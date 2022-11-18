ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

THE CITADEL 72, NEW ORLEANS 65

Percentages: FG .404, FT .826. 3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (Maynard 3-7, Ash 3-10, Price 1-1, McAllister 0-1, Morgan 0-1, Smith 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Spence). Turnovers: 18 (Morgan 3, Smith 3, Ash 2, Durr 2, Maynard 2, McAllister 2, Clark, Conrad, Price, Spence). Steals:...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
SFGate

NO. 17 SAN DIEGO STATE 88, OHIO STATE 77

Percentages: FG .424, FT .933. 3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (McNeil 3-7, Sensabaugh 2-4, Thornton 2-5, Holden 0-1, Likekele 0-1, Sueing 0-1, Gayle 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Key, Okpara, Sensabaugh, Sueing). Turnovers: 8 (Likekele 3, McNeil, Okpara, Sensabaugh, Sueing, Thornton). Steals: 4 (Thornton 2, Gayle,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
SFGate

NO. 7 BAYLOR 89, MCNEESE STATE 60

Percentages: FG .385, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Scott 4-7, Massie 2-4, Shumate 1-2, Francois 1-3, Oday 1-3, English 0-1, McMillan 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Francois, McMillan). Turnovers: 20 (McMillan 4, English 3, Rhodes 3, Scott 3, Shumate 3, Francois, Massie, Oday, R.Blackwell).
LAKE CHARLES, LA
SFGate

NIAGARA 91, D'YOUVILLE 53

Percentages: FG .317, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Moretti 2-3, Theisen 2-5, Johnson 1-2, Kondrat 1-2, Thompson 1-4, St. Louis 0-1, Fontes Jules 0-2, Jenkins 0-2, Putnam 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Johnson, Theisen, Thompson). Turnovers: 8 (Thompson 3, Fontes Jules, Kondrat, Putnam, St....
LEWISTON, NY
SFGate

EASTERN KENTUCKY 122, BRESCIA 84

Percentages: FG .395, FT .765. 3-Point Goals: 7-31, .226 (Smith 3-6, Pillow 2-5, Lockhart 1-3, Pfeister 1-3, Caswell 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Mathis 0-2, Saenz 0-2, Brown 0-3, Graves 0-5). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Mathis 4). Turnovers: 21 (Johnson 10, Pfeister 4, Saenz 4, Caswell 2,...
KENTUCKY STATE
SFGate

No. 4 Ohio St leads wire-to-wire, tops Wright State 105-52

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Rebeka Mikulasikova scored 18 points to lead six Ohio State players in double figures as the No. 4 Buckeyes rolled to a 105-52 win over Wright State on Wednesday. The Buckeyes, who have won five straight, shot a season-best 55.7% from the field. They led...
COLUMBUS, OH
SFGate

SOUTHERN MISS 70, PURDUE FORT WAYNE 58

Percentages: FG .438, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Planutis 4-7, Godfrey 2-5, Billups 1-3, Peterson 1-3, Chong Qui 0-1, Morton-Robertson 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 17 (Godfrey 5, Billups 3, Chong Qui 3, Kpedi 2, Planutis 2, Peterson, Roberts). Steals: 5 (Godfrey 5).
FORT WAYNE, IN
SFGate

JACKSONVILLE 64, CAMPBELL 43

Percentages: FG .548, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 6-14, .429 (Nolan 3-7, O'Hearn 2-3, Cook 1-2, Davis 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Payne 3, Davis). Turnovers: 20 (Nolan 6, Davis 4, O'Hearn 3, Payne 3, Powell 2, Marsh, Osifo). Steals: 5 (Davis, Marsh, Nolan, Payne, Powell).
CAMPBELL, CA
SFGate

Loyola Marymount 81, Morgan St. 80, OT

LOYOLA MARYMOUNT (5-2) Leaupepe 6-11 15-18 29, Issanza 3-4 0-0 6, Ahrens 0-1 0-0 0, Anderson 4-9 1-4 11, Shelton 10-17 4-5 26, Lewis 0-2 1-3 1, Stephens 2-6 0-0 6, Graham 0-3 0-0 0, Merkviladze 1-4 0-1 2. Totals 26-57 21-31 81. Halftime_Morgan St. 46-38. 3-Point Goals_Morgan St. 8-16...
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

WRIGHT STATE 87, WEBER STATE 65

Percentages: FG .333, FT .938. 3-Point Goals: 10-27, .370 (Verplancken 3-5, Cunningham 2-3, Jordan 1-2, Koehler 1-2, Dinwiddie 1-3, Jones 1-3, Ballard 1-5, Porter 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Porter). Turnovers: 10 (Jones 3, Cunningham 2, Dinwiddie 2, Ballard, Koehler, Tamba). Steals: 6 (Jones 2,...
OGDEN, UT
SFGate

CENTRAL MICHIGAN 82, CAL STATE NORTHRIDGE 66

Percentages: FG .350, FT .909. 3-Point Goals: 4-20, .200 (Igbanugo 2-5, Wright 2-8, Allen-Eikens 0-1, Slaymaker 0-1, Wade 0-1, Afifi 0-2, Bostick 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Allen-Eikens, Bostick, Okereke). Turnovers: 11 (Afifi 3, Eyisi 3, Bostick 2, Allen-Eikens, Stevens, Wright). Steals: 4 (Bostick, Igbanugo,...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
SFGate

Kentucky 70, Dayton 44

DAYTON (0-6) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 26.415, FT .789. 3-Point Goals: 1-14, .071 (Kozlova 1-6, Wheeler 0-1, Bohanon 0-1, Jones 0-1, Lear 0-1, Monyek 0-1, Perry 0-3) Blocked Shots: 5 (Perez 3, Perry 1, Kozlova 1) Turnovers: 29 (Lear 10, Bohanon 4, Perry 4, Kozlova...
DAYTON, OH
SFGate

LIPSCOMB 72, CHATTANOOGA 66

Percentages: FG .448, FT .867. 3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (McGinnis 2-4, Ognacevic 2-5, Asadullah 1-2, Benham 1-2, Schner 1-2, Murr 0-1, Pruitt 0-1, Boyd 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Asadullah 2, Boyd 2). Turnovers: 8 (Asadullah 2, Murr 2, Schner 2, Ognacevic, Pruitt). Steals: 3...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
SFGate

Toppin scores 20 points, No. 15 Kentucky routs North Florida

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Jacob Toppin had a second straight breakout performance. Toppin scored a career-high 20 points and had 10 rebounds to help No. 15 Kentucky rout North Florida 96-56 on Wednesday. Toppin had a previous career high of 16 points in an 88-72 loss at No. 6...
LEXINGTON, KY
SFGate

LSU, USC move up behind UGA, Ohio St, Michigan, TCU in CFP

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. LSU moved up to fifth and Southern California was sixth Tuesday night in the College Football Playoff rankings behind Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and TCU. The top four remained the same for the third straight week, but the chasing...
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

Jaguars claim RB Darrell Henderson off waivers from Rams

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville claimed veteran running back Darrell Henderson off waivers from the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday, giving the Jaguars more experience behind starter Travis Etienne. Jacksonville waived offensive lineman John Miller to make room for Henderson on the 53-man roster. Henderson rushed for 1,742 yards...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
SFGate

Oregon earns Pac-12 title game spot with win over Oregon St

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Here are some things to watch this week in the Pac-12 Conference:. No. 10 Oregon (9-2, 7-1 Pac-12, No. 9 CFP) at No. 22 Oregon State (8-3, 5-3, No. 21 CFP), Saturday. A win and the Oregon Ducks qualify for a fourth straight appearance in...
EUGENE, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy