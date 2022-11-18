Read full article on original website
nbc16.com
PeaceHealth urgent care on Gateway to close until April
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — PeaceHealth has announced it will temporarily close its Gateway urgent care location until spring. In a press release, PeaceHealth says the closure will begin Thursday, November 24, 2022 and last through the end of March 2023. PeaceHealth says it hopes to fully re-open the facility at 860 Beltline Road in April 2023.
nbc16.com
Senior center in North Bend is safe with new lease agreement
NORTH BEND, Ore. — The North Bend Senior Activity Center will keep its location after a year of uncertainty. A 15-year lease agreement between the Center and the Coos County Airport District has been approved by CCAD. The North Bend Senior Activity Center has been in its current location...
nbc16.com
Eugene mayor Lucy Vinis issues statement on LTD bus assault
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene mayor Lucy Vinis has issued a statement in response to the deadly assault that took place Saturday on an LTD bus. 69-year-old Travis Allen Sanders of Springfield died from injuries sustained when he was hit by Derek Jules Dinnell. Dinnell has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder.
nbc16.com
City of Eugene launches online survey to get YOUR input on downtown priorities
EUGENE, Ore. — The public is invited to provide input on priorities and projects for downtown Eugene through an online survey. In press release, the city says a set of topic areas has emerged through interviews with key stakeholders and focus group meetings: housing, events and culture, commercial activity, public spaces, public safety, and social services. "The public is now invited to provide input on projects and programs that will support our community’s vision for downtown," said the city's release.
nbc16.com
North Bend day of celebration will kick off the Christmas season
NORTH BEND, Ore. — As families get ready for Thanksgiving, the City of North Bend is getting ready for a kickoff to the Christmas season. During the first weekend in December, Santa and Mrs. Claus are headed to North Bend for the celebration. It starts at 9:00 a.m. on...
nbc16.com
Residents in Eugene speak out on proposal to ban natural gas in new homes
EUGENE, Ore. — Supporters and opponents of a proposal to prohibit natural gas in new homes shared their stories and opinions in the Eugene City Council public hearing Monday evening. It was an in-person public hearing to address a number of topics. But the topic that caused the most...
nbc16.com
Sheriff's Office: Cause, deceased driver in Prairie Road crash identified
EUGENE, Ore. — The Lane County Sheriff's Office has identified the deceased driver in a fatal head-on crash on Prairie Road near Maxwell Road Tuesday morning. Preliminary investigation of the crash showed that a 1999 Pontiac Sunfire driven by 23-year-old Eddie Lloyd Jenks of Fall Creek was traveling southbound at just before 5:45 a.m. on Prairie Road when it failed to negotiate a curve, crossing into the oncoming northbound lane.
nbc16.com
Eugene Airport gets ready for Thanksgiving traffic, expected to exceed pre-pandemic highs
EUGENE, Ore. — "We have some little babies to meet. My sister has a baby the same size and a two year old we haven't met yet, or Jaime hasn't met yet. So it's the first time our whole family will be back to celebrate a bunch of this stuff," Jaime and Matt, a couple from Corvallis travelling to Steamboat, Colorado said.
nbc16.com
Fatal early-morning shooting at Bobbi's VIP Room in Springfield; no threat to public
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — A shooting at an adult club in Springfield has left one person dead. The shooting took place at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday morning at Bobbi's VIP Room at 1195 Main Street in Springfield. Springfield Police have confirmed that two people were shot. One person died outside the...
nbc16.com
Fire at Burger King in Eugene closed restaurant for remainder of day
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Springfield Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire Saturday at the Burger King restaurant on Division Street in Eugene. According to firefighters, the fire worked its way up to the attic in the roof. When the fire crew arrived, there was smoke...
nbc16.com
Eugene Police seeks ID of people who may have witnessed homicide on LTD bus
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in identifying the two individuals in the attached photographs. "These two people are possible witnesses to the homicide which occurred on the LTD bus on November 19, 2022," EPD stated. If you know either of the people...
nbc16.com
Police: 2 arrested in Sutherlin after 'suspicious circumstances' call
SUTHERLIN, Ore. — Around 7 p.m. Saturday (Nov. 19), officers from the Sutherlin Police Department responded to the 700 Block of E. Sixth Avenue for a "suspicious circumstances" call. It was reported there were two people who did not belong in the area and they were associated with two...
nbc16.com
Springfield Police: Fatal adult club shooting stemmed from dispute
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Springfield Police say a dispute at Bobbi's VIP Room led to a shooting that ended with one man dead in the parking lot. Two men were shot at Bobbi's VIP at 1195 Main Street at about 2:30 a.m. Police say officers arrived to find one man in the parking lot and learned another had been taken to the hospital by private vehicle.
nbc16.com
Eugene Street Crimes Unit officer recovers stolen E-bikes
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — A Eugene Police Street Crimes Unit officer recovered two e-bikes that were stolen near the end of July. On July 22, 2022, a home in Springfield was robbed, officials say that two expensive, distinctive, electric bikes were stolen. The EPD SCU officer began investigating the burglary and collaborated with Springfield Police detectives in order to recover the lost items, but after months the trail had gone cold.
nbc16.com
Eugene gas falls 8.4 cents/g: 'Terrific news as motorists prepare for Thanksgiving travel'
EUGENE, Ore. — Average gasoline prices in Eugene have fallen 8.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.57/g Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 78 stations in Eugene. Prices in Eugene are 54.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 82.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 6.7 cents in the last week and stands at $5.28 per gallon.
nbc16.com
Sheriff: Roseburg man in stable condition after being stabbed during altercation
ROSEBURG, Ore. — A Roseburg man was stabbed during a disturbance Tuesday morning, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office reported. 911 Dispatchers received a call shortly after midnight Tuesday of a man who had been stabbed while engaged in a physical altercation at a residence in the 3000-block of Joseph Street in Roseburg.
nbc16.com
Alluvium steps up to the plate to host Thanksgiving dinner for the unhoused
EUGENE, Ore. — Traditionally, the Whiteaker Thanksgiving Dinner has been a major community event for the unhoused in Eugene. But this year, Alluvium community Center will be stepping up to take on this role by hosting their own dinner for those without resources to celebrate the holiday. Alluvium is...
nbc16.com
Deadly bus assault victim's stepson speaks out
EUGENE, Ore. — Derek Jules Dinnell was arraigned Monday afternoon on a charge of second-degree murder in the death of Travis Allen Sanders Saturday morning in Eugene. Lane County District Attorney Patty Perlow says there will be no preliminary hearing, and expects the case will be preassigned to a judge.
nbc16.com
PeaceHealth sees rise in RSV patients
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — PeaceHealth says they're seeing a large rise in RSV cases in their outpatient clinics and emergency departments throughout Lane County. They say the seasonal virus has made the rounds earlier than usual this year. Officials say symptoms are similar to a cold and can usually be...
nbc16.com
Oregon women's basketball hangs on to beat Southern Utah, remains undefeated
EUGENE, Ore. — The women of Oregon were outscored 21-7 in the 4th quarter Monday night, but had a big enough lead to survive a tough battle against Southern Utah with a 66-54 victory at Matthew Knight Arena. The No. 18 Ducks were led by Te-Hina Paopao who had...
