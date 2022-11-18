ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, TN

The annual Christmas Open House in downtown Bristol

BRISTOL, Tenn./Va. (WCYB) — There's an event happening in downtown Bristol, that's sure to get you in the holiday spirit. It's the annual Christmas Open House. It's a time to support your local shops and take part in refreshments and special extended hours. Casey Goetz was live in downtown...
BRISTOL, TN
Hotels with a Heart Campaign in Johnson City to help those in need

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Eight Johnson City Hotels have partnered with Visit Johnson City to participate in the Hotels with Heart Campaign. This is the 6th Hotels with a Heart Campaign. It's a winter drive to collect donations for The Salvation Army and ETSU Health Johnson City Downtown Day Center and Clinic.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Fill the Frontier at Wallace Nissan of Kingsport

Wallace Nissan of Kingsport is hosting its 3rd annual, Fill the Frontier food drive. The dealership is accepting food donations now through December 21, for Second Harvest of Northeast Tennessee and Feeding America Southwest Virginia. "When you see some of the people who have been impacted by the food they...
KINGSPORT, TN
Man rescued after house fire in Bristol, Virginia

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Fire crews from all three Bristol, Virginia fire stations and one crew from Bristol, Tennessee, responded to a reported house fire on 1404 Norway Street, in Bristol Virginia, Tuesday. According to the Bristol, Virginia Fire Department, the fire started just after 10 p.m. One induvial...
BRISTOL, VA
King men, women sweep Erskin

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — The King basketball teams got a sweep of Erskin on Tuesday afternoon in Bristol. The men needed overtime to take down the Flying Fleet 92-88. Kenny Turner had 17 points and 14 rebounds, while Brandon Lamberth scored 21 pointsto lead the Tornado. In the women's...
BRISTOL, TN
Drivers Beware: Watch out for deer during peak season

Workers at Reflections Paint & Body Shop in Kingsport are staying busy. "Mainly it's front bumpers, hoods, lights," says Dale Dimke of Reflections. That damage caused by deer collisions according to Dimke. “It’s really heavy right now, there’s at least one a week, but if you drive up and down...
KINGSPORT, TN
AAA: Thanksgiving travel expected to be just shy of pre-pandemic levels

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — AAA is predicting 54.6 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home this Thanksgiving. That number is a 1.5% increase over 2021, and is 98% of pre-pandemic volumes. Some people are getting a jump start on holiday travel, hitting the roads and interstates...
BRISTOL, TN
Bristol Virginia Public Schools will be closed Tuesday (11-22)

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Bristol Virginia Public Schools Superintendent, Keith Perrigan, announced Monday that Bristol Virginia Public Schools will be closed, Tuesday, November 22, due to large number of absences. Perrigan's full statement is below. Due to a large number of student and staff absences, Bristol Virginia Public Schools...
BRISTOL, VA
ETSU Places Five on the SoCon All-Conference team

The ETSU Football team had a disappointing season season, but some players had some standout individual efforts this season. The Bucs had two first team All-Southern Conference selections on both offense and defense, while Tyler Keltner was a first team pick as placekicker. On offense, running back Jacob Saylors and offensive lineman Joe Schreiber (earned the honor, while linebacker Chandler Martin and defensive back Alijah Huzzie received the accolade on the defensive side of the ball.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Road rage incident leads to shooting in Bristol, Virginia

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — There is new information on a Sunday night shooting that happened in Washington County Virginia. According to the Washington County Sheriff's office, The incident happened a little before 5:30 p.m. Sunday, on Travelite Road, just off lee highway. The victim told officers it started as...
BRISTOL, VA
Sheriff: Suspect dead following pursuit in Washington County, Virginia

UPDATE: At the request of Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis, the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal investigation's Wytheville Field Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting. After leading Washington County Virginia deputies, Virginia State Police, and other agencies on a high speed pursuit, the driver of a 2006 Chevrolet Malibu...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
A man is in federal custody following a standoff in Bristol, Virginia

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — UPDATE: The U.S. Marshalls have released the man’s name who was arrested after a standoff that occurred Tuesday along Eads Avenue in Bristol. The man had been identified as Vincent Hines. Officials say he had a federal arrest warrant for a violation of supervised...
BRISTOL, VA
Man arrested for identity theft of his father is Gray, Tennessee

GRAY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A Gray, Tennessee man has been arrested for identity theft after he opened unauthorized credit cards in his father’s name, police said. According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, back in October, Casey Cowden, 35, used his father’s information to open two credit cards without his father’s knowledge.
GRAY, TN
Boil water notice for parts of Wise County, Virginia

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — The Wise County Public Service Authority has experienced a waterline break near the Lonesome Pine Airport. They are currently working to restore service. A boil water notice has been put in place until further notice for customers located at Fairgrounds Road, Duncan Gap Road,...
WISE COUNTY, VA

