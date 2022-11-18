Read full article on original website
thedailyhoosier.com
Three scholarship players out for IU basketball against Little Rock
Indiana will be without the services of three scholarship players on Wednesday evening against Little Rock, including a starter. Trayce Jackson-Davis, Trey Galloway and Anthony Leal all emerged from the locker room not in uniform about 60 minutes prior to tip. Jackson-Davis appeared to be dealing with a back issue...
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball: Little Rock at Indiana game day essentials
Little Rock (2-3) at No. 11 Indiana (4-0) Location: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (17,222), Bloomington, Indiana. Television: BTN (Kevin Kugler, Stephen Bardo) KenPom Projected Score: No. 8 Indiana 90 No. 326 Little Rock 59. Series: Indiana leads 2-0. IU won last meeting 77-53 on Dec. 29, 1994. Little Rock’s Darrell...
thedailyhoosier.com
Playing linebacker, getting 14 tackles — Bryant Fitzgerald flexible to the end of IU football career
As Bryant Fitzgerald sat in the Indiana football team room on Monday, it started to hit him. This is, in all likelihood, his last week playing for the Hoosiers (barring a win and an unlikely 5-7 bowl bid). He and his fellow seniors will go through senior day proceedings ahead of the Old Oaken Bucket game Saturday, and they’ll go to battle one last time.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball recruiting: 2025 Montverde top-50 guard Bryce Heard visiting Friday
The college careers of Indiana freshmen Jalen Hood-Schifino and Malik Reneau are off to fast starts, and that sends a strong message to younger prospects at Montverde Academy, the program that sent the pair to Bloomington. After a wave of 2024 visitors from the Florida school, the first class of...
thedailyhoosier.com
IU linebacker Cam Jones hosting Wednesday coat drive, trying to play in Purdue game
Whether he plays on Saturday or not, this is it for Cam Jones’ college football career. After starting his fifth season at IU on what head coach Tom Allen has referred to as an All-American pace, Jones was injured in the Nebraska game and hasn’t seen the field since.
thedailyhoosier.com
Watch: IU football starting quarterback Dexter Williams Q&A — Purdue week
Watch as IU football starting quarterback Dexter Williams met with the media on Monday as the Hoosiers get ready for Purdue. After never appearing in a college game, the class of 2020 product has played in each of IU’s last three contests. In his first college start, Williams led Indiana to a 39-31 upset win at Michigan State on Saturday.
thedailyhoosier.com
Bench options make solid contributions for IU men’s basketball against Miami (OH)
Much has been made of Indiana men’s basketball’s depth this year. And Sunday, some of those players got a crack at bigger roles. Junior guard Trey Galloway missed IU’s 86-56 win over Miami (OH) in Indianapolis because he twisted his knee in the Xavier game on Friday. That made some first-half minutes available, and there was plenty of flexibility as the game became lopsided in the second half.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball: Indiana vs. Miami (Ohio) — The Report Card
OFFENSE (B) Indiana’s offense was stagnant for the first 13-plus minutes, as the ball seemed to stick on the perimeter as Miami tried to keep it out of the paint. But the Hoosiers scored 65 points over the last 26 minutes by getting out in transition and ultimately finding ways to get the ball inside.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU men’s and women’s basketball move up in AP rankings
After a 2-0 week that included a high major road win at Xavier, IU men’s basketball moved up a spot to No. 11 in the new AP top-25 released on Monday. It marks the second time Indiana has moved up a spot after opening the season at No. 13.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU football coach Tom Allen radio show: Purdue week
IU football coach Tom Allen joined legendary IU radio voice Don Fischer on Tuesday for their final radio show of the 2022 season. The pair discussed last week’s win over Michigan State and previewed Saturday’s game against Purdue. Indiana (4-7, 2-6) and Purdue (7-4, 5-3) kick at 3:30...
thedailyhoosier.com
The Daily Hoosier Report: The Latest in IU News and Recruiting Notes (11/23)
Every day we bring you the best in IU and Big Ten news and recruiting notes with The Daily Hoosier Report. It’s your daily one stop shop for comprehensive and free IU Athletics related information for busy Hoosier fans. Here’s today’s latest IU Athletics and Big Ten coverage plus...
