Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Star Letitia Wright Breaks Silence on Vaccine and Transphobia Controversy
As officially unveiled by Marvel Studios on Saturday, Letitia Wright is the studio's new Black Panther. During the events of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, her character Shuri manages to recreate the Heart-Shaped Herb, giving her the powers of Bast, the Marvel equivalency of the god Bastet. At the height of the pandemic, Wright retweeted a video that included anti-vaccination and transphobic views and save for an apology shared to Instagram, she's avoided speaking about it the entire Wakanda Forever press tour.
ComicBook
Marvel Fans Share Anthony Mackie's Movie Star Criticism After Quentin Tarantino's Recent Comments
Marvel fans are remembering Anthony Mackie's comments about movie stars after Quentin Tarantino criticized the MCU. In some comments on the 2 Bears, 1 Cave podcast, the director claimed that the Marvel stars weren't "movie stars" and instead, the characters they play were the real headliners for these features. (Interesting timing with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever playing out the way it did, despite being a bit of an anomaly…) So, with the Internet being forever, it was only minutes before Mackie saying basically the same thing was trending. Because this is social media, and what most people are here for is cat videos and such, none of this will be settled. But, you can catch the best responses down below!
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Producer Reveals If There Were Other Options to Replace T'Challa
After Chadwick Boseman passed away in 2020, Marvel Studios quickly decided to not recast the character of T'Challa. Instead, Ryan Coogler and the filmmakers behind Black Panther: Wakanda Forever opted to use the film as a tribute to the late actor, having his character die due to illness in the sequel. As trailers and marketing collateral for the film has now confirmed, Shuri (Letitia Wright) has become the new Black Panther after managing to synthetically recreated the Heart-Shaped Herb.
ComicBook
Daredevil: Born Again Rumored to Debut Fan-Favorite Avengers Character
Writing is well underway for Daredevil: Born Again and if recent reports are any indication, another beloved Marvel character could be making their live-action debut in the series. Known for his grounded, gritty stories, Daredevil is a character that quickly drew fans in with a TV-MA series on Netflix beginning in 2014. While it has yet to be seen if Marvel Studios will replicate that style and tone in Born Again, a popular rumor gaining steam online suggests White Tiger will finally make her live-action debut.
ComicBook
Brie Larson Shares New Look at The Marvels Co-Stars
Brie Larson shared a new look at all of her friends as they continue to make The Marvels. In the photo posted to social media are Teyonah Parris and Iman Vellani. If that wasn't fun enough director Nia DaCosta gets in on the action as well. The Internet has been talking about the MCU sequel this morning as some merch made the rounds online. As a result of that, a lot of the early hours have been spent discussing each heroine's look with new suits. Captain Marvel looks a lot like the last time we saw her in Ms. Marvel's post-credits scene. But, Kamala Khan and Monica Rambeau were rocking some new threads that had social media buzzing about what that could mean for the next Marvel movie to feature the trio. Check out the photo for yourself down below!
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Taps Into Power's Best Moment Yet
Chainsaw Man is now making its way through the Fall 2022 anime schedule as one of the most popular series of the season, and one awesome cosplay has tapped into Power's best moment in the anime so far! The first season of the adaptation taking on Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga has been a massive success with fans, and that's saying quite a lot as the manga was already a monstrous success in its own right before the anime made its full premiere. It's likely due to fans being introduced to the series' roster of characters, and this is most definitely led by Power.
ComicBook
Star Trek: Picard Star Jonathan Frakes Asked J.J. Abrams to Let Him Direct Star Trek 4
Star Trek has a long history of its actors stepping into the director's chair, whether it's Leonard Nimoy and Simon Pegg in the movies or numerous actors including LeVar Burton and Patrick Stewart on TV. One of those is Jonathan Frakes, who has directed the films Star Trek: First Contact and Star Trek: Insurrection, along with episodes of Star Trek: The Next Generation, Voyager, Deep Space Nine, Discovery, Picard, and Strange New Worlds (as well as the interactive movie Star Trek: Vulcan). So it makes sense that when the series got its reboot, Frakes made a pitch to direct one of those movies.
