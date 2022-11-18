OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Attorney General O'Connor is offering tips for Oklahomans to avoid holiday shopping scams. "As we enter another exciting holiday season, I want to make sure Oklahomans are prepared with the latest consumer protection tips to help ensure safe, joyful festivities and shopping," O'Connor said. "Scam artists view the holiday season as an opportune time to take advantage of consumers, which is why it is more important than ever to take precautions to protect yourself and your money. Remember, if it seems too good to be true, it is."

