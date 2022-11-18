ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton County, PA

Officials looking for 17-year-old boy with autism

By Julia Priest
WBRE
WBRE
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V1MIL_0jFBPxcU00

LOCK HAVEN, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Clinton County Officials are looking for a 17-year-old boy with autism.

The teen was last seen near the Lock Haven YMCA, barefoot, wearing only sweatpants and a blanket.

Luzerne County Council appoints acting county manager

Officials have not released the boys name or a picture, but if you see someone matching the description call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 4

Proud White Republican Female
5d ago

If they would have released some more information like the child's name and possibly where they like to go or which way we can maybe expect this person to be going I would have immediately went out and started yelling at the top of my lungs for this person because I have zero shame especially if a child's missing I don't understand how such little information has been released about this If this was my child I would have shut this town down so fast and bit on my hands and knees begging if people aren't going to help me start searching for my child I was literally if sold my soul to the devil if I had to I mean I noticed now that it's been hours and hours since this verse was reported and it's 5:30 the last time it was reported and they were still missing I mean at this point he could have fallen in the river he could have wandered into the woods. been picked up by trucker etc...ugh prayers 4 family

Reply
3
Related
NorthcentralPA.com

Police looking for ammunition owner

New Columbia, Pa. — Police are looking for the owner of a handgun magazine found near a hotel in White Deer Township. State Police at Milton were called to 160 Commerce Park Drive, near the Holiday Inn Express, on Tuesday morning after someone found a Smith & Wesson 9mm magazine with 7 rounds inside. The magazine and rounds are valued at $55, police say. Anyone with information about its owner is asked to call the barracks at 570-524-2662.
MILTON, PA
therecord-online.com

Woodward Township police charge York County man in illegal gun purchase case

DUNNSTOWN, PA – Woodward Township police have charged Jarod Reed Stern, 27, from Wrightsville, PA with illegal sale or transfer of firearms, a third degree felony, and unsworn falsification to authorities, a third degree misdemeanor, after he allegedly put down false information on the federal application to purchase a firearm while on Gunshop Lane in Woodward Township.
YORK COUNTY, PA
WBRE

I-80 crash leaves one dead in Clinton County

GREENE TOWNSHIP, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One person was pronounced dead following a crash on Interstate 80 West. Officials say they responded to a report of a crash on Interstate 80 westbound with possible entrapment on Monday around 4:50 p.m. According to investigators, the operator of a 2012 Jeep went over the left side of […]
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

Watsontown Man Facing DUI Charges with Child in Vehicle

WATSONTOWN – A Watsontown man is facing a DUI and other charges after being found driving under the influence with a toddler inside his vehicle. Watsontown Police say, charged is 20-year-old Dakota Lowry for the October 24 incident in the 100 block of Main Street in the borough. Officers...
WATSONTOWN, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police: Woman steals close to $300 of groceries

Muncy, Pa. — Police say a woman stole close to $300 of grocery items at a self-checkout at the Muncy Weis Markets. Shelby Denea Hoffman, 30, of Muncy, rang up items at the self-checkout on Nov. 16. For each paid item she put in a bag, she put additional unpaid items in, according to Trooper Dylan Houser of state police at Montoursville. Hoffman took $297 of merchandise before staff caught her. ...
MUNCY, PA
WTAJ

Unknown burglars caused nearly $3k in damages to Elk County building

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for people they were told broke into a detached building on someone’s property and caused extensive damages in Spring Creek Township. The reported incident occurred sometime between Friday, Nov. 18, at 4 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 19, at 6 a.m., according to state police. Unknown suspects […]
ELK COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Delivery driver assaulted during pizza run

Shamokin, Pa. — A pizza delivery driver suffered a broken nose, facial lacerations, a broken finger, and a concussion after being assaulted near her work. The driver was punched in the head multiple times before being body slammed to the ground, police said. A witness identified Brianna Marie Ortega and Alyssa Paul as the aggressors in the incident that took place on Oct. 14 near the 500 block of S. Market Street in Shamokin. ...
SHAMOKIN, PA
wesb.com

Two Victims of Identity Theft

Two McKean County residents have been victims of identity theft. State Troopers report that a Mt. Jewett woman had a fraudulent unemployment claim opened in her name, and a Smethport woman had her identity used to redirect unemployment benefits to an unknown party. The investigations are ongoing.
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police: Two Local Men Injured Following Motorcycle Crash on Waterson Road

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a motorcycle crash in Clarion Township earlier this month that injured two area men. According to Clarion-based State Police, this crash happened around 8:34 p.m. on Saturday, November 12, on Waterson Road in Clarion Township. Police say a...
CLARION, PA
therecord-online.com

Cell phones banned from Clinton County Court facilities

LOCK HAVEN, PA – Visitors to the Clinton County Courthouse, the county’s Garden Building and the county’s three district court offices may no longer bring cellphones into those facilities. A court order to that effect was signed by President Judge Craig P. Miller on Monday and the new edict went into effect on Tuesday.
WBRE

Two injured in Northumberland County crash

MILTON, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews responded to a car crash, in Milton where two were injured on Monday just after 6:00 p.m. Pennsylvania State Police report the crash happened on State Route 940 after an SUV, driven by Yeremy Denis, collided with a sedan. After the collision, troopers say the driver and passenger of […]
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Woman reportedly assaulted, strangled

Danville, Pa. — Hospital employees contacted police after a woman sought treatment for an assault early Saturday morning. Staff at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville called troopers after the 35-year-old Lewisburg woman came to the hospital Saturday morning around 3:30 a.m. The woman reportedly told police she'd been assaulted and choked by Frederick Stephens earlier that morning outside his home on Camp Road in Liberty Township. Stephens, 41, also allegedly damaged the woman's 2001 Ford Focus, according to State Police at Milton. Police plan to charge Stephens with strangulation, simple assault, criminal mischief, and harassment.
DANVILLE, PA
WBRE

Motorcycle chase leads to accused man wanted in two counties

FISHING CREEK TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say they arrested a man on a motorcycle after he lead troopers on a chase and was allegedly found wanted in two counties. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 3 around 2:00 p.m. troopers tried to pull over a motorcyclist on Route 254 in Greenwood […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man accused of endangering woman with car set to plead guilty

Plunketts Creek Township, Pa. — A Williamsport man is scheduled to plead guilty to endangering a woman by trying to dump her out of a moving car, according to court documents. In late October, Mark Taylor Kuntz allegedly drove away from his home with a woman inside the back of the vehicle. The back hatch was open on the vehicle and Kuntz slowed and sped up several times in an attempt to make the woman fall out, police said. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
wkok.com

Fire Hits Home in Milton, No Injuries Reported, Home Damaged

MILTON – A home was damaged by a fire in Milton. The two alarm blaze was called in around 10pm for the fire on Hepburn Street in Milton. Crews from Milton, Warrior Run, William Cameron Engine Company, Turbot Township, Mifflinburg, White Deer, and other companies responded. In a standby capacity, volunteers from Northumberland moved to Milton cover their stations while Milton crews battled the blaze.
MILTON, PA
WBRE

WBRE

32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy