Lompoc, CA

News Channel 3-12

Respiratory syncytial virus ( RSV) is on the rise among children and on the minds of parents

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Doctors say it is RSV season and parents are trying to protect those at risk. Kendall and Terry Butler said their oldest son, Owen, came down with RSV at Disneyland before their youngest son was born. "It is scary, you can see them struggling to breathe and you go into panic mode." said The post Respiratory syncytial virus ( RSV) is on the rise among children and on the minds of parents appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
syvnews.com

Photos: Dozens gather for Mel Gatson memorial at Lompoc High

A man of unwavering integrity who had an infectious laugh. A defuser of tense situations. An invaluable Central Coast liaison between sports officials and schools. And one who took great care to NOT draw attention to himself when he was working on the gridiron, basketball court or baseball diamond. That...
LOMPOC, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Missing Los Osos Woman

On 11-21-2022, the Sheriff's Office received a report of a missing person from Los Osos. 22-year-old Ysabel E. Moriarty Puig was reported missing by a family member. She was last seen on 11-20-2022, in Arroyo Grande at approximately 11:00 PM. Moriarty Puig is Hispanic, 5' 7" tall, 110 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a maroon and navy hooded shirt with leggings carrying a canvas Tommy Bahama backpack. She was driving a light blue Honda Odyssey with a license plate of 6KPB414. Moriarty Puig had recently moved back to San Luis Obispo County from Colorado. She may possibly be headed to the Santa Barbara area or Santa Cruz area. If anyone has information on her whereabouts, please contact the Sheriff's Office at 805-781-4550.
LOS OSOS, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Carpinteria Community Speaks Out on County Rezoning Proposal

The Carpinteria community showed up in full force at the South County Housing Element Workshop last week, where planning staff were blasted with questions over the recently released interactive map showing sites deemed by the county as candidates for rezoning in order to meet South Coast housing quotas. Their message...
CARPINTERIA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Homeless Woman from Santa Barbara Rescues Driver in Paradise Road Car Fire

When Santa Barbara native Rebecca Neal was driving through the mountains on Highway 154 near Paradise Road in the early evening of November 17, she suddenly found herself playing the unlikely hero when she was one of the first on the scene of a vehicle rollover in which the driver was trapped inside his own burning car.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Four Injured in Foxen Canyon Vehicle Crash

Four people were injured in a vehicle collision on Foxen Canyon Road Sunday evening. At 6:29 p.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the 3000 block of Foxen Canyon Road in Los Olivos and discovered a collision between two vehicles. Extrication was required to reach two of two females who...
LOS OLIVOS, CA

