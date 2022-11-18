Food giveaway held in Summerville ahead of Thanksgiving

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Organizations across the Lowcountry are hosting free food giveaways ahead of Thanksgiving.

Thursday’s giveaway was held at Refuge Bibleway Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ, starting at 4:30 p.m.

The event was first come, first serve and they encouraged everyone to arrive early because supplies go fast.

Volunteers were giving away holiday food items like chicken, fresh fruits and vegetables, as well as desserts.

Organizers say they have seen their free food giveaway events grow over the past few months from about 50 to 60 people, to well over 100.

“We have expanded to over 150,” food giveaway volunteer Floretta Heyward said, “close to 200, and that’s every Thursday, either here at Refuge Bibleway or Macedonia, our second home church. It’s just growing. The community is being fed, people are being blessed and it’s a good thing, it’s a good thing.”

They will host another free food giveaway at Macedonia Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ of the Apostolic Faith in North Charleston on Tuesday, November 22.

