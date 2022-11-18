Read full article on original website
KCCI.com
More than 100 farm animals found dead in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Iowa — More than 100 farm animals were found dead on a property in Washington County in southeast Iowa. In a Facebook post, the Iowa Farm Sanctuary said they also found starving sheep, goats, and pigs on the property. They are currently accepting donations to care for the animals.
KCCI.com
University of Iowa participates in RSV vaccine trial
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) — The University of Iowa Hospitals is helping to test a respiratory syncytial virus vaccine. The vaccine is from Pfizer, KCRG reports. The same drug company that developed one of the COVID-19 vaccines. The test involves 140 volunteers. All over the age of 60. RSV...
KCCI.com
Massage therapist alerts Iowa woman to cancerous lump
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — A Cedar Rapids woman is alive right now, in part, because of a massage therapist who found and warned her about a lump. Judith Takes said last year, her partner gave her a couple's massage for her birthday. Amber Henline was the massage therapist who worked on Takes that day, KCRG reports.
KCCI.com
Iowa ambulance heading to Ukraine
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — An ambulance from eastern Iowa is going to Ukraine to try and save lives. The ambulance is leaving Cedar Rapids Monday, KCRG reports. It will be put on a flight and should arrive in Ukraine in about a week. It’s happening as winter weather has set in and portions of the country are currently without power.
KCCI.com
Iowa players and coaches talk about Jack Campbell's impact on the program
IOWA CITY, Iowa — As senior day arrives for the University of Iowa Hawkeyes, it will be the last time home fans see players like Jack Campbell take the field at Kinnick Stadium. It may not be a stretch to say that Campbell will go down as one of...
KCCI.com
Murray pours in 30 as Hawkeyes cruise
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Kris Murray scored a career-high 30 points as No. 25 Iowa defeated Omaha 100-64 in an Emerald Coast Classic preliminary game Monday night. Murray, coming off matching his previous career high with 29 points in the Hawkeyes’ 83-67 win at Seton Hall last Wednesday, had his first shot blocked by Omaha’s Dylan Brougham 86 seconds into the game.
