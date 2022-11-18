The ETSU Football team had a disappointing season season, but some players had some standout individual efforts this season. The Bucs had two first team All-Southern Conference selections on both offense and defense, while Tyler Keltner was a first team pick as placekicker. On offense, running back Jacob Saylors and offensive lineman Joe Schreiber (earned the honor, while linebacker Chandler Martin and defensive back Alijah Huzzie received the accolade on the defensive side of the ball.

JOHNSON CITY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO