ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton, MA

Newton judge accused of helping immigrant evade ICE is back on the bench

By Ross Cristantiello
Boston
Boston
 5 days ago

Judge Shelley Joseph was accused of helping a man who was living in the U.S. illegally flee a courthouse as an ICE agent waited in the lobby.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QZLtW_0jFBPn2S00
Newton District Court Judge Shelley Joseph leaves Federal Court in 2019. Jessica Rinaldi/Boston Globe

The suspension of a judge accused of helping an undocumented immigrant evade a federal agent was dropped this week, clearing the way for her to return to the bench.

Newton District Court Judge Shelley Joseph had faced charges that, in April 2018, she assisted a man who was living in the United States illegally flee the courthouse as an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent waited in the lobby. The agent had come to the courthouse to detain the immigrant.

On Wednesday, over four years after the incident, The Supreme Judicial Court ordered Joseph to be reinstated, The Boston Globe reported. The court ruled that Joseph’s suspension was “based solely on the fact that she had been indicted for alleged misconduct in the performance of her judicial duties.”

Federal prosecutors dismissed the charges against Joseph in September.

“I have concluded that the interests of justice are best served by review of this matter before the body that oversees the conduct of Massachusetts state court judges, rather than in a continued federal criminal prosecution,” Rhode Island U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Cunha said in a statement at the time.

Cunha was assigned to oversee that case after Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins recused herself. Cunha required Joseph to refer herself to a state agency that investigates allegations of misconduct by members of the bench. The case remains under review by the Massachusetts Commission on Judicial Conduct.

Joseph was suspended in 2019 when the Massachusetts US attorney’s office indicted her and a since-retired court officer on charges of obstruction of justice.

“The suspension has been in effect for quite a while and now she is pleased she can resume her duties and is grateful the Supreme Judicial Court lifted this suspension,” Joseph’s attorney, Michael Keating, told the Globe this week. “I think she’s amenable to go wherever the district court wants her to serve.”

The saga began when an ICE agent was sent to the Newton courthouse to detain a Dominican man who had twice been deported from the U.S. The man was barred from entering the country until 2027, prosecutors said at the time.

Joseph’s clerk asked the agent to leave the courtroom, and to wait in a nearby lobby, authorities said at the time. The agent was told that the suspect would be released into the lobby. Prosecutors said that courtroom deputy Wesley MacGregor led the suspect downstairs and let him out a back door. The suspect was caught about a month later.

Joseph, in her agreement in September, admitted to specific facts about the incident, according to the Associated Press. The judge said she knew the ICE agent was waiting to take custody of the suspect. Joseph also admitted to instructing the courtroom clerk to turn off a recording device while she had a sidebar conversation with a defense attorney and a prosecutor. The defense attorney asked Joseph to allow his client to go back downstairs with an interpreter, the AP reported, and Joseph agreed. Not long after the suspect went downstairs, MacGregor opened the door and let him escape.

Comments / 41

Bill Brewster
5d ago

Once again the corrupt court system in Massachusetts excuses breaking the law!! If you or I was in that court room and did the same I assure charges would be brought!!

Reply
14
Louis Iorio
5d ago

A judge helps a criminal evade the law and is back on the bench ? Welcome to Massachusetts

Reply(2)
44
ciara
5d ago

All judges will soon get a major Overhaul for going against the Constitution of the United States !! Many take payouts and bribes!! They will very soon be the ones who are Judged!!! Hallelujah!! Praise and thanks and Glory be to GOD in Jesus name 🙏❤️🙏

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston

Police: More human remains found at South Boston apartment

Fetal remains were found in a freezer at the East Broadway home on Thursday. Additional human remains were found in a South Boston apartment Friday, a day after police discovered what appeared to be fetal or infant remains at the same address, according to authorities. Around 2:15 p.m. Thursday, police...
BOSTON, MA
TheDailyBeast

Police Report Shows American Woman Was Alive When Medical Help Arrived in Mexico

A police report about the death of an American woman vacationing in Mexico showed that she was alive when medical treatment first reached her, contradicting previous coverage of the incident. Shanquella Robinson, 25, died in Cabo on Oct. 28 after arriving in the resort with a group of friends a day earlier. Information reported from the North Carolina woman’s death certificate said she died within 15 minutes of being injured, but the police report says a local doctor was with her in the house for almost three hours before she passed away, according to the Charlotte Observer. Officials in Mexico concluded after an autopsy that Robinson died from injuries to her back and neck, with local authorities and the FBI launching investigations into exactly how she lost her life. Robinson’s family became suspicious after her friends said she had died from alcohol poisoning. In the wake of her death, a video emerged appearing to show her being violently attacked by another woman.Read it at Charlotte Observer
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Navy engineer sentenced in submarine spy case to 19 years prison; wife to 22

A U.S. Navy engineer and his wife have been sentenced to more than 19 years and 22 years respectively for their efforts to sell nuclear submarine secrets to a foreign government. West Virginia federal Judge Gina Groh sentenced Jonathan Toebbe on Wednesday to 232 months in prison, or about 19...
Boston

Former NBC10 Boston reporter alleges 2019 firing was retaliation in federal lawsuit

Karen Hensel, an award-winning reporter, also alleges she faced repeated sexual harassment by a fellow investigative journalist and the station took no action. A former NBC10 Boston reporter who was fired from the station three years ago after she did not formally disclose a relationship with a Massachusetts police chief for some time is now suing the news outlet in federal court, alleging she was sexually harassed by another reporter and then retaliated against for reporting the misconduct to supervisors.
BOSTON, MA
The Independent

Louisiana grand jury convenes in Black man's deadly arrest

A Louisiana grand jury began hearing evidence Monday in the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene, long-awaited testimony that will determine whether state charges are brought against the white troopers seen on body-camera video stunning, striking and dragging the Black motorist by his ankle shackles following a high-speed chase. Prosecutors planned to present a wide range of felony counts related to the troopers' use of force and their decision to leave the heavyset Greene handcuffed and prone for several minutes before rendering aid. The panel is expected to hear from several witnesses before deciding on indictments in the coming...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Week

Supreme Court green-lights 4 executions in 4 states in 24 hours

The Supreme Court, among its other responsibilities, is the court of last resort for prisoners about to be executed in the states that still utilize capital punishment. And these last few weeks have been busy ones for the justices in the death penalty department. Of the 17 emergency applications the Supreme Court has "considered (and denied) over the first six weeks of its October 2022 term, eight have sought a stay of an impending execution," University of Texas law professor Steve Vladek noted Thursday.  Four of those terse denials to block executions were issued over a 24 hour period from Wednesday...
ALABAMA STATE
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
60K+
Followers
21K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy