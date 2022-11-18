ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

cbs12.com

WATCH: Man, 82, carjacked outside South Florida gas station

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. (CBS12) — The crime and video are shocking. A group of people carjacked an elderly man outside a gas station in South Florida, and it's all caught on camera. Video shared by the Broward Sheriff's Office captured the terrifying moments in Lauderdale Lakes on Nov. 5.
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL
cbs12.com

Woman dead, man in critical condition after crash in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Fort Pierce Police say they are investigating a crash that left a woman dead and a man in critical condition on Tuesday. Investigators say the crash occurred around 7:41 p.m. at the intersection of S. 13th Street and Boston Avenue. Detectives say a white...
FORT PIERCE, FL
cw34.com

Man found dead on sidewalk in Pahokee after shooting

PAHOKEE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man has been found dead on a sidewalk in Pahokee. Detectives with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said he had been shot and his body was found early Monday on Daniel Place. The shooting is being investigated as a homicide and authorities don't...
PAHOKEE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Violent Murder Allegedly Committed By Deerfield Beach Man

Deputies Find Woman’s Body Inside Home. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Deerfield Beach man is in custody, accused of killing 36-year-old Jessica Baker by stabbing her repeatedly. Baker lived in the 100 block of NE 21st Street in Pompano Beach. According to the […]
POMPANO BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Deputies: Man charged with second degree murder in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies found a man with self-inflicted wounds and a woman dead from stab wounds on Saturday. That man has been since charged with second degree murder. According to investigators, around12:04 a.m. on Nov. 19, the Broward Sheriff's Office received a call about an individual...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Deputies searching for missing teen from Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A teen is missing out of Martin County. Nadia Jade-Angel Guajardo, 13, was last seen on the evening of Nov. 22 in the Golden Gate area. She has long brown hair and brown eyes. The sheriff's office said she is possibly wearing white crocs...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Woman accused of beating up a neighbor and her teenage daughter in their garage

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A fight between young neighbors west of Boca Raton ended with one of their mothers hurt and then an arrest. A Palm Beach County sheriff's deputy wrote that on Oct. 28, the victim told her “Kayla Martial and an unknown associate only known as ‘Mimi’ walked up to her house as she was leaving through the garage and asked her if her daughter was home. [The victim] recognized the defendant as [somebody] who also lived in her neighborhood. [The victim] told them her daughter was not home and called her on her cellphone. [The victim] daughter told her she would be home within the next half hour and that the defendant overheard their conversation.
BOCA RATON, FL
cw34.com

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Palm Springs

PALM SPRINGS, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are looking for the driver who struck and killed a pedestrian in Palm Springs. The Palm Springs Police Department said officers were called to a crash on 10th Ave North and Davis Road at around 2:30 a.m. on Nov. 19. Officers said they...
PALM SPRINGS, FL
WSVN-TV

8-year-old struck on sidewalk by car taken off life support

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A family has made a difficult decision after their 8-year boy was struck by a car and ended up on life support. Eight-year-old Rushawn Daley’s family will miss him terribly. “He has such a beautiful heart,” said Janelys Gonzalez, a family friend. His...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

