Terre Haute, IN

McCauley's 30 leads Indiana St past North Dakota St 101-75

The Associated Press
 5 days ago

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Courvoisier McCauley’s 30 points led Indiana State over North Dakota State 101-75 on Thursday night.

McCauley added five rebounds for the Sycamores (3-0). Cooper Neese scored 16 points while shooting 6 for 9, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc. Cameron Henry was 6 of 9 shooting and 3 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 15 points.

Tajavis Miller finished with 20 points for the Bison (0-4). North Dakota State also got 13 points and nine rebounds from Andrew Morgan. Lance Waddles also had 13 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

