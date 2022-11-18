Read full article on original website
Related
Will Tigers benefit from Schoop's infield shuffle?
This story was excerpted from Jason Beck's Tigers Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. DETROIT -- Jonathan Schoop was an AL Gold Glove Award finalist at second base. He not only led all Major League second basemen in Outs Above Average, Statcast’s primary defensive metric, he led all Major League defensive players in the category. He had twice as many Outs Above Average as the next-best second baseman. He made second base one of just three positions where the Tigers had a positive number in Defensive Runs Saved, another defensive metric from Sports Info Solutions.
Is this Padres SS prospect better than Holliday, Lawlar?
Happy Thanksgiving, everyone! As we are in this season of gratitude, I wanted to let all of you know how much we at MLB Pipeline appreciate all of you for following along with us this year (and every year). Before we get to this week’s Inbox questions, I wanted to...
How this Rockies prospect became a force
This story was excerpted from Thomas Harding’s Rockies Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Brenton Doyle, the Rockies’ No. 22 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, refused to let himself be jabbed by the double edge of being identified as a “toolsy” player.
Brewers acquire 3 pitchers from Angels for Renfroe
MILWAUKEE -- The Brewers sent right fielder Hunter Renfroe -- with his big power, big arm and big salary -- to the Angels late Tuesday in the biggest trade to date of the Matt Arnold era in Milwaukee. The Crew acquired three pitchers: right-handers Janson Junk and Elvis Peguero and...
Here's how prospects are doing in winter ball
Baseball may be a sport traditionally associated with the summer months, but if you look closely enough, you can take in the game year-round. And if you're a fan of prospects, some of the elite up-and-comers are still honing their skills in winter leagues across warm-weather countries like the Dominican Republic, Venezuela and Mexico. The leagues in Puerto Rico, which is named after Roberto Clemente, and Australia were the last to get underway. (Notably, all LIDOM games can be streamed on MLB.TV.)
The top 10 walk-off homers of 2022
Walk-off home runs tend to have it all. Excitement. Drama. High stakes. But there are just some walk-offs that end up meaning more than others. From the postseason to Opening Day, here are our 10 favorite walk-off home runs from the 2022 season. Yordan Alvarez (HOU), Oct. 11 vs. SEA.
Brown freshman is first woman to make Division I baseball roster
Olivia Pichardo is making history as the first female baseball player to be on an active NCAA Division I roster. Pichardo was added to the Brown baseball team for the 2023 season on Monday. The 18-year-old freshman made the Bears' roster as a utility player after trying out for the...
These are the most unusual pitcher wins of 2022
It’s Thanksgiving, which means it’s time to take stock of what we’re thankful for. Every baseball fan is familiar with certain moments, outcomes and games attributed to luck -- things that feel extra worthy of gratefulness. Sometimes, it’s a ball that seems like a certain flyout off the bat carrying for a homer. Other times, it’s a pitcher earning the win on a day he wasn’t at his best.
Top potential suitors for Swanson in free agency
With the 2022 season behind us and the Hot Stove ready to burn, we're taking a close look at some of the most prominent players available in free agency. 2022 stats: .277/.329/.447, 25 HR, 96 RBI, 99 R, 18 SB. The No. 1 overall selection by the D-backs in the...
Here are 2022's MiLB Gold Glove winners
Who wouldn't want to add a little gold to their collection?. Rawlings and Minor League Baseball announced their annual Gold Glove winners, which includes four Top 100 prospects for a second consecutive year. Outfielders Jackson Chourio (No. 10), Pete Crow-Armstrong (No. 30) and Evan Carter (No. 56) were honored for their golden defense, as was shortstop Carson Williams (No. 81).
Where will Verlander land? These teams are potential fits
With the 2022 season behind us and the Hot Stove ready to burn, we're taking a close look at some of the most prominent players eligible for free agency. 2022 stats: 18-4, 1.75 ERA, 175 IP, 185 K, 0.829 WHIP, 220 ERA+. One year ago, Justin Verlander hit the open...
Pujols, Verlander add to legend with Comeback Player of the Year Award
Justin Verlander and Albert Pujols are two of the most decorated superstars in baseball history -- and each added one more honor to his name on Tuesday night. Verlander and Pujols were named the 2022 Comeback Player of the Year Award winners in the American League and National League, respectively, by Major League Baseball.
Astros receive biggest postseason shares in MLB history
As if winning the World Series wasn’t enough, the Houston Astros will also receive the biggest postseason shares in baseball history for their championship effort. Houston’s shares this year are worth $516,347 each thanks to a record players’ pool of $107.5 million, up 19 percent from last year’s pool of $90.5 million. The previous record for a postseason share came in 2017, when the Astros cashed in $438,901.57 each for winning the World Series.
4 free-agent sluggers Oakland could go after
This story was excerpted from Martín Gallegos' Athletics Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Coming off their first 100-loss season in more than four decades, the rebuilding A’s found a silver lining in their farm system, which saw an encouraging development of several top prospects, including a few who contributed in the big leagues toward the end of the year.
Who could back up Stephenson at catcher?
CINCINNATI -- As the Reds endured the 100-loss 2022 season with a reduced budget, they learned it’s very hard to play without quality catching depth. Injuries, including a concussion and a broken right clavicle, limited primary catcher Tyler Stephenson to 50 games. The club traded Tucker Barnhart to the Tigers last offseason to save $7.5 million on his club option (and its buyout) and went into the season with Aramis Garcia as Stephenson’s backup. A finger injury put Garcia out for the final 78 games.
30 reasons to be thankful -- 1 for each farm system
This story was excerpted from MLB Pipeline's newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. It’s Thanksgiving Week in the United States. Before tucking into a big meal on Thursday, folks from coast to coast may express their gratefulness for the joys of life around them.
What's next for Padres' rotation after Martinez deal?
This story was excerpted from AJ Cassavell's Padres Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The Padres put the finishing touches on their deal with Nick Martinez on Tuesday, a three-year pact that keeps him right where he wants to be -- in San Diego. It’s an important signing. Martinez played a vital role for San Diego in 2022: the do-everything man who pitched wherever and whenever the team needed him.
With Cy in hand, Alcantara drawing on Pedro's legacy
This story was excerpted from Christina De Nicola’s Marlins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. "If God willing, we will be celebrating another Cy Young for the Dominican Republic soon." -- Sandy Alcantara, in October. There was...
Breaking down every first timer on 2023 HOF ballot
The Baseball Writers’ Association of America unveiled its 2023 Hall of Fame ballot on Monday, and much of the discussion going forward will focus on the players who have been there before. This is the last shot for Jeff Kent, while longtime candidates such as Scott Rolen, Todd Helton,...
4 free agents who could be fits for Astros
This story was excerpted from Brian McTaggart's Astros Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The days following the Astros’ World Series championship win over the Phillies were certainly eventful, with general manager James Click and assistant GM Scott Powers departing the organization and manager Dusty Baker returning. Houston also promoted Bill Firkus and Charles Cook to assistant GM, joining with Andrew Ball in that role.
