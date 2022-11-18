BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A fight between young neighbors west of Boca Raton ended with one of their mothers hurt and then an arrest. A Palm Beach County sheriff's deputy wrote that on Oct. 28, the victim told her “Kayla Martial and an unknown associate only known as ‘Mimi’ walked up to her house as she was leaving through the garage and asked her if her daughter was home. [The victim] recognized the defendant as [somebody] who also lived in her neighborhood. [The victim] told them her daughter was not home and called her on her cellphone. [The victim] daughter told her she would be home within the next half hour and that the defendant overheard their conversation.

BOCA RATON, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO