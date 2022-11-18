Read full article on original website
Trump Announced 2024 Presidential Bid from His Mar-A-Lago Resort in Palm Beach, Florida.News TenderPalm Beach, FL
The Blind Monk finds new home at AKA West Palm opening next monthBest of South FloridaWest Palm Beach, FL
Good or Bad News for the GOP? Donald Trump Announces His 2024 Presidential AmbitionAnthony J LynchPalm Beach, FL
The O.G. Delray Beach will reopen with Miami-based Taquiza taqueriaBest of South FloridaDelray Beach, FL
Lewis Prime Grill opens this month in Loxahatchee from family behind Okeechobee SteakhouseBest of South FloridaLoxahatchee, FL
WCJB
Suwannee County deputies arrest murder suspect from West Palm Beach
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - Authorities arrested a man from Live Oak accused of shooting and killing someone in West Palm Beach. On Tuesday, U.S. Marshals and Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Joetavius Remon Jackson, 37, of Live Oak. He was wanted on a warrant out of West Palm Beach.
2 people shot, 1 killed near West Palm Beach
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said two people were shot and a man was killed Tuesday morning near West Palm Beach.
cbs12.com
WATCH: Man, 82, carjacked outside South Florida gas station
LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. (CBS12) — The crime and video are shocking. A group of people carjacked an elderly man outside a gas station in South Florida, and it's all caught on camera. Video shared by the Broward Sheriff's Office captured the terrifying moments in Lauderdale Lakes on Nov. 5.
wflx.com
Fatal crash causes delays on Florida's Turnpike in southern Palm Beach County
A fatal multi-vehicle crash caused major delays on Florida's Turnpike in southern Palm Beach County on Wednesday morning. The Florida Highway Patrol said the wreck happened just before 7 a.m. in the northbound lanes at mile marker 78, north of Glades Road in west Boca Raton. All northbound lanes were...
Boca Raton Woman Allegedly Sprays ‘Oxy Clean’ In Child’s Eyes
Mi Jeon Now Charged With Child Abuse. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Boca Raton resident Mi Jeon is facing a child abuse charge after she allegedly sprayed “Oxy Clean” in the eyes of a six-year-old girl. The girl is related to an acquaintance of […]
cbs12.com
Double murder suspect tried to turn himself in hours before killings
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The man accused of murdering two people in the Lake Belvedere Estates area tried to turn himself in to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, hours before the killings on Tuesday morning. According to the arrest report, 22-year-old Eric Elijah Walker had a...
cbs12.com
Woman dead, man in critical condition after crash in Fort Pierce
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Fort Pierce Police say they are investigating a crash that left a woman dead and a man in critical condition on Tuesday. Investigators say the crash occurred around 7:41 p.m. at the intersection of S. 13th Street and Boston Avenue. Detectives say a white...
cw34.com
Man found dead on sidewalk in Pahokee after shooting
PAHOKEE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man has been found dead on a sidewalk in Pahokee. Detectives with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said he had been shot and his body was found early Monday on Daniel Place. The shooting is being investigated as a homicide and authorities don't...
Violent Murder Allegedly Committed By Deerfield Beach Man
Deputies Find Woman’s Body Inside Home. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Deerfield Beach man is in custody, accused of killing 36-year-old Jessica Baker by stabbing her repeatedly. Baker lived in the 100 block of NE 21st Street in Pompano Beach. According to the […]
WSVN-TV
Family of 8-year-old struck on sidewalk by car asks for justice
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A grieving mother is speaking out tonight after her young son was struck in a chain reaction crash. The family of an 8-year-old boy is heartbroken and leaning on each other and their faith for strength as they move forward. “He’s such a beautiful child,...
cw34.com
Deputies: Man charged with second degree murder in Deerfield Beach
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies found a man with self-inflicted wounds and a woman dead from stab wounds on Saturday. That man has been since charged with second degree murder. According to investigators, around12:04 a.m. on Nov. 19, the Broward Sheriff's Office received a call about an individual...
cw34.com
Woman without custody arrested for trying to take 2 children from daycare facility
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A disturbance at a childcare facility ended with a woman trying to pick up children getting picked up by a detective. It happened in West Palm Beach, at a daycare on 48th Street, east of Australian Avenue. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office...
cbs12.com
Deputies searching for missing teen from Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A teen is missing out of Martin County. Nadia Jade-Angel Guajardo, 13, was last seen on the evening of Nov. 22 in the Golden Gate area. She has long brown hair and brown eyes. The sheriff's office said she is possibly wearing white crocs...
cw34.com
Woman accused of beating up a neighbor and her teenage daughter in their garage
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A fight between young neighbors west of Boca Raton ended with one of their mothers hurt and then an arrest. A Palm Beach County sheriff's deputy wrote that on Oct. 28, the victim told her “Kayla Martial and an unknown associate only known as ‘Mimi’ walked up to her house as she was leaving through the garage and asked her if her daughter was home. [The victim] recognized the defendant as [somebody] who also lived in her neighborhood. [The victim] told them her daughter was not home and called her on her cellphone. [The victim] daughter told her she would be home within the next half hour and that the defendant overheard their conversation.
cw34.com
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Palm Springs
PALM SPRINGS, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are looking for the driver who struck and killed a pedestrian in Palm Springs. The Palm Springs Police Department said officers were called to a crash on 10th Ave North and Davis Road at around 2:30 a.m. on Nov. 19. Officers said they...
Police looking for witnesses of fatal hit-and-run crash in Palm Springs
Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed in an apparent hit-and-run crash in Palm Springs early Saturday morning.
NBC Miami
Suspected Purse Thieves Caught on Camera at North Lauderdale Store
Police are asking for the public's help in finding the two suspected purse thieves caught on camera inside a Walmart in North Lauderdale. A 76-year-old woman told police she was out shopping when her purse was stolen, containing her iPhone, credit cards, checkbook and other items. The Broward Sheriff's Office...
WSVN-TV
8-year-old struck on sidewalk by car taken off life support
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A family has made a difficult decision after their 8-year boy was struck by a car and ended up on life support. Eight-year-old Rushawn Daley’s family will miss him terribly. “He has such a beautiful heart,” said Janelys Gonzalez, a family friend. His...
Downtown West Palm Beach restaurant closes its doors after nearly six years
The Butcher Shop Beer Garden & Grill in West Palm Beach has closed. Opened in April 2017, the downtown West Palm Beach restaurant officially shut their doors on Nov. 14, according to a posting on social media. ...
