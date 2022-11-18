ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairborn, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

WRIGHT STATE 87, WEBER STATE 65

Percentages: FG .333, FT .938. 3-Point Goals: 10-27, .370 (Verplancken 3-5, Cunningham 2-3, Jordan 1-2, Koehler 1-2, Dinwiddie 1-3, Jones 1-3, Ballard 1-5, Porter 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Porter). Turnovers: 10 (Jones 3, Cunningham 2, Dinwiddie 2, Ballard, Koehler, Tamba). Steals: 6 (Jones 2,...
OGDEN, UT
SFGate

NO. 17 SAN DIEGO STATE 88, OHIO STATE 77

Percentages: FG .424, FT .933. 3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (McNeil 3-7, Sensabaugh 2-4, Thornton 2-5, Holden 0-1, Likekele 0-1, Sueing 0-1, Gayle 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Key, Okpara, Sensabaugh, Sueing). Turnovers: 8 (Likekele 3, McNeil, Okpara, Sensabaugh, Sueing, Thornton). Steals: 4 (Thornton 2, Gayle,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
SFGate

No. 4 Ohio St leads wire-to-wire, tops Wright State 105-52

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Rebeka Mikulasikova scored 18 points to lead six Ohio State players in double figures as the No. 4 Buckeyes rolled to a 105-52 win over Wright State on Wednesday. The Buckeyes, who have won five straight, shot a season-best 55.7% from the field. They led...
COLUMBUS, OH
SFGate

NO. 7 BAYLOR 89, MCNEESE STATE 60

Percentages: FG .385, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Scott 4-7, Massie 2-4, Shumate 1-2, Francois 1-3, Oday 1-3, English 0-1, McMillan 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Francois, McMillan). Turnovers: 20 (McMillan 4, English 3, Rhodes 3, Scott 3, Shumate 3, Francois, Massie, Oday, R.Blackwell).
LAKE CHARLES, LA
SFGate

CENTRAL MICHIGAN 82, CAL STATE NORTHRIDGE 66

Percentages: FG .350, FT .909. 3-Point Goals: 4-20, .200 (Igbanugo 2-5, Wright 2-8, Allen-Eikens 0-1, Slaymaker 0-1, Wade 0-1, Afifi 0-2, Bostick 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Allen-Eikens, Bostick, Okereke). Turnovers: 11 (Afifi 3, Eyisi 3, Bostick 2, Allen-Eikens, Stevens, Wright). Steals: 4 (Bostick, Igbanugo,...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
SFGate

JACKSONVILLE 64, CAMPBELL 43

Percentages: FG .548, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 6-14, .429 (Nolan 3-7, O'Hearn 2-3, Cook 1-2, Davis 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Payne 3, Davis). Turnovers: 20 (Nolan 6, Davis 4, O'Hearn 3, Payne 3, Powell 2, Marsh, Osifo). Steals: 5 (Davis, Marsh, Nolan, Payne, Powell).
CAMPBELL, CA
SFGate

EASTERN KENTUCKY 122, BRESCIA 84

Percentages: FG .395, FT .765. 3-Point Goals: 7-31, .226 (Smith 3-6, Pillow 2-5, Lockhart 1-3, Pfeister 1-3, Caswell 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Mathis 0-2, Saenz 0-2, Brown 0-3, Graves 0-5). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Mathis 4). Turnovers: 21 (Johnson 10, Pfeister 4, Saenz 4, Caswell 2,...
KENTUCKY STATE
SFGate

SOUTHERN MISS 70, PURDUE FORT WAYNE 58

Percentages: FG .438, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Planutis 4-7, Godfrey 2-5, Billups 1-3, Peterson 1-3, Chong Qui 0-1, Morton-Robertson 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 17 (Godfrey 5, Billups 3, Chong Qui 3, Kpedi 2, Planutis 2, Peterson, Roberts). Steals: 5 (Godfrey 5).
FORT WAYNE, IN
SFGate

NIAGARA 91, D'YOUVILLE 53

Percentages: FG .317, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Moretti 2-3, Theisen 2-5, Johnson 1-2, Kondrat 1-2, Thompson 1-4, St. Louis 0-1, Fontes Jules 0-2, Jenkins 0-2, Putnam 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Johnson, Theisen, Thompson). Turnovers: 8 (Thompson 3, Fontes Jules, Kondrat, Putnam, St....
LEWISTON, NY
SFGate

THE CITADEL 72, NEW ORLEANS 65

Percentages: FG .404, FT .826. 3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (Maynard 3-7, Ash 3-10, Price 1-1, McAllister 0-1, Morgan 0-1, Smith 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Spence). Turnovers: 18 (Morgan 3, Smith 3, Ash 2, Durr 2, Maynard 2, McAllister 2, Clark, Conrad, Price, Spence). Steals:...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
SFGate

LIPSCOMB 72, CHATTANOOGA 66

Percentages: FG .448, FT .867. 3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (McGinnis 2-4, Ognacevic 2-5, Asadullah 1-2, Benham 1-2, Schner 1-2, Murr 0-1, Pruitt 0-1, Boyd 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Asadullah 2, Boyd 2). Turnovers: 8 (Asadullah 2, Murr 2, Schner 2, Ognacevic, Pruitt). Steals: 3...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
SFGate

Jaguars claim RB Darrell Henderson off waivers from Rams

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville claimed veteran running back Darrell Henderson off waivers from the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday, giving the Jaguars more experience behind starter Travis Etienne. Jacksonville waived offensive lineman John Miller to make room for Henderson on the 53-man roster. Henderson rushed for 1,742 yards...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy