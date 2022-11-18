ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cowgirls run away from Lady Bears in second half

By Dan Lucy
 5 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Lady Bears wrapped up their season opening gauntlet with power five opponents Thursday night.

Beth Cunningham’s Lady Bears facing Oklahoma State out of the Big 12.

Missouri State lost to Mizzou in the opener, but beat St. Louis earlier this week.

And the Lady Bears keeping pace early, Aniya Thomas drives to the hole, it’s a one point game.

Oklahoma State pulls away Lior Garzon with the quick three, it’s 18-11 Cowgirls.

The Lady Bears made a run in the second quarter, Izzy Delarue with the three, it’s a two point game.

Then Jade Masogayo with the turnaround j from the block, it’s 27-25 Oklahoma State.

The Cowgirls led by nine at the break.

And then Oklahoma State would run away with it in the third quarter behind Naomi Alnatas, she hits that three, it’s 48-36.

Then Alnatas splashes another triple, she finished with 28 points.

Aniya Thomas led the Lady Bears with 18.

But the Oklahoma State Cowgirls beat Missouri State 73-54.

