Georgia Gwinnett College men's soccer opens NAIA tournament with shutout win

LAWRENCEVILLE — The Georgia Gwinnett College men’s soccer team scored twice within a four-minute span of the first half to defeat Vanguard University (Calif.) 2-0 Thursday afternoon in first-round action of the 2022 NAIA Men’s Soccer Lawrenceville Bracket at the Grizzly Soccer Complex.

Junior Diego Milessi found the back of the net in the 17th minute following quick passes from seniors Karim Tmimi and Aleksandar Racanovic. Tmimi’s pass to the top of the 18-yard box allowed Milessi to drill the shot with his right foot into the lower left corner of the goal. It was his fourth goal of the season.