Voice of America
Malawi Gets IMF Funding to Mitigate Food Shortage Impact
BLANTYRE — The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved financing to cope with rising global food prices for Malawi, the first low-income country to receive the help. The number of Malawians facing food insecurity has doubled to 20% of the population due to low crop production and increasing prices for fertilizers and seeds. Malawi's government says the funds will also help address a lack of foreign exchange that has caused a fuel shortage in the country.
Voice of America
Tanzania’s Commercial Capital Struggling With Water Shortage
It’s been a month since Tanzania’s commercial capital, Dar es Salaam, put residents on water rations after a drop in the city’s main water source, the Ruvu River. Authorities say the water supply problem is beyond their control, but critics see it as a failure to manage resources. Charles Kombe reports from Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. Camera: Rajabu Hassan.
Voice of America
Nigeria Inaugurates First Oil and Gas Project in North
Abuja, Nigeria — Nigeria began drilling for oil and gas in the northeast on Tuesday, a first for the African oil giant, which has exploited large deposits in the south for decades and whose production is declining. President Muhammadu Buhari visited the Kolmani field, located in Gombe and Bauchi...
Voice of America
UNICEF Trying to Prevent Burkina Faso Education Crisis From Spreading to Coastal Countries
UNICEF's West Africa director says the organization is attempting to prevent Burkina Faso’s conflict with jihadist groups from spreading to coastal countries such as Benin, Togo, Ghana and Ivory Coast. One-fifth of schools in the country have been closed because of the violence. Henry Wilkins reports from Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso. Camera: Henry Wilkins, with additional video by Issa Napon.
Voice of America
Senegal's Women Gold Miners Carry Heavy Burden
Gold mining in Senegal plays a key role in the country’s economy, but the chemicals used for processing are harming the environment and the health of the miners. Women make up half the miners and often carry their children with them, causing both to suffer the health consequences. Annika Hammerschlag reports from Kedougou, Senegal.
Voice of America
War on Ukraine Causes Family Business to Retool, Innovate and Help
Russia’s war in Ukraine has shattered the lives and homes of millions of people, while also forcing many to adapt and innovate to cope with the endless devastation of constant attacks. For VOA, reporter Anna Chernikova in Kyiv has the story of one family business that is not only surviving but thriving while turning tragedy into hope. Camera: Eugene Shynkar.
Voice of America
South African Apartheid Victims Demand Reparations from Government
Victims of South Africa’s racially oppressive apartheid regime have been camping outside the country’s constitutional court, demanding reparations promised to them that they say were never delivered. Nearly three decades since the ruling African National Congress freed the country from apartheid, victims say the party has failed to uphold justice. Linda Givetash reports from Johannesburg, South Africa.
Voice of America
Qatar Signs 27-Year Deal With China as LNG Competition Heats Up
Doha, Qatar — QatarEnergy has signed a 27-year deal to supply China's Sinopec with liquefied natural gas (LNG), the longest such LNG agreement so far as volatile markets drive buyers to seek long-term deals. Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February, competition for LNG has become intense, with Europe...
Voice of America
British Economy Worst-Hit in G7, As Brexit and Political Chaos Bite
Britain’s economy will shrink by 0.4 per cent in 2023, more than any other in the G-7 group of the world’s richest nations, according to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). As Henry Ridgwell reports from London, analysts say global economic pressures have been compounded by recent political chaos.
Voice of America
Some Zimbabweans Need Food Aid Despite Bumper Wheat Harvest
Despite the country's sizable wheat crop, Zimbabwe’s government says the number of people facing food insecurity in the country is growing fast. Columbus Mavhunga reports from Buhera, Zimbabwe. Camera: Blessing Chigwenhembe.
Voice of America
Nepalese Workers Seek Jobs in Qatar, Despite World Cup Death Toll
The 2022 World Cup has highlighted the deaths of thousands of migrant workers in the 12-year buildup to the games. VOA’s Heather Murdock talks to families of the dead in the Dhanusha district of Nepal who say despite the suffering, they will keep working in Qatar. Camera: Yan Boechat.
Voice of America
Thailand’s Pot Boosters Battle Bid to Delegalize Cannabis
Bangkok — Five months after Thailand became the first country in Asia to legalize cannabis, boosters of the hot-button herb are fighting to keep it that way amid mounting calls to re-list the plant as a narcotic. Cannabis sellers, growers and smokers rallied outside the national government’s headquarters in...
Voice of America
Russia, Myanmar Only States to Use Landmines in 2022, Report Says
London — Russia and Myanmar are the only two countries to have used antipersonnel mines this year, according to the latestannual report from the International Campaign to Ban Landmines (ICBL). Neither country is among the 164 states that are party to the 1997 Mine Ban Treaty. The ICBL is...
Voice of America
What Did UN Climate Negotiators Agree to in Egypt?
Countries closed the United Nations’ COP27 climate meeting on Sunday with a deal to establish a fund to help poor countries suffering weather disasters. The agreement said that poor countries, with limited money, are most affected by extreme weather events like floods, heat waves and storms. It established a committee to set up a fund to help deal with bad weather events.
Asian shares rise on Fed rate hopes despite China worries
Asian shares are higher, although optimism about the Federal Reserve holding back on aggressive interest rate hikes was countered by some uncertainty about coronavirus restrictions in China
Voice of America
US Seeks International Condemnation of North Korean Missile Launch at UN
United Nations — The United States is seeking international condemnation at the United Nations Security Council of North Korea’s latest intercontinental ballistic missile test. “We will offer another opportunity for the council to hold the DPRK accountable for its dangerous rhetoric and its destabilizing actions,” U.S. Ambassador Linda...
Voice of America
Meta Report: US Military Behind Online Influence Campaign Targeting Central Asia, Middle East
People associated with the U.S. military created fake accounts on more than seven internet services as part of a "coordinated inauthentic" influence operation targeting people in Central Asia and the Middle East, according to Meta, the parent of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, in its report out this week. Although the...
Voice of America
Nigerian President Introduces Newly-designed Bank Notes
ABUJA — Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has introduced a new design for the naira currency notes, aiming to curb the use of excess amounts of cash and combat crime. President Buhari and top Cabinet members, including officials of the central bank and the anti-graft agency, attended the official launch of the redesigned 200-, 500- and 1,000-naira bills at the State House Wednesday morning.
Voice of America
Coverage of Climate Protests Brings Media Arrests
Madrid, spain — The environmental activists worked quickly. Within 30 seconds they had graffitied a message on the gallery wall and glued themselves to the heavy gilt frames encasing two masterpieces. As their protest unfolded at Madrid’s Prado Museum on November 5, Spanish journalist Joanna Gimenez i Garcia was...
Voice of America
DRC, Rwanda Plan to Meet Over Rebels
Nairobi, Kenya — The Democratic Republic of Congo’s president met with his Kenyan counterpart Monday in Kinshasa to discuss security in the country and the region, before meeting later this week with the president of Rwanda about rebel activity causing tension between the neighboring nations. The two leaders,...
