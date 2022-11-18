ERC announces new toll rates for 2023
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Downtown and Midtown Tunnels will have new toll rates in 2023.
According to a press release from the Elizabeth River Crossings OpCo, LLC (ERC), the changes are in line with the Comprehensive Agreement between ERC and the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT).
Take a look at the 2023 Toll Rates:
As of November 1, 2022, the Toll Relief Program has expanded eligibility requirements. Those who qualify can save 50% on up to 10 E-ZPass trips per week through the Downtown and Midtown Tunnels.Toll relief for Downtown, Midtown tunnels expanding to all in Hampton Roads making less than 50K
Elizabeth River Crossings funds the relief program. Their contribution in 2023 will be more than $3.3 million and will increase by 3.5% yearly through 2036.
To see if you qualify for the Toll Relief Program and find out more information, click here .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.
Comments / 0