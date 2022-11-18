ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Practice: No. 1 Power Play Gets New Look

The Pittsburgh Penguins’ power play got a bit of an overhaul during practice Tuesday at PPG Paints Arena. Mike Sullivan tweaked the makeup of both units, notably going with two defensemen on the points of the No. 1 group. He moved Jeff Petry to the No. 1 power play,...
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Takeaways: Why the Penguins Struggled, Crosby Rescues 5-3 Win in Chicago

CHICAGO — The Pittsburgh Penguins did not build on their patient, structured win from Saturday night. Instead, a late goal by Sidney Crosby rescued the Penguins (9-7-3), which otherwise out-talented the gritty but undermanned Chicago Blackhawks (6-9-3) at the United Center Sunday night, 5-3. The emotion of Evgeni Malkin reaching game No. 1000 with a visit from his family and winning their third in a row contrasted with another sloppy game. Before the game, the team copied Malkin’s stretching routine, further adding to the moment.
Pgh Hockey Now

Molinari: What Should Penguins Do With Zucker?

A few months ago, it all seemed quite simple — and perfectly logical — for the Pittsburgh Penguins. Jason Zucker was entering the final year of his contract — the one that carries a $5.5 million salary-cap hit — and general manager Ron Hextall looked to have precious little reason to offer him another one.
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Canucks Move Closer to Big Trade, Penguins Feel the Love

The Pittsburgh Penguins were moved. From Evgeni Malkin tearing up in the locker room before his 1000th game to Sidney Crosby dominating the final minutes of the third period to rescue a win, it was a special night for the Penguins’ core. More big names are being linked to the Washington Capitals in the NHL trade rumors, as something has to give for the decimated and nosediving Caps. The Vancouver Canucks are a bit of a mess, and Jim Rutherford said that means they are willing to trade a player or two they didn’t want to deal. And the Penguins have won three in a row.
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Promote Hennes to Assistant Coach

The Pittsburgh Penguins have named Ty Hennes an assistant coach to Mike Sullivan. He had been their skating and skills development coach for the past four years. Hennes, 43, has worked on the bench since the 2019-20 season after spending the previous two seasons helping the coaching staff from the press box at home games.
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Hextall Looking on Trade Market, the Devils Becoming Elite?

No dateline today. Home. I promptly celebrated by oversleeping and getting to Dan’s Daily an hour late. Elliotte Friedman didn’t dive into specifics because Ron Hextall hates the NHL trade rumors, but Friedman specifically cited the Penguins as actively looking. Sidney Crosby was honored as the NHL’s No. 1 star, Dave Molinari tacked the Jason Zucker question, Patrice Bergeron joined the 1000-point club, the New Jersey Devils cannot be stopped, the New York Islanders keep winning, and frustration is building within the Washington Capitals.
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins vs. Flames, Game 20: Lines, Notes & How to Watch

The Pittsburgh Penguins (9-7-3) will attempt to win their fourth game in a row Wednesday night when they host the Calgary Flames (9-7-2) in their unofficial tradition of a Thanksgiving-eve home game. Penguins captain Sidney Crosby has 10 points in his last three games, as the Penguins are inching their way toward the team they are to become.
Pgh Hockey Now

Crosby Named NHL’s No. 1 Star of Week

Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby has been named the NHL’s No. 1 star of the week for the period that ended Sunday. He had 11 points in four games, including 10 during the three-game road trip that ended with a 5-3 victory in Chicago Sunday. That included four-point efforts in Minnesota last Thursday and another four-pointer against the Blackhawks, sandwiching a two-assist performance in Winnipeg Saturday.
Pgh Hockey Now

