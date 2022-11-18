ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coral Gables, FL

Axios Miami

5 great places to get a Cuban sandwich in Miami

There are plenty of places to get Cuban sandwiches in Miami, but which stand out? Here are five terrific places to get a Cuban sandwich. 1. Enriqueta's Sandwich ShopWhy it stands out: A Miami staple for decades, Enriqueta's has been visited by celebrities like David Beckham, Lauren Jauregui and Nick Jonas. Address: 186 NE 29th St.Hours: 7:15am-2:45pm Monday-Friday and 8am-2:15pm Saturday. Photo: Courtesy of Enriqueta's Sandwich Shop2. Sanguich De MiamiWhy it stands out: Sanguich offers both beef- and pork-based Cuban sandwiches. Address: 2057 SW 8th St.Hours: 10am–6pm Monday-Tuesday and Thursday-Sunday (closed Wednesday).3. La CarretaWhy it stands out:...
MIAMI, FL
247Sports

FAU RB Kelvin Dean, Jr. to enter the transfer portal

Florida Atlantic running back Kelvin Dean, Jr. announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal on Tuesday, according to a post on his personal Twitter account. Dean will enter the transfer portal on Dec. 5, when it officially opens for all student-athletes. "I'm so grateful for all of the good...
BOCA RATON, FL
gotodestinations.com

The 7 Absolute BEST Breakfast Spots in Miami, Florida – (With Photos)

Miami is a city that never sleeps, and as a tourist, you are probably up for anything. It is a place that offers a variety of different cuisines and cultures. It is also the perfect place to try different types of food. Many restaurants in Miami offer breakfast. But it’s...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

DJ Khaled putting his shoe closet on Airbnb

MIAMI - Grammy nominee DJ Khaled has teamed up with Airbnb and is inviting "sneakerheads" to have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity with an overnight stay in his massive sneaker closet in Miami. Guests will get exclusive access to the music icon's sneaker paradise and sleep among some of the most prized kicks from his collection of over 10,000 pairs of sneakers. "Sneakers are an essential part of hip hop culture and collecting them is an art - just like creating music," said DJ Khaled in a statement. "We bring the same passion and energy to the shoe game as we do...
MIAMI, FL
thenewtropic.com

Meet Germane Barnes, award-winning designer-architect

Special release in collaboration with Commissioner. Germane Barnes’ research and design practice explores the connection between architecture and identity. Exhibited and published at The Museum of Modern Art, in The New York Times and Architect Magazine, recent awards include the Harvard Wheelwright Prize, the Rome Prize in Architecture and the Architectural League Prize for Young Architects + Designers. Germane is the AIRIE Everglades inaugural Wege Invitational Fellow.
MIAMI, FL
miamirealtors.com

Germany Top Country Searching Miami Real Estate in October 2022

MIAMI — Germany posted the most global web searches for Miami homes in October 2022, according to a new report by the MIAMI Association of REALTORS® (MIAMI). Colombia, which had topped the list of foreign countries searching for Miami real estate for the past seven consecutive months, finished second.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Unprecedented rain soaking South Florida, but when will it stop?

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Record-breaking rain has brought flooding to South Florida this Sunday, stacking up over three inches of rain in some places. The previous record for Miami of 1.29 inches from 1992 has nearly been tripled, and the rain is still coming down. Extra high moisture from...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Residents live with fear amid unsolved attempted abductions in Miami

MIAMI – The Ramos family is among the residents who are living in fear after two recent attempted kidnappings in Miami. Police officers have distributed flyers with the sketch of a suspect who a woman said tried to abduct her as she walked on the street. Jennesis Ramos, 15,...
MIAMI, FL
cruisefever.net

Cruise Ship With a Roller Coaster Arrives in Miami

Carnival Celebration, Carnival Cruise Line’s newest ship, arrived in Miami for the first time this morning where the vessel will be christened before sailing cruises to the Caribbean. Carnival Celebration is the second cruise ship in Carnival Cruise Line’s Excel class. The ship has many of the same features...
MIAMI, FL
secretmiami.com

Celebrate Art Basel With The Jaw-Dropping Burlesque Show Spectacular Spectacular

On December 1st, a sizzling show starring the best performance artists in Miami will open at the Flamingo Theater Bar (905 Brickell Bay Dr). The best way to celebrate Art Basel, burlesque production Spectacular Spectacular features an enthralling narrative, astounding acrobatics, and even an aerial show. So get your tickets and come enjoy these stunning performers in a classy and seductive show unlike any other.
MIAMI, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Sale of $13.3 million development site in Uptown Miami’s Little River

Gridline Properties and DWNTWN Realty Advisors recently closed on another significant transaction within the Little River neighborhood of Miami. The sale included 2.2 acres on NE Second Ave. in the northern section of Little River. The property, located at 8038 NE Second Ave., Miami, FL 33138, closed on Oct. 27 for $13.3 million.
MIAMI, FL
flkeysnews.com

Feel like shopping? Are Miami malls open Thanksgiving? What about Black Friday hours?

It’s Thanksgiving, and you are stuffed and ready to walk that turkey off at the mall — and snag a deal or two while you’re there. Major South Florida malls are closed on Thursday. That’s a turn from recent pre-pandemic years, when malls and big-box retailers got a head start on Black Friday sales even before the leftover turkey got a chance to cool Thanksgiving evening.
MIAMI, FL

