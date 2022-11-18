Thanksgiving gift card giveaway to be held in Xenia
DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — A church in Xenia will be hosting a gift card giveaway for families in need this Saturday, according to a release.
The East Second Street First Church of God, located at 760 East Second Street, is hosting a drive-through gift card giveaway in the church parking lot. The event is set to be held Nov. 19 at 10 a.m.
Gift cards will be given away on a first come first-serve basis to needy families while they last to help with holiday costs.Turkey meal giveaway set for Thanksgiving Day in Dayton
The church is asking attendees to limit one gift card per car, per family. This event is free and open to the public, the release states.
Questions about the event can be directed to the church offices by calling 937-372-3171 or 937-279-1107.
