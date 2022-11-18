Read full article on original website
Austin is Giving Residents $1,000 a Month in Guaranteed IncomeTom HandyAustin, TX
Surprising 5.4 Earthquake Rattles West TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Were workers exploited constructing Tesla's factory in Austin?Ash JurbergAustin, TX
Costco Announces New Store in Kyle, TexasBryan DijkhuizenKyle, TX
Boxing Scene
Tank Davis and Ryan Garcia Collab On Boxing’s First Superfight Of 2023
Apart from being terrific fighters, Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia are likely the two most social media and marketing savvy boxers in the world today. One could even make the argument that as sole practitioners without a league or team construct to aid them in their marketing efforts, their breaking into the mainstream consciousness is even more impressive than when athletes in one of the four major sports in the United States manage to do it.
Boxing Scene
Errol Spence vs. Keith Thurman Title Fight Approved By The WBA
The World Boxing Association (WBA) has confirmed that their organization has approved a request for Errol Spence to make a world title defense against former unified champion Keith Thurman in the month of February. "On November 14, 2022, TGB Promotions applied for special permission on behalf of Spence to fight...
Boxing Scene
Cris Cyborg Added To Crawford vs. Avanesyan PPV Card
Legendary MMA superstar, Cris Cyborg, will be making her return to the boxing ring on December 10, when she battles Gabrielle Holloway on the Terence Crawford vs. David Avanesyan BLK Prime PPV showdown. Cyborg vs. Holloway, a scheduled 4-round bout in the lightweight division, will serve as a special feature attraction.
Boxing Scene
Ryan Garcia on Tank: ‘Finally, A Mega Fight Is On the Horizon’
Ryan Garcia feels as though he has finally reeled in his most elusive prey yet. The lightweight Insta-star from Victorville, California, has been all smiles ever since his mega fight with Baltimore’s Gervonta Davis was announced to the boxing world earlier in the week. Both fighters shared the news on their social media accounts.
Boxing Scene
Photos: Regis Prograis, Jose Zepeda - Face To Face at Final Presser
Tensions were high on Tuesday afternoon in Los Angeles as a crowd of Southern California media attended the final press conference for ‘Battle of the Best’ Tuesday afternoon with #1 Ranked Jose ‘Chon’ Zepeda, (23-0-1, 20 KOs), of La Puente, CA and #2 Ranked Regis ‘Rougarou’ Prograis, (27-1, 23 KOs), of New Orleans, LA coming face-to-face for one of the final times ahead of their anticipated battle for the WBC Super Lightweight World Title set for this Saturday night, November 26 at ‘The War Grounds’ Dignity Health Sports Park. (photos by Tom Hogan)
Boxing Scene
Ryan Garcia Isn't Expecting A Close Fight Against Gervonta Davis: “I’m Gonna Whip Him...Bad”
Initially, fans raised an incredulous eyebrow whenever Ryan Garcia discussed his desire to face Gervonta Davis. His skills, while respected, were mostly thought to be no match for the hard-hitting Baltimore native. Still, despite those in boxing circles advising him to steer clear of the violent puncher, Garcia continually poked the lightweight bear.
Boxing Scene
Roberto Duran Feels Canelo Should Correct Mistakes, Face Bivol Sooner Than Later
Boxing legend Roberto Duran is surprised that Mexican superstar Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez did not opt for an immediate rematch with WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol. Back in May, Bivol shocked a lot of observers by outboxing Canelo over twelve rounds. Canelo had the ability to exercise a rematch clause,...
Boxing Scene
Stevenson: If Little Puppy Cruz Doesn't Want Fight, Bring On Zepeda, Kambosos
Shakur Stevenson is looking to make a statement for his 135-pound debut. The former two-division champion won’t be fighting at 130 pounds anymore after failing to make weight and losing his titles on the scale during his September unanimous decision win against Robson Conceicao. At the WBC Convention in...
Boxing Scene
Crawford Shreds Spence's Resume: You Not The Head Honcho!
Well before establishing himself as a bonafide star, Errol Spence Jr. would audaciously state two words before heading into the ring...man down. As the years have progressed, the Dallas native has gone on to claim a new moniker, “the big fish.”. With three world titles tucked safely underneath his...
Boxing Scene
Jaime Munguia Stays Treading Water: Weekend Afterthoughts
Jaime Munguia may yet turn out to be the real deal. He’s only 26 years old, is a former titlist at Jr. middleweight, and Saturday he scored the walkover everyone knew was coming against Gonzalo Coria, stopping the hopeless foe in three. It was Munguia’s third win of 2022,...
