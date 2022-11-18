ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

okcfox.com

Oklahoma lawmaker attempts to change how state questions are passed

TULSA, Okla. — An Oklahoma lawmaker is trying to change how state questions are passed. Right now, they need just a simple majority of voters to say yes. State Sen. Warren Hamilton, R-McCurtain, wants to change that to a two-thirds majority of all Oklahoma counties. “We have seen several...
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Public Service Company of Oklahoma proposes another rate increase

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Public Service Company of Oklahoma is proposing another rate increase for its customers. The company wants to improve the electrical grid to make power outages less frequent as well as invest in fuel-free sources of power. For the average PSO customer, those investments would...
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

Why Every Day is a Friday with Friday Health Plans

It's a unique concept that has Oklahomans flocking to a new type of health plan. Tashara Houston joined us to talk about Friday Health Plans and why they want customers to feel like every day is a Friday with Friday Health Plans. For more information head to Fridayhealthplans.com. BE SURE...
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Attorney General's Office offering safety tips to avoid holiday shopping scams

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Attorney General O'Connor is offering tips for Oklahomans to avoid holiday shopping scams. "As we enter another exciting holiday season, I want to make sure Oklahomans are prepared with the latest consumer protection tips to help ensure safe, joyful festivities and shopping," O'Connor said. "Scam artists view the holiday season as an opportune time to take advantage of consumers, which is why it is more important than ever to take precautions to protect yourself and your money. Remember, if it seems too good to be true, it is."
okcfox.com

Deputies: Texas woman set boyfriend's house on fire after FaceTime call

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KABB) -- A 23-year-old Texas woman is charged after allegedly breaking into her boyfriend's house and setting it on fire. The Bexar County Sheriff's Office says 23-year-old Senaida Soto was arrested on charges of arson and burglary. The incident happened Sunday around 1:45 a.m. According to deputies,...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
okcfox.com

OTRD offering 25% discount on merchandise for Black Friday deals

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma Tourism Information Centers and Oklahoma State Parks are offering a 25% discount on merchandise from Friday, Nov. 25 through Sunday, Nov. 27 as part of their Black Friday sale. Many state parks sell merchandise inspired by their outdoor attractions from clothing to accessories, and...
OKLAHOMA STATE

