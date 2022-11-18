You might not recognize the name Danny Clinch, but you’ve seen his work. Some of the most iconic photo shoots in music, from album covers to documentaries, have been captured by the imaginative eye of Clinch and his camera. From Bruce Springsteen, Eddie Vedder, Bob Dylan and Stevie Nicks to Neil Young, Elvis Costello and Steve Martin, Clinch is the artist stars request to capture and document their moments in time and in musical history. Clinch will be in Key West on Dec. 1, taking part in the COAST is Clear Music Festival, where he will showcase a photography exhibit at the Tropic Cinema, followed by a screening of his documentary, “A Tuba to Cuba,’ which follows the Preservation Hall Jazz Band (who will perform later that evening at the San Carlos Institute) through an unforgettable journey to Cuba. The Florida Keys Weekly Podcast and Britt Myers caught up with Clinch before his arrival, discussing his relationship with Springsteen, how (maybe) he is still starstruck by Bob Dylan and why you might be surprised to hear the details of a particular photoshoot with Tupac Shakur. For more on the COAST is Clear Music & Arts Festival and tickets visit: coastisclearfest.com.

