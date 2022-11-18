For much of his welterweight title run, Keith Thurman showed little to no interest in facing a young and hungry upcoming prospect by the name of Errol Spence Jr. Nevertheless, after watching the Dallas, native aggregate three of the four major world titles at 147-pounds, Thurman has begun singing a different tune. While he’s now urging Spence to defend his WBA, WBC, and IBF titles against him, Spence (28-0, 22 KOs) has now flipped the script, going as far as to say that he would rather move up in weight than take Thurman up on his offer.

