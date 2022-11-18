BLANTYRE — The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved financing to cope with rising global food prices for Malawi, the first low-income country to receive the help. The number of Malawians facing food insecurity has doubled to 20% of the population due to low crop production and increasing prices for fertilizers and seeds. Malawi's government says the funds will also help address a lack of foreign exchange that has caused a fuel shortage in the country.