ComicBook
Marvel Puts Spider-Man in a Rap Battle With Eminem (Yes, Really)
Spider-Man will be going up a different kind of foe, in a very different kind of battle. Marvel has revealed that Spider-Man vs. Eminem is about to be an actual thing, as the Wall-Crawler will face Slim Shady in a rap battle! Not to worry, though: Spider-Man rapping against Eminem isn't about to be some weird twist in Marvel Universe canon: Instead, an image of Spidey and Eminem facing-off over the mic has been revealed as the variant cover design for Amazing Spider-Man #1 (Legacy #895), which will be launching a new era of Spider-Man stories, and is now on sale!
ComicBook
Ryan Reynolds Brings Walking Dead Characters Back for New Maximum Effort Commercial
Maximum Effort isn't just a catchphrase spoken by Deadpool. It's also the name of Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds' production company, as well as a mantra by which the company operates. That mantra was on full display on Sunday night during the new commercial effort from the company. Reynolds' Maximum Effort did the absolute most for a set of short commercials that aired during The Walking Dead series finale, going as far as to bring back fallen characters from the series in their undead forms to advertise various products.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Shares First Look at New Arc
Dragon Ball Super is gearing up to finally end its hiatus and come back with new chapters, and to celebrate the series has shared the first look at what fans can expect from the next big arc! When Chapter 87 of the manga ended the Granolah the Survivor arc earlier this Summer, fans were excited about all of the potential places the story could go next. Unfortunately, there was an unexpected wait as the manga went on an extended hiatus to get properly prepared for the next new arc. Thankfully, the wait is over as the next arc of the series is almost here at last.
ComicBook
Top Gun: Maverick Release Date on Paramount+ Announced
Top Gun: Maverick was the breakout hit movie of 2022, and fans will soon get the opportunity to stream it from the comfort of their homes on Paramount+. After more than 20 years, Tom Cruise returned to the role of Pete "Maverick" Mitchell for Top Gun: Maverick. The original Top Gun was one of Tom Cruise's early successes in Hollywood, showing he could headline an action-packed popcorn flick. Even with theaters still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, Top Gun: Maverick was a juggernaut at the box office, even besting Spider-Man: No Way Home during the Labor Day weekend. Paramount+ will soon add Top Gun: Maverick to its catalog of subscribers.
ComicBook
Andor Episode 12 Delivers Thrilling Finale for Star Wars Fans
The Andor finale is now streaming on Disney+, and Star Wars fans are raving about it, and the series as a whole! Andor Episode 12, "Rix Road" was a beautiful convergence of storylines from the various main characters of the sordid ensemble (Imperials, Rebels, and those caught between), as well as a major thematic climax for the series and its titular character, Cassian Andor (Diego Luna). We even got an exciting reveal that deepens the importance of Cassian's story in the larger Star Wars Saga – in all its grand themes of destiny.
ComicBook
Black Adam Shocking Digital Release Date Announced
The hierarchy of power in the video on demand world is about to change. On Monday, Warner Bros. officially announced the digital and home release dates for Black Adam — and they might not be what some were expecting. Black Adam is set to hit digital platforms on Tuesday, November 22nd, exactly one month after the film initially debuted in theaters. It will then be arriving on 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD on Tuesday, January 3rd, 2023. This comes after the film has already hit several box office milestones in the month since it first debuted, but is still reportedly banned from being released in China, alongside the fall's other big superhero movie, Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. It also comes after current Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav has indicated that there will be some experimentation with the release strategies of certain films, instead of trying to shuffle films from theaters to their HBO Max streaming service right away.
ComicBook
Chris Hemsworth Says Thor 5 Needs to Be 'Drastically Different' From Ragnarok and Love & Thunder
Chris Hemsworth has played Marvel's Thor over the course of four solo films, but he thinks it's time for a "different" take or outright "re-invention" of the character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Hemsworth sat down with a chat with Josh Horowitz on the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast, where the MCU veteran was asked point-blank where Thor Odinson's story should go next. In what may be a surprising response to some, Hemsworth wasn't necessarily about the idea of picking up where his last film, Thor: Love & Thunder left off.
