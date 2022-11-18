Read full article on original website
Related
WJBF.com
First responders found list of employees near suspect in Virginia Walmart shooting: sources
The list appears to be of people the shooter targeted Tuesday night, and indicates no shoppers were to be victims. The six people killed were all shot in the head or face. First responders found list of employees near suspect …. The list appears to be of people the shooter...
WJBF.com
Heart of Georgia Altamaha Regional Commission Becomes 4th Age-Friendly Region in Georgia
MT. VERNON, GEORGIA – The AARP Network of Age-Friendly States & Communities welcomed the Heart of Georgia Altamaha Regional Commission (HOGARC) into the network during an in-person designation ceremony and Council Meeting. The 17 counties represented by the Commission serving over 299,000 Georgians will now be designated Age-Friendly Counties. They join over 700 other communities across the nation that have committed to preparing for an aging population.
WJBF.com
Republican lawmakers against weekend voting for runoff election, some counties stick to regular schedule
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- After a state supreme court judge granted Georgia counties the option for Saturday voting in the December 6th runoff election, the republican party has filed an appeal. At this point, some counties will proceed with Saturday voting, others will keep the schedule as is. In Columbia County,...
WJBF.com
Conservative SC House members renewing push to ban gender-altering surgeries for minors
Members of the South Carolina Freedom Caucus announced they will be prefiling legislation that would ban gender-altering surgeries and other procedures for transgender minors in the state. Conservative SC House members renewing push to ban …. Members of the South Carolina Freedom Caucus announced they will be prefiling legislation that...
Comments / 0