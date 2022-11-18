Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family Dollar Closing Plans for 2023Bryan DijkhuizenAlgonac, MI
Third Family Dollar Store This Month Announced as Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLittle Chute, WI
Family Dollar is Closing a Location in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLittle Chute, WI
24 years ago, a pregnant teen disappeared, leaving behind a disturbing diary of secrets. Where is Amber Wilde?Fatim HemrajGreen Bay, WI
Family Dollar Location Permanently Closing in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLittle Chute, WI
Related
Bleacher Report
49ers' Charvarius Ward Rips 'Steroid Boy' DeAndre Hopkins After MNF Win vs. Cardinals
San Francisco 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward offered some choice words regarding Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins on Monday, going so far as to call the wideout "steroid boy." "D-Hop, he think he a tough guy. He think he still one of the best receivers in the league, and he...
Bleacher Report
Report: Darrell Henderson Jr. Claimed by Jaguars After Being Waived by Rams
Darrell Henderson Jr. has found a new team. Just one day after being released by the Los Angeles Rams, the running back was claimed by the Jacksonville Jaguars, per Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Henderson was a surprise cut, as the 2019 third-round pick led the team...
Bleacher Report
Rookies Pacheco, Moore Make Already-Explosive Chiefs Offense Even More Dangerous
The Hall of Fame connection between quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce steals the show every single week for the Kansas City Chiefs. They did so again Sunday during the Chiefs' last-minute comeback victory over the Los Angeles Chargers when the two hooked up for a game-winning 17-yard score.
Bleacher Report
Report: Cardinals Fire OL Coach Sean Kugler After Incident in Mexico City
Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury told Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic on Tuesday that offensive line coach and running game coordinator Sean Kugler was fired after an incident in Mexico City on Sunday night. "We relieved him of his duties, and he was sent home Monday morning prior...
Bleacher Report
Texans Rumors: Davis Mills Benched, Kyle Allen Will Start at QB vs. Dolphins
The Houston Texans are benching Davis Mills and making Kyle Allen their starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. Head coach Lovie Smith didn't commit to either Mills or Allen, but the latter was taking some of the former's practice reps with...
Bleacher Report
Aaron Rodgers Has Had Broken Thumb Injury Since Week 5; Packers QB Won't Have Surgery
Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers said Wednesday that he has been dealing with a broken thumb since Week 5. The quarterback said he never considered surgery and is simply pushing through the pain. "I think I've had worse injuries I've played with," Rodgers said. The injury coincided with a...
Bleacher Report
Kyler Murray's Cardinals Facing Inevitable Rebuild with Lost Season Becoming Reality
With or without quarterback Kyler Murray, the Arizona Cardinals are a flawed squad. Monday's 38-10 manhandling by the San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City showed one team on the rise with the other going in the wrong direction. Murray's eventual return from a hamstring injury isn't going to save the season after a disappointing 4-7 record.
Bleacher Report
Zach Wilson's Jets Career 'Isn't over' Despite Benching, Robert Saleh Says
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh still has high hopes for Zach Wilson despite Wednesday's benching. "Zach's career here is not over," Saleh told reporters Wednesday. "I know that's gonna be the narrative, I know that's what everyone wants to shout out and that's not even close to the case. The intent, the full intent, is to make sure Zach gets back onto the football field at some point this year."
Bleacher Report
The Best Rookie From Every NFL Team's 2022 Draft Class
With only seven weeks left in the 2022 NFL regular season, now is a great time to take stock of how the league's top rookies have fared thus far. While some teams didn't have first- or even second-round picks in April's draft, every team has had at least one first-year player make a significant contribution this season. Some were highly selected prospects, but many were not—and one wasn't drafted at all.
Bleacher Report
3 Players Bears Must Cut in 2022 NFL Offseason
The Chicago Bears are expected to go through a roster overhaul in the offseason. That expectation was set in motion by the trades of Roquan Smith and Robert Quinn and the development of Justin Fields at quarterback. Chicago must use the offseason to land more offensive weapons for its young...
Bleacher Report
CeeDee Lamb: It 'Just Pisses Us Off' When Cowboys Offense Doesn't Meet Expectations
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb said Sunday's 40-3 blowout win over the Minnesota Vikings showcased the team's offensive potential. It's been an up-and-down season for the star-studded Dallas offense as the unit has worked to overcome injuries, including a five-game absence by quarterback Dak Prescott. The team ranks 14th in total offense (345.6 yards per game).
Bleacher Report
Browns' Field at FirstEnergy Stadium Damaged; Police Investigating Possible Break-In
Ahead of Sunday's home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Cleveland Browns' field at FirstEnergy Stadium was reportedly damaged by someone driving around on it early Tuesday morning. According to News 5 in Cleveland, the Browns notified the city's police department and it is investigating the incident as a...
Bleacher Report
Bleacher Report's Expert Week 12 NFL Picks
With every NFL team set to play in Week 12, bettors can bank a lot of extra cash with some action on a full slate of games. Bleacher Report’s experts delivered the goods a day early for anyone who wants to place wagers on early lines in advance of the Thanksgiving Day triple-header.
Bleacher Report
Zach Wilson Says He 'Feels Awful' About Postgame Comments After Benching as Jets QB
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson took responsibility for his postgame comments after his team's 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots last Sunday, telling reporters he feels "awful" and that he's looking to apologize to his teammates. Rich Cimini @RichCimini. Admits he wasn’t playing well and understands the situation....
NFL injury report Week 12: Latest updates on Justin Fields, Joe Mixon and more
Our initial NFL injury report from Week 12 is out. There’s multiple big-name quarterbacks heading the list, including two NFC
Bleacher Report
Darrelle Revis, Devin Hester Headline 2023 Pro Football HOF Semifinalists
The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced its 28 modern-era semifinalists for the Class of 2023, headlined by cornerback Darrelle Revis, pass-rusher Dwight Freeney and special-teams legend Devin Hester. Here's the full list of semifinalists:. RB: Fred Taylor, Ricky Watters. WR: Anquan Boldin, Henry Ellard, Torry Holt, Andre Johnson, Steve...
Bleacher Report
Lakers Trade Rumors: Russell Westbrook, Protected 1st Offered to Spurs Before Season
Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook was the subject of substantial trade speculation this offseason, and there reportedly was a chance he would have ended up with the San Antonio Spurs. Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported Monday the two teams had a deal in place, but talks stalled because...
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete PPR Player Rankings for Week 12
It's Thanksgiving Week, and fantasy football managers have much to be thankful for in 2022. Some fantasy managers are thankful for Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields and his happy feet, although they are equally anxious at the moment. Others are thankful for the right arm of Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs. Or the left arm of Tua Tagovailoa of the Dolphins.
Mike Tomlin pleads the 5th when asked about Jeff Saturday hire
Jeff Saturday has been at the center of controversy ever since his interim hire by the Indianapolis Colts. The most notable criticism so far has been from none other than former super bowl champion and Pittsburgh Steeler head coach, Bill Cowher.
Bleacher Report
Analyzing Michael Thomas' Future with Saints and Best Potential Options in 2023
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas faces an uncertain future with the franchise as he recovers from a foot injury that landed him on injured reserve. Saints head coach Dennis Allen announced in early November that Thomas was having surgery on his toe and he didn't expect the team's top target to return during the 2022 season.
Comments / 0