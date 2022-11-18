Read full article on original website
Everything Mario Cristobal said ahead of the regular season finale against Pitt
Miami has one last chance to achieve bowl eligibility when the Hurricanes host Pitt on Saturday at home in the final regular season game of what has become a forgettable 2022 campaign. Mario Cristobal met with the media on Monday for potentially the final time until the Wednesday of the...
E11even Miami Teams Up with The Restaurant People for World-Class Rooftop Restaurant
Giselle Miami will open on the rooftop of innovative nightclub E11even Miami
5 great places to get a Cuban sandwich in Miami
There are plenty of places to get Cuban sandwiches in Miami, but which stand out? Here are five terrific places to get a Cuban sandwich. 1. Enriqueta's Sandwich ShopWhy it stands out: A Miami staple for decades, Enriqueta's has been visited by celebrities like David Beckham, Lauren Jauregui and Nick Jonas. Address: 186 NE 29th St.Hours: 7:15am-2:45pm Monday-Friday and 8am-2:15pm Saturday. Photo: Courtesy of Enriqueta's Sandwich Shop2. Sanguich De MiamiWhy it stands out: Sanguich offers both beef- and pork-based Cuban sandwiches. Address: 2057 SW 8th St.Hours: 10am–6pm Monday-Tuesday and Thursday-Sunday (closed Wednesday).3. La CarretaWhy it stands out:...
247Sports
FAU RB Kelvin Dean, Jr. to enter the transfer portal
Florida Atlantic running back Kelvin Dean, Jr. announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal on Tuesday, according to a post on his personal Twitter account. Dean will enter the transfer portal on Dec. 5, when it officially opens for all student-athletes. "I'm so grateful for all of the good...
Kyhala Ngodu, a Central Florida commit, will lead Dillard
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA – Coach Craig Prather has three very straightforward commandments for the girls on his Dillard High School basketball team in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. "Be hungry. Be humble. Be honest,'' Prather said. If Prather ever needs to reinforce that message, maybe he should write those ...
gotodestinations.com
The 7 Absolute BEST Breakfast Spots in Miami, Florida – (With Photos)
Miami is a city that never sleeps, and as a tourist, you are probably up for anything. It is a place that offers a variety of different cuisines and cultures. It is also the perfect place to try different types of food. Many restaurants in Miami offer breakfast. But it’s...
DJ Khaled putting his shoe closet on Airbnb
MIAMI - Grammy nominee DJ Khaled has teamed up with Airbnb and is inviting "sneakerheads" to have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity with an overnight stay in his massive sneaker closet in Miami. Guests will get exclusive access to the music icon's sneaker paradise and sleep among some of the most prized kicks from his collection of over 10,000 pairs of sneakers. "Sneakers are an essential part of hip hop culture and collecting them is an art - just like creating music," said DJ Khaled in a statement. "We bring the same passion and energy to the shoe game as we do...
thenewtropic.com
Meet Germane Barnes, award-winning designer-architect
Special release in collaboration with Commissioner. Germane Barnes’ research and design practice explores the connection between architecture and identity. Exhibited and published at The Museum of Modern Art, in The New York Times and Architect Magazine, recent awards include the Harvard Wheelwright Prize, the Rome Prize in Architecture and the Architectural League Prize for Young Architects + Designers. Germane is the AIRIE Everglades inaugural Wege Invitational Fellow.
Miami New Times
FriendsWithYou Want You to Meet Starchild, Sent Here on a Mission To Unify the Planet
In a world lacking harmony among inhabitants keen on wasting a dwindling supply of natural resources, what if we could start over fresh, united in love for each other, the land, and the water all around us?. FriendsWithYou has spread messages of radical kindness, positivity, and a neo-naturalistic love of...
TRAVEL: Flight Delays, Cancelations Already At South Florida Airports
Getaway Day Expected To Break Local Records. Reminder: Most Animals Need To Be Pre-Registered. The Fake “Emotional Support” Ruse Is Over. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED 6:02 p.m. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — If you are flying in or out of Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, or Miami […]
Officials At South Florida Airports: Arrive 3 Hours Early This Week
Palm Beach International Airport remind says to expect longer wait times at security checkpoints, especially for early morning flights.
miamirealtors.com
Germany Top Country Searching Miami Real Estate in October 2022
MIAMI — Germany posted the most global web searches for Miami homes in October 2022, according to a new report by the MIAMI Association of REALTORS® (MIAMI). Colombia, which had topped the list of foreign countries searching for Miami real estate for the past seven consecutive months, finished second.
Click10.com
Unprecedented rain soaking South Florida, but when will it stop?
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Record-breaking rain has brought flooding to South Florida this Sunday, stacking up over three inches of rain in some places. The previous record for Miami of 1.29 inches from 1992 has nearly been tripled, and the rain is still coming down. Extra high moisture from...
Click10.com
Residents live with fear amid unsolved attempted abductions in Miami
MIAMI – The Ramos family is among the residents who are living in fear after two recent attempted kidnappings in Miami. Police officers have distributed flyers with the sketch of a suspect who a woman said tried to abduct her as she walked on the street. Jennesis Ramos, 15,...
cruisefever.net
Cruise Ship With a Roller Coaster Arrives in Miami
Carnival Celebration, Carnival Cruise Line’s newest ship, arrived in Miami for the first time this morning where the vessel will be christened before sailing cruises to the Caribbean. Carnival Celebration is the second cruise ship in Carnival Cruise Line’s Excel class. The ship has many of the same features...
secretmiami.com
Celebrate Art Basel With The Jaw-Dropping Burlesque Show Spectacular Spectacular
On December 1st, a sizzling show starring the best performance artists in Miami will open at the Flamingo Theater Bar (905 Brickell Bay Dr). The best way to celebrate Art Basel, burlesque production Spectacular Spectacular features an enthralling narrative, astounding acrobatics, and even an aerial show. So get your tickets and come enjoy these stunning performers in a classy and seductive show unlike any other.
wlrn.org
Former Miami city manager testifies that the city was 'targeting' certain Little Havana businesses
In an explosive newly released court document, a former City of Miami manager testified under oath that he witnessed first-hand that City of Miami commissioner Joe Carollo was “targeting” code enforcement against certain businesses in Little Havana in order to shut them down. The new transcript was released...
Florida Restaurant Serves One Of The Best Thanksgiving Dinners In The U.S.
If you don't feel like cooking this year, Tasting Table curated a list of amazing U.S. restaurants offering delicious Thanksgiving dinners.
communitynewspapers.com
Sale of $13.3 million development site in Uptown Miami’s Little River
Gridline Properties and DWNTWN Realty Advisors recently closed on another significant transaction within the Little River neighborhood of Miami. The sale included 2.2 acres on NE Second Ave. in the northern section of Little River. The property, located at 8038 NE Second Ave., Miami, FL 33138, closed on Oct. 27 for $13.3 million.
flkeysnews.com
Feel like shopping? Are Miami malls open Thanksgiving? What about Black Friday hours?
It’s Thanksgiving, and you are stuffed and ready to walk that turkey off at the mall — and snag a deal or two while you’re there. Major South Florida malls are closed on Thursday. That’s a turn from recent pre-pandemic years, when malls and big-box retailers got a head start on Black Friday sales even before the leftover turkey got a chance to cool Thanksgiving evening.
