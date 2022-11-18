On 11-21-2022, the Sheriff's Office received a report of a missing person from Los Osos. 22-year-old Ysabel E. Moriarty Puig was reported missing by a family member. She was last seen on 11-20-2022, in Arroyo Grande at approximately 11:00 PM. Moriarty Puig is Hispanic, 5' 7" tall, 110 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a maroon and navy hooded shirt with leggings carrying a canvas Tommy Bahama backpack. She was driving a light blue Honda Odyssey with a license plate of 6KPB414. Moriarty Puig had recently moved back to San Luis Obispo County from Colorado. She may possibly be headed to the Santa Barbara area or Santa Cruz area. If anyone has information on her whereabouts, please contact the Sheriff's Office at 805-781-4550.

LOS OSOS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO