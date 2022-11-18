ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Fox17

'What I Can Do': Kids' Food Basket founder releases memoir

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The founder of Kids' Food Basket in Grand Rapids is sharing her story of determination. Mary K. Hoodhood just released her first book, a memoir titled What I Can Do. The title carries a very special meaning. "What I can do" was the mantra Mary...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

YWCA: Stalking cases 'very prevalent' in Michigan

FRUITPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Fruitport Township man is facing charges after police say he led a campaign of harassment and stalking against his ex-wife. Investigators say 44-year-old Mitchell Pierce threatened to kill her on multiple occasions — and threatened a school shooting where her children attended. Situations...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Waxology offers waxing services for both men and women

Finding the perfect gift for someone can be really hard, but that's why services and experiences make great gifts. It shows you care, without bringing more clutter into a crowded home. A great option this year for someone who wants to get rid of unwanted hair is a gift certificate from Waxology.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Sparta gas station offering $2.99 a gallon through Thanksgiving

SPARTA, Mich. — Whether you're planning to travel near or far for the holidays, gas prices are still at the top of mind for many drivers. Prices are slowly coming down from what we've seen a week ago but still higher than numbers we're seeing nationally. Here's a look...
SPARTA, MI
Fox17

GRPD: 2 shot, in stable but serious condition

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police are investigating a shooting that sent a man and a woman to the hospital Wednesday morning. They are said to be in serious but stable condition. The initial call came in around 4:45 a.m. for shots heard near the Park Place Apartment...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Consider donating to Guiding Light this Giving Tuesday

Guiding Light is a drug and alcohol rehab program for men who are struggling with addiction, hopelessness, homelessness, and relationships. The organization is changing lives daily at no cost to its participants, which is why they're in need of donations from the community this Giving Tuesday. The organization is hoping...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

University honors fallen Kalamazoo native

DETROIT, Mich. — November 22nd marks 6 years since Sergeant Collin Rose was killed in the line of duty. He was a member of the Wayne State University Police Department, which reports the 29 year-old was shot during an investigation and later died of his injuries. Now, the university...
DETROIT, MI
Fox17

US-131 opens after crash causes shut-down in Montcalm County

MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. — A section of US-131 closed due to a crash in Montcalm County Wednesday afternoon. The highway was open to traffic at 6:30 pm., two hours after it was shut down. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) said the closure affects the southbound lanes after Kendalville...
Fox17

Ottawa County elections division selected as finalist in federal support program

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Ottawa County’s elections division has been selected as a finalist in the first Centers for Election Excellence initiative. The five-year U.S. Alliance for Election Excellence program, which just launched this year, gathers the nation’s nonpartisan election officials, designers and others to recognize and support election procedures in the country, according to the Ottawa County government.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
Fox17

Thieves take nearly $10K from Muskegon animal shelter

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon Humane Society is out thousands after falling victim to fraud last week. According to their original post on social media, someone altered a check intended for a bill payment — upping the amount from $80 to $9,980. The jump made it through fraud...
MUSKEGON, MI
Fox17

Welcome veterans to GRR at 'Operation: Handshake' this week

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The public is invited to welcome inbound veterans to West Michigan this Wednesday. This year’s Operation: Handshake is scheduled to take place at Gerald R. Ford International Airport on Nov. 23 starting at 8 a.m. Local veteran groups will be on hand to thank...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

I-196 reopens after crash in Zeeland Township

ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — I-196 has reopened to traffic after a crash shut down a section of the freeway in Zeeland Township Monday afternoon. The closure affected the area near mile marker 52, according to Ottawa County dispatchers. We’re told traffic was redirected through the city of Zeeland until...
Fox17

Suspect in downtown GR rebar assault identified

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The suspect accused of assaulting two people with a piece of rebar in downtown Grand Rapids has been identified. Grand Rapids police say the two victims were hit in separate incidents on the morning of Sunday, Nov. 13. We’re told the first happened near Fulton Street and Ionia Avenue, followed by the second at Ionia and Fountain Street.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Fight prediabetes with these tips from Dr. Bitner

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Prediabetes can be a bit confusing— Do you have diabetes if you're pre-diabetic? Can you turn it around? Will you be on medication the rest of your life?. FOX 17's Women's Health Expert Dr. Diana Bitner says with a little help from your doctor,...