ComicBook
The Walking Dead Spinoff First Look: Daryl Dixon in France
Warning: this story contains spoilers for The Walking Dead series finale. A new show in a new country means a new style for Daryl Dixon. AMC has revealed the first look at Norman Reedus in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, which finds the crossbow-wielding survivor overseas in Paris, France. After a goodbye with Melissa McBride's Carol, Sunday's "Rest in Peace" series finale of The Walking Dead ended on Reedus' Daryl riding off into the walker apocalypse frontier to look for Danai Gurira's Michonne and Andrew Lincoln's Rick Grimes. Below, say "bonjour" to first-look images from the Daryl Dixon spin-off.
ComicBook
White Noise Trailer Starring Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig Released by Netflix
Netflix has released the trailer for White Noise, the upcoming new film by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Noah Baumbach, which will re-unite him with his Marriage Story leading man Adam Driver, and his Frances Ha leading lady, Greta Gerwig. Once again, Baumbach's area of focus will be an unusual family dynamic (see also: The Squid and the Whale), one that is trying to ground itself in the midst of an almost comedic level of disaster that's unfolding. Along with Driver and Gerwis (two Oscar darlings themselves), White Noise will also star Don Cheadle (Avengers: Endgame), Jodie Turner-Smith (Queen and Slim), and Andre "3000" Benjamin.
ComicBook
Hunter x Hunter Chrollo Cosplay Celebrates Series Return
Fans waited years for Yoshihiro Togashi to return to the world of Gon, Killua, and their fellow hunters, with Hunter x Hunter releasing new chapters earlier this year that took readers back to the Succession Contest Arc. While Gon and Killua have been MIA for years at this point, the Phantom Troupe has also been moving in the background, with one cosplayer taking the opportunity to give new life to Chrollo, the leader of this collection of rogue hunters that barely holds together the gang.
ComicBook
Namor Isn't the Real Villain of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been in theaters now for about two weeks where it's been winning the box office and winning over both fans and critics alike as the follow up to 2016's Black Panther not only closes out Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe but moves forward the Black Panther franchise as well. A major component of both of those aspects of the film is the introduction of Namor (Tenoch Huerta), the leader of Talokan, an undersea nation that just so happens to have Vibranium like Wakanda. In the film, Namor is positioned as a threat to Wakanda and more broadly the rest of the world, but while many are labeling Namor the "villain" of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, that's an incorrect assessment. While Namor is very much an antagonist, the true villain isn't the leader of the Talokan at all. It's colonialism and the western world's desire to exert power and control in the name of resources.
ComicBook
Doctor Who: Once and Future Starring David Tennant, Christopher Eccleston, and More Past Doctors Announced
It's Doctor Who Day, the perfect time for Big Finish to announce an epic seven-Doctor crossover story for the 60th anniversary starring at least seven past Doctor Who stars. Doctor Who: Once and Future will feature Tom Baker, Peter Davison, Colin Baker, Sylvester McCoy, Paul McGann (four of whom showed up in Jodie Whittaker's final Doctor Who episode), Christopher Eccleston (who previously teased his involvement in a 60th anniversary Doctor Who story), and David Tennant (who will play the Fourteenth Doctor in the upcoming Doctor Who 60th-anniversary television specials) in an eight-part event that celebrates the history of the long-running sci-fi television series, with more guest stars still to be revealed. Big Finish will release the series monthly, with the first seven parts debuting between May and October 2023, and a "coda" following in November 2024. Here's a tease of the story, via Big Finish:
ComicBook
Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Track List Released
Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special's soundtrack set list has been revealed. Both James Gunn and Hollywood Records shared their chosen songs for the Disney+ Special Presentation. There are some songs that you absolutely expect from the filmmaker like holiday fare from Hanoi Rocks and The Smashing Pumpkins. But there are also some selections that will trigger a quick smile and nod from music fans of all stripes. Every single one of the Guardians of the Galaxy soundtracks is a bit of an event for Marvel fans. The Holiday Special doesn't seem to be braking that trend. In fact, until Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 rolls around, this is really the only game in town. Peacemaker's tunes helped bridge the gap and the Holiday appetizer is at hand. Check out what Gunn had to say right here!
Comments / 0