Boxing Scene
Regis Prograis: Zepeda Has Never Fought a Workhorse Like Me
Regis Prograis has listed the six reasons why he will defeat Jose Zepeda and reinstate himself as the best super lightweight in the world. Prograis faces Zepeda in Carson, California on Saturday night, with the vacant WBC world super lightweight title up for grabs. The 33-year-old, a former WBA titleholder,...
Boxing Scene
Tyson Fury: If Usyk Don't Want No Smoke In February, Then Let’s Do Joe Joyce At Wembley
Tyson Fury figures he’ll fight Oleksandr Usyk next if Fury defeats Dereck Chisora on December 3 in London. A showdown with Uysk would afford Fury, the WBC champ, and Usyk, who owns the IBF, IBO, WBA and WBO belts, the opportunity to become boxing’s first fully unified heavyweight champion of the four-belt era. Bob Arum and Frank Warren, Fury’s co-promoters, have told BoxingScene.com and other outlets that they don’t see any obstacles that would prevent Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs) from fighting Usyk (20-0, 13 KOs) either late in February or early in March, assuming he conquers Chisora for the third time at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Boxing Scene
Spence Indicates He's Working Out His Next Move, Thurman Fight Looms
Although the bumps and bruises along the way were difficult to deal with, the lofty goals of Errol Spence Jr. were finally taking shape. With three of the four major world titles in his possession at 147 pounds, the powerful southpaw attempted to successfully negotiate a deal that would see him take on current WBO belt holder, Terence Crawford.
Boxing Scene
Fury: When I Splatter Usyk, They're Gonna Say, 'He Was Too Small! It Was A Mismatch!'
Tyson Fury is more than willing to fight the undefeated two-division champion who beat the other star British heavyweight twice. The unbeaten WBC champion just doesn’t expect to get the credit Fury feels he’d deserve for becoming opponent to hand Oleksandr Usyk his first loss. Fury expects to face Ukraine’s Usyk after he defeats Dereck Chisora for the third time December 3 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, either late in February or early in March.
Boxing Scene
Michael Zerafa Decisions Creati, Paul Gallen Ends Career With Win Over Hodges
Middleweight contender Michael Zerafa closed out the year with a stay-busy win in Syndey, as he picked up a ten round unanimous decision over Danilo Creati. Zerafa, who is ranked at number 1 by the WBA and 2 by the IBF, handed Creati his first career defeat by banking scored of 98-93, 99-91 and 98-92.
Boxing Scene
Ryder: If I Beat Zach Parker - I Deserve Canelo Shot, I've Paid My Dues!
John Ryder is not in the habit of looking passed opponents but he knows the stakes are incredibly high when he meets Zach Parker in a hotly-anticipated all-British clash at London’s O2 Arena next week. The two super-middleweights collide with the winner thought to be a frontrunner in the...
Boxing Scene
Terence Crawford vs. David Avanesyan - PPV Undercard Set
The undercard for the BLK Prime PPV fight between Terence “Bud” Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) and David Avanesyan (29-3-1, 17 KOs), taking place at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska, on December 10, is set. As previously reported, Bellator champion Cris Cyborg (1-0, 1 KO) is scheduled...
Boxing Scene
Porter Doesn't Like Thurman's Chances In Possible Spence Bout: 'Good Can't Beat Great'
For much of his welterweight title run, Keith Thurman showed little to no interest in facing a young and hungry upcoming prospect by the name of Errol Spence Jr. Nevertheless, after watching the Dallas, native aggregate three of the four major world titles at 147-pounds, Thurman has begun singing a different tune. While he’s now urging Spence to defend his WBA, WBC, and IBF titles against him, Spence (28-0, 22 KOs) has now flipped the script, going as far as to say that he would rather move up in weight than take Thurman up on his offer.
Boxing Scene
Moses Johnson Inks Promotional Pact With Salita Promotions
Salita Promotions, the promotional company headed by former longtime contender Dmitriy Salita, has added another intriguing heavyweight contender to their growing stable with the signing of hard-hitting undefeated heavyweight Moses “ThunderHands” Johnson to a promotional agreement. Johnson (9-0-1, 7 KOs), who recently won an eye-catching hard-fought majority decision...
Boxing Scene
Greg Outlaw Crushes Wilfrido Buelvas in One Round in Washington, D.C.
Washington, DC - Big-time boxing returned to the Nation’s Capital as Beltway Battles: Round Three took center stage at the city’s Entertainment & Sports Arena with an exciting nine-card showcased by an explosive first-round KO win by Greg “Sharp Shooter” Outlaw (11-1, 6 KOs) in the main event.
