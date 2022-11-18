Read full article on original website
Wanda Lou Bosworth
6d ago
I’m so sorry for this families loss. The loss of a mother is really terrible! I hope and pray this guy gets the maximum sentence. 🙏🙏
Reply
4
Related
WMUR.com
Video: Burglars break into 92-year-old woman's house, but leave after she talks to them
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (Video above: WPDE via CNN) — When a 92-year-old woman from South Carolina realized two gunmen had broken into her home recently, she got them to leave in an unexpected way. She just started talking to them. Agnes Ebert, 92, told WPDE she was watching a...
Family member arrested in Virginia for Queens triple murders
A family member of three women who were found stabbed to death in a Queens home on Friday morning has been arrested.
TV meteorologist, pilot from Timonium, Maryland, die in news helicopter crash
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A helicopter pilot and a meteorologist who worked for a North Carolina television station died Tuesday when a news helicopter crashed along a Charlotte-area interstate, with police praising the pilot for heroically avoiding the roadway in his final moments.Meteorologist Jason Myers and pilot Chip Tayag were identified as the people killed in the crash in a statement by WBTV — and by coworkers who'd been reporting on the crash live from the station's studio.Tayag is from Timonium, Maryland, according to his social media profile pages.Fighting back tears, anchors Jamie Boll and Molly Grantham mourned their colleagues...
fox5dc.com
Man who helped pass DC criminal code overhaul shot, killed in southeast
WASHINGTON - A man who helped pass D.C.'s historic criminal code overhaul was shot and killed hours before council passed the bill last week. Kelvin Blowe, 32, worked with DC Justice Lab, a group that advocates for criminal justice reform in the city. Family said he also did security work,...
WMUR.com
1 dead after fire at storage unit building in Vermont; New Hampshire firefighters respond to scene
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. — One person is dead after a fire broke out at a storage unit building in Springfield on Sunday night. The Springfield Fire Department told our sister station WPTZ that the structure was engulfed in flames when they arrived around 7 p.m., and, that there were "dramatic" explosions going off, possibly due to propane tanks being stored in other units.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire search crews continue to look for missing 19-year-old hiker
FRANCONIA, N.H. — (Update: The searchresumed for a second full day Tuesday.) The search continued Monday for a missing hiker in northern New Hampshire. Emily Sotelo, 19, of Westford, Massachusetts, was dropped off Sunday morning at Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia. She intended to hike Mount Lafayette, Mount Haystack and Mount Flume.
WMUR.com
LGBTQ+ leaders in New Hampshire respond to mass shooting at Colorado nightclub
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Makeshift memorials are popping up near Colorado Springs' Club Q as a community mourns Saturday night's deadly attack. Five people were killed and 25 were hurt when a lone gunman opened fire into the LGBTQ nightclub. Police said they have the attacker in custody. Several LGBTQ...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire House race's recount paused amid court proceedings; 5 others scheduled Monday
CONCORD, N.H. — Recounts continue in Concord to start the week as the balance of power in the New Hampshire House remains in question, but one race will not be decided yet. The recount for a Manchester Ward 6 seat is being postponed by Secretary of State David Scanlan to allow court proceedings between the state and the New Hampshire Democratic Party to play out.
WMUR.com
Manchester Ward 6 Republican state representative retains New Hampshire House seat following second recount
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A second recount finished Tuesday night declaring Republican state Rep. Larry Gagne winner of a New Hampshire state representative seat. This came after a superior court judge ruled that a recount of the seat could move forward earlier in the day. Republican state Rep. Larry Gagne...
Fatal crash closed I-95 in Virginia
The crash involved a Toyota Avalon, a motorcycle, and a tractor-trailer, according to Virginia State Police.
WITN
Woman arrested after being found in Wendy’s parking lot with stolen vehicle
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - A woman has been charged here in the east after she was found in possession of a stolen vehicle on November 16th. Roanoke Rapids Police say they received a hit off of the FLOCK Camera system that a stolen vehicle from Florida had been driven into Roanoke Rapids.
WMUR.com
Data from New Hampshire Hospital Association shows COVID-19 hospitalizations remain under 100 over past week
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire Hospital Association data shows the number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in hospitals have remained under 100 for one week for the first time since September. NHHA reported 88 people in hospitals who tested positive for the virus Tuesday, down by...
WMUR.com
Meals on Wheels seeks more volunteer drivers in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Meals on Wheels in New Hampshire delivered more than 1.6 million meals to senior citizens last year, but organizers said they need more help. Meals on Wheels is putting the call out for volunteer drivers statewide. The need is especially great in Manchester and Nashua, where 25 to 30 drivers are needed.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire health officials report decreasing COVID-19 hospitalizations
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire health officials have reported a decrease in COVID-19 hospitalizations over the weekend. The New Hampshire Hospital Association reported 92 people in hospitals who tested positive for COVID-19, an increase from Sunday's 89, but a decrease from Saturday's 97 patients. Of those 92 people, 27...
Rape Suspect Wanted In Maryland Apprehended By US Marshals, State Police
Federal, state, and city law enforcement agencies teamed together to take down a man wanted for alleged rape and robbery in Maryland, authorities announced. The Maryland State Police Apprehension Team and US Marshals Capital Area Regional Task Force assisted the Baltimore Police Department in tracking down and arresting city resident Alex Bennett, officials said on Friday, Nov. 18.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire homeowners advised to get chimneys inspected, swept to avoid fires this winter
MANCHESTER, N.H. — One Manchester business owner is sharing what to look out for to prevent a chimney fire this winter. Chimney fires are dangerous and costly, but they are preventable. John Ceaser is the owner of Ceaser Chimney Services, the largest chimney company in the Granite State. He...
Police ID Maryland Man Killed Crashing Into Potomac River In Virginia
A Maryland man died on Thursday night after the vehicle he was driving in made a splash landing in the Potomac River in Virginia. Prince George's County resident Kelvin Gunn, 59, of Upper Marlboro has been identified as the victim killed in the crash on Thursday, Nov. 17 on the George Washington Memorial Parkway near the Humpback Bridge.
Pennsylvania man allegedly killed father and stabbed brother because he was ‘frustrated, cold, and wanted a cigarette’
A Pennsylvania man is being charged with murder after he allegedly stabbed his father, who was killed, and his brother. KDKA says that 31-year-old Javon Taylor allegedly broke into his father’s house in Mt. Washington, grabbed a knife, and stabbed his father, 72-year-old Vincent Roebuck, and his own brother, who was not identified. Roebuck died […]
country1025.com
Massachusetts Man Busted Flying Helicopters Out of His Backyard With No License
Ooooh, neighborhood helicopter rides? That sounds fuuuuunnnnn. Also very, very illegal. A Massachusetts man is going to jail for flying helicopters out of his backyard and there’s more to the story – let’s break it down:
WMUR.com
Spirit of Giving 2022: List of New Hampshire nonprofit groups in need this holiday season
MANCHESTER, N.H. — WMUR is highlighting organizations and/or nonprofit initiatives in its annual "Spirit of Giving" series. Learn more about how you can help or get more information below:
Comments / 1