home on New Hope Road.
MOSS POINT, MS
Atmore Advance

Atmore man arrested by Okaloosa County, Fla. on misdemeanor warrants

An Atmore man was arrested by a neighboring agency on misdemeanor warrants Nov. 15, according to the Atmore Police Department. Public Information Officer Sgt. Darrell McMann said in a release that Tondrae Forney, 19, of Atmore, was apprehended during a traffic stop and had several misdemeanor warrants with the APD.
ATMORE, AL
WKRG News 5

Atmore woman dies in single-vehicle crash

ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said an Atmore woman died in a single-vehicle crash Sunday night. Tara Nelson, 46, was killed when the car she was driving left the road, hit a tree and overturned. Nelson was not wearing a seatbelt when the crash happened, according to officials. The […]
ATMORE, AL
utv44.com

Police need help identifying downtown Mobile shooting suspect

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at approximately 10:30 p.m., officers were in the downtown area of the 200 block of Dauphin Street when they heard a gunshot. Officers were flagged down by a male victim suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Reportedly the victim heard gunshots and realized he had been shot in the foot. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment. This is an ongoing investigation.
MOBILE, AL

