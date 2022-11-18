Read full article on original website
Numerous Penguin Point restaurants shut down in Michiana
A number of Penguin Point restaurants in Michiana abruptly shut down this week. A total of seven restaurants shut down in the area, including two in Elkhart, one in Warsaw, one in Goshen, and one in Plymouth. Elkhart's Bristol Street and Lusher Avenue locations have been shut down as well...
Leaf collection in Niles begins November 28
NILES, Mich. - The second round of leaf collecting begins on Monday in Niles. Crews will be around starting at 7 a.m. Crews will start collecting in the Fourth Ward. A map of each ward can be found here. If you cannot get your leaves collected in time, you can...
City of South Bend holiday trash schedule delayed for Thanksgiving
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The City of South Bend's holiday trash pickup schedule will be delayed by one day for the Thanksgiving holiday. Areas with scheduled trash and yard waste collection on Thursday will be picked up on Friday instead. In addition, the city's yard waste program will run through...
The Collective hosts Small Business Saturday market in La Porte
LA PORTE, Ind. - A local entrepreneurial group is hosting their annual Small Business Saturday Artisan Market on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Central Standard Time. The Collective will host over more than 50 local vendors during the market at the La Porte Civic Auditorium, located at 1001 Ridge St. in La Porte.
Lerner Theatre unveils annual holiday windows with 'Elf' theme
ELKHART, Ind. - The Lerner Theatre unveiled its annual holiday window installations in downtown Tuesday evening. This year's installations are inspired by the movie Elf. The window installations were first introduced during the pandemic but were so popular, organizers decided to make it a tradition. "We started it pre, like...
New kid Mayor for the City of Goshen
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. --A fourth grader from Goshen Elementary, Connor G, won the vote from the rest of the fourth-grade class, for the Goshen kid Mayor. The other kid mayor finalists will spend the remainder of the school year serving with Connor on the kid council. Connor was sworn in...
"Winter Open" and Holiday Market returning to Howard Park
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- South Bend Venues Parks & Arts will hold its annual "Winter Open" this week at Howard Park in Downtown South Bend. Families can ring in the winter season with some fun, free activities on Friday. It all starts at 10 a.m. with a live ice-skating performance...
Indiana's largest Christmas tree arrives to the Inn at Saint Mary's
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Indiana's largest Christmas tree is now standing tall at the Inn at Saint Mary's in South Bend. The 69-foot Norway Spruce is approximately 62 years old and weighs 10,000 pounds. The tree was donated by a longtime South Bend resident who planted the tree at his...
Benton Harbor water distribution sites for November 23 - 28
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. -- Free bottled water is being provided by the state as residents are encouraged to use bottled water for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, rinsing foods, and mixing powdered baby formula. Homebound residents without transportation can contact 211, which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a...
Now Hiring Michiana: Go all in on your career at Four Winds Casinos
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Four Winds Casinos are expanding! Four Winds South Bend is adding hundreds of new games, a 23-story hotel, a spa, convention center with a ballroom and meeting space, a café, an outdoor swimming pool, a terrace….which calls for a lot of employees!. The expansion...
South Bend's leaf pickup program resumes November 22
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The City of South Bend's Fall ReLeaf program will resume services on Tuesday after last week's suspension due to snow. Given the short holiday week, crews will finish areas that weren't picked up in the northeast quadrant of Zone 5 and in the southeast quadrant of Zone 7.
Auditions for spring musical 'Working' to be held at Lake Michigan College Visual & Performing Arts Department
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. --Audition will be held by Lake Michigan College Visual & Performing Arts Department for its spring musical production "Working", directed by Lake Michigan College Instructor of Theatre Dr. Patrick King with musical directoin by Rebecca Derbas-Selvidge. Set for Wednesday, November 30 and Thursday, December 1, 7-10 p.m.,...
Snowy Novembers bring snowy winters in South Bend
Temperatures near 50 degrees helped melt much of the snow across Michiana on Tuesday. However, there are still plenty of impressive snow mounds in parking lots from South Bend's near-record amount of lake-effect snow last week. This year is only a tenth of an inch of snow off of the...
Evelyn Mae's BBQ future Buchanan home
BUCHANAN, Mich. --Odds are you've sampled the BBQ offerings that Anton and Ariel Lockett's Evelyn Mae's BBQ serve, with their increasing demand and popularity, their trajectory poses them for continued growth in Buchanan and all of Southwest Michigan. From opening Evelyn Mae's BBQ as a catering only company in November...
Male injured in shooting on Eddy Street
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A male was injured in a shooting in the 400 block of Eddy Street Tuesday morning, according to the South Bend Police Department. Police were called to the area at 9:30 a.m. for the incident. A male was taken to the hospital for treatment of his...
George Wilson Park not open for tubing due to melting snow
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - Mishawaka's George Wilson Park will not be open for tubing this week because of melting snow cover on the hill, according to the Mishawaka Parks and Recreation Department. The snow is melting due to warming temperatures, according to the department.
South Bend Schools offering community workshops about alcohol, substance abuse
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Community School Corporation is offering three community workshops in November and December to help educate the public on alcohol and substance abuse. Each of the meetings will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in Ballrooms A and B inside the St. Joseph...
Woman injured in shooting at Ox Bow County Park
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - Deputies are investigating a shooting at Ox Bow County Park Monday afternoon that left one woman injured, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. At 4:37 p.m., deputies were called to the park in the 23000 block of County Road 45 for a shooting report. Deputies...
South Bend Cubs owner shares Thanksgiving message ahead of holiday
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Andrew T. Berlin, Chairman and Owner of the South Bend Cubs, shared a special message to the community ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday. In 2022, the Cubs celebrated their second Midwest League Championship in three seasons. Fans can check out the Cubs when they...
Lake Michigan College gets $500,000 for new jobs training program
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. --Southwest Michigan employers locating operations or expanding in the region now have access to $500,000 of free training through the Michigan New Jobs Training Program and Lake Michigan College. This program is designed as an economic tool to connect community employers and colleges who're creating jobs that...
