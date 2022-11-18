Read full article on original website
Oklahomans propose state question to guarantee rights to reproductive freedom
TULSA, Okla. — A group from the Tulsa area is seeking a statewide vote to guarantee reproductive rights in Oklahoma. NewsChannel 8 is the first to report on documents filed with the Oklahoma Secretary of State. According to the filing, the group hopes voters will decide on State Question...
Oklahoma lawmaker attempts to change how state questions are passed
TULSA, Okla. — An Oklahoma lawmaker is trying to change how state questions are passed. Right now, they need just a simple majority of voters to say yes. State Sen. Warren Hamilton, R-McCurtain, wants to change that to a two-thirds majority of all Oklahoma counties. “We have seen several...
Public Service Company of Oklahoma proposes another rate increase
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Public Service Company of Oklahoma is proposing another rate increase for its customers. The company wants to improve the electrical grid to make power outages less frequent as well as invest in fuel-free sources of power. For the average PSO customer, those investments would...
Growing Oklahoma: Landscape Maintenance
Before we hibernate it's time to do those last-minute landscape chores and we've got Horticulture Educator Josh Campbell from OSU Count Extension to help.
Logan County DA takes action after Gov. Stitt's intoxicated son found with guns
GUTHRIE, Okla. (KOKH) — FOX 25 is following up with the Logan County Sheriff's Office and District Attorney's Office after the son of Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt was involved in an incident with deputies on Halloween. Logan County Sheriff Damon Devereaux defended the action of his deputies. "We have...
Why Every Day is a Friday with Friday Health Plans
It's a unique concept that has Oklahomans flocking to a new type of health plan. Tashara Houston joined us to talk about Friday Health Plans and why they want customers to feel like every day is a Friday with Friday Health Plans. For more information head to Fridayhealthplans.com. BE SURE...
Woman with warrants in Kansas arrested after Pottawatomie County pursuit
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY (KOKH) — A woman wanted in Kansas was arrested following a pursuit in Pottawatomie County last week. The Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office said they tried to stop a car at Leo and Highway 77 last Wednesday. Deputies said the driver of the car, Samantha Heine, drove off...
'Save money where you can': Oklahomans, plumber share safe Thanksgiving cleanup methods
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — How you clean the Thanksgiving table could actually save you a lot of money. A+ Plumbing and Gas tells Fox 25 they get lots of calls after the holiday, from people wanting their kitchen sink fixed. If you have little food scraps left on your...
Oklahoma State Department of Health shares some food safety tips ahead of holiday season
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) is sharing some food safety tips ahead of the holidays. According to the CDC, every year approximately one in six Americans become ill with a foodborne illness. These symptoms include nausea, vomiting and/or diarrhea, all of which are unwelcome during the holiday season.
New podcast series released about life and case of death row inmate Scott Eizember
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A new podcast series has been released about death row inmate Scott Eizember. The 22-episode podcast series was promoted on Tuesday by members of "Clergy United Against the Death Penalty," along with "Death Penalty Action." The series discusses the life and case of Eizember, who...
Attorney General's Office offering safety tips to avoid holiday shopping scams
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Attorney General O'Connor is offering tips for Oklahomans to avoid holiday shopping scams. "As we enter another exciting holiday season, I want to make sure Oklahomans are prepared with the latest consumer protection tips to help ensure safe, joyful festivities and shopping," O'Connor said. "Scam artists view the holiday season as an opportune time to take advantage of consumers, which is why it is more important than ever to take precautions to protect yourself and your money. Remember, if it seems too good to be true, it is."
Deputies: Texas woman set boyfriend's house on fire after FaceTime call
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KABB) -- A 23-year-old Texas woman is charged after allegedly breaking into her boyfriend's house and setting it on fire. The Bexar County Sheriff's Office says 23-year-old Senaida Soto was arrested on charges of arson and burglary. The incident happened Sunday around 1:45 a.m. According to deputies,...
OTRD offering 25% discount on merchandise for Black Friday deals
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma Tourism Information Centers and Oklahoma State Parks are offering a 25% discount on merchandise from Friday, Nov. 25 through Sunday, Nov. 27 as part of their Black Friday sale. Many state parks sell merchandise inspired by their outdoor attractions from clothing to accessories, and...
