More Bad News For Chrisley Knows Best Stars As Grayson Chrisley Hospitalized Following Accident
Amid the family's legal situation, Chrisley Knows Best star Grayson Chrisley was in a serious car crash.
Legendary Actress Acknowledges "I'm Not Gonna Be Around For Much Longer" Amid Cancer Battle
Legendary actress Jane Fonda acknowledged in an interview that she is “not gonna be around for much longer,” according to a write-up posted in Pop Culture. Fonda is quickly approaching her 85th birthday and has recently been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. The legendary actress has begun receiving chemotherapy treatments.
James Arness’ Cause of Death and His Last Words to ‘Gunsmoke’ Fans
Here's 'Gunsmoke' actor James Arness' cause of death and the heartfelt final words that he left for his longtime fans.
Time to Say Goodbye to Dolly!!!
If you haven’t gotten a chance to see Dolly Parton in concert you may be out of luck. In a new interview with Pollstar, the singing legend, who is about to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, says she has retired from touring. “I do...
"Gone with the Wind" Star Tragically Dies
Sad news coming out of Hollywood as “Gone With The Wind” actor Mickey Kuhn has died in hospice care in Florida. He was 90. Kuhn was the last surviving “Gone with the Wind” cast member at the time of his death, according to Deadline.
Jada Pinkett Smith's Ex August Alsina Comes Out, Introduces His Boyfriend To The World
Jada Pinkett Smith’s Ex August Alsina has come out to the world and introduced his boyfriend named Zu, RadarOnline.com has learned. At the end of this week’s episode of The Surreal Life, August revealed personal news to the camera. “I would like a love that feels limitless,” August said during his confessional. He continued, “And then what do you know? Love showed up, but in a new way. I want to share that and really honor the person that I love and that loves me back and teaching my so much about love and healing. I want to that in...
After sadly breaking up with ex, man opens her gift 47 years later
Despite having been separated for 47 years, this man had never opened a gift from his ex. Vicky, Adrian Pierce's high school love, dumped him in 1970. She handed him a present that she had already purchased as she was breaking up with him. He didn't want to open it because it was the holiday season, but he also didn't want to throw it out, so he placed it under his Christmas tree.
‘The Crown’ Star Elizabeth Debicki Addresses Princess Diana’s BBC Interview Recreation (VIDEO)
The Crown has entered the 1990s, and with it comes a new era of Princess Diana, this time portrayed expertly by Elizabeth Debicki. Whether it’s her approach to that infamous BBC interview or embracing of Diana’s ’90s wardrobe, there was no shortage of ground to cover when TV Insider caught up with Debicki at the Netflix offices in New York City. Eager to answer our questions, Debicki offered some insight into Season 5’s version of events, particularly when it came to the princess and her onscreen translation of some real-life moments.
Kelly Rowland reiterates her support for Chris Brown
Kelly Rowland is speaking out about grace after her support for singer Chris Brown at the American Music Awards was met with some backlash. "I believe that grace is very real and we all need a dose of it," the actress and singer told a photographer for TMZ.
Valerie Bertinelli celebrates her divorce becoming official
Valerie Bertinelli is now "happily divorced." The actress and Food Network star posted a video Tuesday on her verified Twitter account in which she celebrated of her divorce from Tom Vitale being finalized.
‘The Equalizer’: Sneak Peek at Kelly Rowland’s Guest Spot (VIDEO)
A superstar singer is in trouble in the November 27 episode of The Equalizer, and who better to step into that role than someone who is one? Grammy winner, actor, and entrepreneur Kelly Rowland guest stars in “Paradise Lost,” and TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek of her with Queen Latifah’s Robyn McCall.
The Best Ways to Watch ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ on TV & Streaming
It’s a Wonderful Life is a holiday staple and has been for decades, but there’s more than one way to watch the 1946 Frank Capra classic on television. While it may not have been a box office success, the film starring James Stewart and Donna Reed became a Christmas mainstay when it fell into the public domain, which allowed it to be broadcast without licensing or royalty fees. Now, it airs across the winter months beginning during the week of Thanksgiving and through the holiday season.
Here's Who Went Home on 'Survivor 43' Tonight
Last week's double Tribal Council had some castaways confident in where they sat, ready to move ahead and continue to make big moves. But this week's episode made it clear that nobody is to be trusted, as everyone is looking more and more at the Final Three, and who specifically they don't want there.
'Glass Onion' sharpens the 'Knives Out' formula in a polished Netflix sequel
Rising to the challenge of matching its successful predecessor, "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" maintains the razor-sharp formula, with a setup that feels even more conspicuously like an Agatha Christie homage before an extremely clever series of twists kick in. Writer-director Rian Johnson again assembles a solid cast behind Daniel Craig, but it's his use of language -- where nary a word is wasted -- that finally gives the sequel its edge.
