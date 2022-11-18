Read full article on original website
Respiratory syncytial virus ( RSV) is on the rise among children and on the minds of parents
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Doctors say it is RSV season and parents are trying to protect those at risk. Kendall and Terry Butler said their oldest son, Owen, came down with RSV at Disneyland before their youngest son was born. "It is scary, you can see them struggling to breathe and you go into panic mode." said The post Respiratory syncytial virus ( RSV) is on the rise among children and on the minds of parents appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SLO County Public Health urges caution this Thanksgiving amid respiratory ‘tripledemic’
Nearly 200 SLO County residents died from COVID-19 since last Thanksgiving.
When Cambria man was hospitalized, SLO nurse stepped in to care for his dog
“This was the kindest gesture I have ever received! I was beyond grateful, and so was my boy,” Michael Walsh said.
Santa Barbara Humane waives set adoption fees in a special walk-in event on Sunday
Santa Barbara Humane is hosting a special walk-in dog adoption this Sunday where those looking to adopt can set their own fee for all dogs six months old and older from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. The post Santa Barbara Humane waives set adoption fees in a special walk-in event on Sunday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
calcoastnews.com
Bezos charity awards $5 million to controversial SLO County nonprofit
A charity created by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has issued a $5 million grant to the Community Action Partnership of San Luis Obispo County (CAPSLO) for housing homeless families. Launched in 2018, the Bezos Day 1 Families Fund issues annual awards to organizations helping homeless families move from the streets...
syvnews.com
Photos: Dozens gather for Mel Gatson memorial at Lompoc High
A man of unwavering integrity who had an infectious laugh. A defuser of tense situations. An invaluable Central Coast liaison between sports officials and schools. And one who took great care to NOT draw attention to himself when he was working on the gridiron, basketball court or baseball diamond. That...
Santa Maria Veterans Memorial Park reconstruction set to begin early 2023
SANTA MARIA, Calif.- Last year the city of Santa Maria was award two and a half million dollars to renovate Veteran’s Memorial Park. The post Santa Maria Veterans Memorial Park reconstruction set to begin early 2023 appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Gwendolyn’s Playground: ‘The most exciting playground in Santa Barbara’s history’
Santa Barbara's first fully inclusive playground, known as Gwendolyn's Playground, is one step closer to fruition. The post Gwendolyn’s Playground: ‘The most exciting playground in Santa Barbara’s history’ appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
2 SLO residents and their dog found dead in creekbed
Police are trying to determine what happened, but they think a car crash the day before may provide clues.
Bicyclist transported to local hospital after crashing
A bicyclist was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital after crashing their bike in Los Alamos.
UPDATE: Missing Los Osos woman now found
The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Ysabel E. Moriarty Puig of Los Osos has been located.
SLO residents catch recent mountain lion sightings on camera
Some people in San Luis Obispo are on high alert after several reports of mountain lion sightings near the Irish Hills and Johnson Ranch hiking trails and even in some people's backyards.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Missing Los Osos Woman
On 11-21-2022, the Sheriff's Office received a report of a missing person from Los Osos. 22-year-old Ysabel E. Moriarty Puig was reported missing by a family member. She was last seen on 11-20-2022, in Arroyo Grande at approximately 11:00 PM. Moriarty Puig is Hispanic, 5' 7" tall, 110 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a maroon and navy hooded shirt with leggings carrying a canvas Tommy Bahama backpack. She was driving a light blue Honda Odyssey with a license plate of 6KPB414. Moriarty Puig had recently moved back to San Luis Obispo County from Colorado. She may possibly be headed to the Santa Barbara area or Santa Cruz area. If anyone has information on her whereabouts, please contact the Sheriff's Office at 805-781-4550.
Changes to Santa Maria trash services due to holiday
The City of Santa Maria advises residents that there will be no trash and recycling collection services or street sweeping on Thursday, November 24 (Thanksgiving Day).
Santa Barbara Independent
Carpinteria Community Speaks Out on County Rezoning Proposal
The Carpinteria community showed up in full force at the South County Housing Element Workshop last week, where planning staff were blasted with questions over the recently released interactive map showing sites deemed by the county as candidates for rezoning in order to meet South Coast housing quotas. Their message...
Update: Missing SLO County woman found in Riverside County, sheriff says
The 22-year-old woman’s mom said she’s “especially grateful to the kind and concerned man who made the call that helped us find her.”
calcoastnews.com
SLO County judge places child in alleged assailant’s home
A San Luis Obispo County family court judge placed a young boy in a home with a woman who allegedly attacked the boy’s mother, and has refused to move the child in spite of a suicide attempt and allegations of negligence and violence. Five years ago, when the boy...
Noozhawk
Six Years After ‘The Blob:’ A Changing Sea Floor in Santa Barbara Channel
The nearshore rocky reefs of the Santa Barbara Channel are dynamic places, with populations of fish, mollusks, algae, and other assorted sea life shifting in response to currents, storms and a variety of other conditions. They wax and wane, typically returning to some sort of baseline composition — a kind...
Santa Barbara Independent
Homeless Woman from Santa Barbara Rescues Driver in Paradise Road Car Fire
When Santa Barbara native Rebecca Neal was driving through the mountains on Highway 154 near Paradise Road in the early evening of November 17, she suddenly found herself playing the unlikely hero when she was one of the first on the scene of a vehicle rollover in which the driver was trapped inside his own burning car.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Four Injured in Foxen Canyon Vehicle Crash
Four people were injured in a vehicle collision on Foxen Canyon Road Sunday evening. At 6:29 p.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the 3000 block of Foxen Canyon Road in Los Olivos and discovered a collision between two vehicles. Extrication was required to reach two of two females who...
