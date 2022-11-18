Officials looking for 17-year-old boy with autism
LOCK HAVEN, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Clinton County Officials are looking for a 17-year-old boy with autism.
The teen was last seen near the Lock Haven YMCA, barefoot, wearing only sweatpants and a blanket.Luzerne County Council appoints acting county manager
Officials have not released the boys name or a picture, but if you see someone matching the description call 911 immediately.
