Officials looking for 17-year-old boy with autism

LOCK HAVEN, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Clinton County Officials are looking for a 17-year-old boy with autism.

The teen was last seen near the Lock Haven YMCA, barefoot, wearing only sweatpants and a blanket.

Officials have not released the boys name or a picture, but if you see someone matching the description call 911 immediately.

