ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Watch: John Calipari Speaks Following SC State Win

By Wildcats Today Staff
Wildcats Today
Wildcats Today
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JcC3a_0jFBRPjU00

Kentucky head coach John Calipari spoke to the media following the No. 4 Wildcats 106-63 win over South Carolina State.

Calipari reflected on the changes his team made following the Michigan State loss, what they did well against the Bulldogs, as well as the challenges No. 2 Gonzaga will present this weekend.

The entire press conference can be seen above:

For more on the win, click here .

More on the double-OT loss to Michigan State here .

Four Takeaways from the loss can be found here .

Oscar Tshiebwe provided a big reminder to the CBB world on Tuesday night. More on the NPOY's debut here .

Watch : Calipari, Tshiebwe, Wheeler talk the MSU defeat.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wildcats Today

No. 15 Kentucky Breezes By North Florida 96-56

It felt like Thanksgiving inside Rupp Arena on Wednesday afternoon, as No. 15 Kentucky gobbled up North Florida for 40 minutes, defeating the Ospreys 96-56. Three Wildcats reached double-figures in what was a nice and easy bounce-back opportunity following the disappointing drubbing in Spokane at ...
LEXINGTON, KY
Wildcats Today

Game Notes: Gonzaga 88, Kentucky 72

Below are post-game notes from Kentucky's 88-72 loss to the No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs on Sunday evening in Spokane: Team Records and Series Notes Kentucky is 3-2, Gonzaga is 3-1.The series is tied, 1-1. The previous matchup was an 80-72 Kentucky win on Nov. 27, 2002, in Maui, Hawaii.Next for Kentucky: ...
SPOKANE, WA
Wildcats Today

Betting Line: Cats Slight Favorites Over Cards

Early betting lines have been released for the Governor's Cup between Kentucky and Louisville, and Las Vegas pegs the Wildcats as a tiny favorite over the rival Cardinals.  Kentucky is a consensus 3.5-point favorite, per the Action Network. Lines range from three to four across different ...
LEXINGTON, KY
Wildcats Today

Wildcats Today

Lexington, KY
767
Followers
702
Post
90K+
Views
ABOUT

WildcatsToday brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Kentucky Wildcats.

 https://www.si.com/college/kentucky

Comments / 0

Community Policy