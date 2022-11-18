ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseburg, OR

PeaceHealth urgent care on Gateway to close until April

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — PeaceHealth has announced it will temporarily close its Gateway urgent care location until spring. In a press release, PeaceHealth says the closure will begin Thursday, November 24, 2022 and last through the end of March 2023. PeaceHealth says it hopes to fully re-open the facility at 860 Beltline Road in April 2023.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
Senior center in North Bend is safe with new lease agreement

NORTH BEND, Ore. — The North Bend Senior Activity Center will keep its location after a year of uncertainty. A 15-year lease agreement between the Center and the Coos County Airport District has been approved by CCAD. The North Bend Senior Activity Center has been in its current location...
NORTH BEND, OR
Eugene mayor Lucy Vinis issues statement on LTD bus assault

EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene mayor Lucy Vinis has issued a statement in response to the deadly assault that took place Saturday on an LTD bus. 69-year-old Travis Allen Sanders of Springfield died from injuries sustained when he was hit by Derek Jules Dinnell. Dinnell has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder.
EUGENE, OR
City of Eugene launches online survey to get YOUR input on downtown priorities

EUGENE, Ore. — The public is invited to provide input on priorities and projects for downtown Eugene through an online survey. In press release, the city says a set of topic areas has emerged through interviews with key stakeholders and focus group meetings: housing, events and culture, commercial activity, public spaces, public safety, and social services. "The public is now invited to provide input on projects and programs that will support our community’s vision for downtown," said the city's release.
EUGENE, OR
Sheriff's Office: Cause, deceased driver in Prairie Road crash identified

EUGENE, Ore. — The Lane County Sheriff's Office has identified the deceased driver in a fatal head-on crash on Prairie Road near Maxwell Road Tuesday morning. Preliminary investigation of the crash showed that a 1999 Pontiac Sunfire driven by 23-year-old Eddie Lloyd Jenks of Fall Creek was traveling southbound at just before 5:45 a.m. on Prairie Road when it failed to negotiate a curve, crossing into the oncoming northbound lane.
EUGENE, OR
Fire at Burger King in Eugene closed restaurant for remainder of day

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Springfield Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire Saturday at the Burger King restaurant on Division Street in Eugene. According to firefighters, the fire worked its way up to the attic in the roof. When the fire crew arrived, there was smoke...
EUGENE, OR
Police: 2 arrested in Sutherlin after 'suspicious circumstances' call

SUTHERLIN, Ore. — Around 7 p.m. Saturday (Nov. 19), officers from the Sutherlin Police Department responded to the 700 Block of E. Sixth Avenue for a "suspicious circumstances" call. It was reported there were two people who did not belong in the area and they were associated with two...
SUTHERLIN, OR
Springfield Police: Fatal adult club shooting stemmed from dispute

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Springfield Police say a dispute at Bobbi's VIP Room led to a shooting that ended with one man dead in the parking lot. Two men were shot at Bobbi's VIP at 1195 Main Street at about 2:30 a.m. Police say officers arrived to find one man in the parking lot and learned another had been taken to the hospital by private vehicle.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
Eugene Street Crimes Unit officer recovers stolen E-bikes

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — A Eugene Police Street Crimes Unit officer recovered two e-bikes that were stolen near the end of July. On July 22, 2022, a home in Springfield was robbed, officials say that two expensive, distinctive, electric bikes were stolen. The EPD SCU officer began investigating the burglary and collaborated with Springfield Police detectives in order to recover the lost items, but after months the trail had gone cold.
EUGENE, OR
Eugene gas falls 8.4 cents/g: 'Terrific news as motorists prepare for Thanksgiving travel'

EUGENE, Ore. — Average gasoline prices in Eugene have fallen 8.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.57/g Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 78 stations in Eugene. Prices in Eugene are 54.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 82.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 6.7 cents in the last week and stands at $5.28 per gallon.
EUGENE, OR
Alluvium steps up to the plate to host Thanksgiving dinner for the unhoused

EUGENE, Ore. — Traditionally, the Whiteaker Thanksgiving Dinner has been a major community event for the unhoused in Eugene. But this year, Alluvium community Center will be stepping up to take on this role by hosting their own dinner for those without resources to celebrate the holiday. Alluvium is...
EUGENE, OR
Deadly bus assault victim's stepson speaks out

EUGENE, Ore. — Derek Jules Dinnell was arraigned Monday afternoon on a charge of second-degree murder in the death of Travis Allen Sanders Saturday morning in Eugene. Lane County District Attorney Patty Perlow says there will be no preliminary hearing, and expects the case will be preassigned to a judge.
EUGENE, OR
PeaceHealth sees rise in RSV patients

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — PeaceHealth says they're seeing a large rise in RSV cases in their outpatient clinics and emergency departments throughout Lane County. They say the seasonal virus has made the rounds earlier than usual this year. Officials say symptoms are similar to a cold and can usually be...
LANE COUNTY, OR

