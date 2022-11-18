Read full article on original website
SICK OF THE FLOODS: KEY LARGO COMMUNITY AWAITS SOLUTION
Seven years have passed since Monroe County officials initiated a pilot project to address flooding at Key Largo’s Twin Lakes community. For resident Stephanie Russo, it’s been a long seven years. On Nov. 15, Monroe County commissioners authorized County Administrator Roman Gastesi to execute a $3.9-million grant agreement...
KEY WEST KIDS TALK TURKEY & GIVE THANKS
Hand-colored turkeys and fall leaves lined the halls of most elementary schools around the country last week. But Gerald Adams Elementary School on Stock Island takes a different approach with their kindergartners each year. Instead of tracing their hands into turkeys, the 5-year-old artists set about disguising their paper turkeys as something else.
KEY WEST’S SEA-TO-SEA RAINBOW FLAG HEADS TO COLORADO SPRINGS AFTER NIGHTCLUB SHOOTING
When Key West unfurled the world’s longest rainbow flag down Duval Street in June 2003, it was a day of celebration, pride and unity. The same celebratory sentiments followed a large section of that flag, known as Section 93, to Washington, DC, when it was unfurled on the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court following the legalization of same-sex marriage.
MOTE MARINE HOSTS SECOND ANNUAL ‘TOYS FOR TOURS’ IN FLORIDA KEYS
Mote Marine Laboratory is once again teaming up with local Toys for Tots organizers to help give back this holiday season. Last year, with the help from the community, Mote donated dozens of toys from its inaugural “Toys for Tours” event. Over 6,000 toys were distributed to nearly 2,000 children in the community by local Toys for Tots organizers in 2021.
LIGHTED BOATS ILLUMINATE KEY LARGO’S BLACKWATER SOUND DEC. 10
Lighted boats will illuminate Key Largo’s Blackwater Sound during the annual Key Largo Boat Parade on Dec. 10. Organized by the Key Largo Sunset Rotary Club, the evening will culminate with an extravagant fireworks display sponsored by Plantation Boat Mart. Boats can enter the lighted parade for free, and...
FORECAST CALLS FOR SNOW AT ISLAMORADA’S HOLIDAY FEST
The forecast calls for lots of snow during the 18th annual Islamorada Chamber of Commerce Holiday Fest, set for Friday, Dec. 2, from 4 to 10 p.m at Founders Park. “Bundle up for one of the most exciting community events on the calendar,” said Craig McBay, president of the chamber of commerce. “This will be a great time for everyone to kick off the holiday season.”
BELIGHTED BIKES & HOLIDAY VILLAGE LIGHT THE NIGHT AT KEY WEST EVENT
Grab your Santa hat and “bedazzle” your bicycles on Friday, Dec. 2, for the second annual Holiday Village & BeLighted Bike Ride presented by Wesley House at Truman Waterfront’s Coffee Butler Amphitheater. The Holiday Village opens at 4 p.m. and will include family activities, food and snacks for sale, contests and more, all to benefit the nonprofit Wesley House Family Services, which handles foster care and adoption in the Keys as well as subsidized child care and other family services.
VESSEL SPOTTED CARRYING HAITIANS IN KEY LARGO RUNS AGROUND OFF ISLAMORADA
An overloaded vessel initially sighted in Key Largo carrying a large number of Haitian migrants on rough waters ran aground at the sandbar south of Whale Harbor in Islamorada around 6:45 p.m. on Nov. 21. Many people were found in the water as multiple agencies are on scene, according to the U.S. Coast Guard and Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
HOLIDAY HAPPENINGS IN KEY WEST
Key West Holiday Fest, the southernmost city’s annual joyous celebration of the season, is set to kick off on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. Whether you delight in the fun and funky, the enchantingly elegant, or all the above, revelers of all ages can immerse in a solid month of tropical warmth infused holiday magic and merry-making. Here’s a sample:
THE HOLIDAY RUNDOWN AROUND MARATHON
With Thanksgiving already upon us (how is that possible?), Marathon is rolling full-tilt into the 2022 holiday season. Ever have trouble keeping track of it all? We’ve got you covered. Tear this page out, stick it on your fridge, and enjoy the best events of the most wonderful time of year in the Middle Keys.
KEYS SWIMMERS REPRESENT AT STATE MEETS IN STUART
After a weeklong delay due to concerns over impacts from Hurricane Nicole, the FHSAA 2022 Swimming and Diving State Championships for the 1A and 2A divisions are finally complete. Coral Shores sent five athletes to Sailfish Splash Waterpark and Aquatics Center in Stuart to compete in 1A races on Nov....
STUDIOS OF KEY WEST LAUNCHES STREAMING THEATER SERIES
The Studios of Key West this month launched StudioWorks, a streaming series that brings theatrical productions to at-home audiences. Beginning this month, an original digital theater production will be released and available to stream each month. Created by theater artists all over the country, StudioWorks productions can be purchased individually...
BASKETBALL BEGINS FOR MARATHON, CORAL SHORES
Marathon’s record is not where the Dolphins were hoping it would be this season, but with their 0-3 start comes valuable learning experiences. “We are starting a bit slow this season, but we know as the season goes on, we will learn from it and we will be picking it up more,” said coach Jaymie Robinson. “We are looking forward to winning a district playoff and going further on after.”
MUSIC’S MOST ICONIC PHOTOS AND THE MAN BEHIND THE LENS: DANNY CLINCH.
You might not recognize the name Danny Clinch, but you’ve seen his work. Some of the most iconic photo shoots in music, from album covers to documentaries, have been captured by the imaginative eye of Clinch and his camera. From Bruce Springsteen, Eddie Vedder, Bob Dylan and Stevie Nicks to Neil Young, Elvis Costello and Steve Martin, Clinch is the artist stars request to capture and document their moments in time and in musical history. Clinch will be in Key West on Dec. 1, taking part in the COAST is Clear Music Festival, where he will showcase a photography exhibit at the Tropic Cinema, followed by a screening of his documentary, “A Tuba to Cuba,’ which follows the Preservation Hall Jazz Band (who will perform later that evening at the San Carlos Institute) through an unforgettable journey to Cuba. The Florida Keys Weekly Podcast and Britt Myers caught up with Clinch before his arrival, discussing his relationship with Springsteen, how (maybe) he is still starstruck by Bob Dylan and why you might be surprised to hear the details of a particular photoshoot with Tupac Shakur. For more on the COAST is Clear Music & Arts Festival and tickets visit: coastisclearfest.com.
