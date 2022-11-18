ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
WJBF.com

Heart of Georgia Altamaha Regional Commission Becomes 4th Age-Friendly Region in Georgia

MT. VERNON, GEORGIA – The AARP Network of Age-Friendly States & Communities welcomed the Heart of Georgia Altamaha Regional Commission (HOGARC) into the network during an in-person designation ceremony and Council Meeting. The 17 counties represented by the Commission serving over 299,000 Georgians will now be designated Age-Friendly Counties. They join over 700 other communities across the nation that have committed to preparing for an aging population.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy