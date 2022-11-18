ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cornell Daily Sun

LETTER TO THE EDITOR | Re: ‘Students Rally for Free TCAT’

In the Sun article from Oct. 24, “Students Rally for Free TCAT,” Cornell Vice President of University Relations Joel M. Malina is quoted as saying, “Cornell’s contribution goes far beyond those of the City and County in the form of annual fare payments to TCAT, which subsidize the cost of Cornell’s OmniRide bus pass available to employees and students. Of the funds paid to TCAT by the three partners, Cornell provides 70 percent of the total.”
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira native Matt Phillips and other local fighters weigh-in for Gladius 41 at Rosar Grill

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Several local fighters including unbeaten Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship competitor Matt Phillips weighed-in for Saturday’s Gladius 41 event at Rosar Grill in Horseheads on Friday. Elmira native Matt Phillips and the rest of the fight card for Saturday’s Gladius Fights 41 took to the local Horseheads bar and grill for their […]
ELMIRA, NY
Cornell Daily Sun

Men’s Hockey Defeats Brown, Completes Weekend Sweep

This story has been updated. Men’s hockey completed a six-point weekend by defeating Brown, 5-1, on Saturday night. After playing a sloppy third period in an otherwise commanding win over Yale on Friday night, the Red (4-4, 4-2 ECAC) made a few mistakes in the first period against Brown (1-6-1, 1-6-1 ECAC).
ITHACA, NY
ithaca.com

Mob? Who's running City Hall? Ithaca deserves better, and so do the workers.

Ithaca Public Sector Labor Unions: Worker's concerns fall on deaf ears, public services at risk. ITHACA, N.Y., Nov. 15, 2022 - The City of Ithaca has a long history of being a pro-worker, pro-union community. Sadly, that sentiment has been shattered as evidenced by a packed room and long list of proud union workers who spoke during the public comment portion of the Ithaca Common Council meeting on November 2nd.
ITHACA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Syracuse beats Northeastern by a landslide

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University men’s basketball team beat the Northeastern inside the JMA Wireless Dome. The final score was 76-48. You can watch all of the highlights on NewsChannel 9. For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSYR.
SYRACUSE, NY
WETM 18 News

Local business Sweet-n-Saucy says “Goodbye”

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – After thirty-one years of serving the community, Sweet-n-Saucy has decided to close the kitchen doors for good. Debbie Donovan started this journey with her daughter Sarah Lyon. “This was her dream; I was by her side at merely fifteen”, said Lyon. Sweet-n-Saucy was located in the Wings of Eagles Discovery Center […]
HORSEHEADS, NY
96.1 The Eagle

The Great New York State Fair… In The Winter? It’s Coming Back in 2023

New York State's Winter Fair is back and better than ever this year. It'll be coming to the State Fairgrounds Expo Center in Syracuse on February 3rd, 4th and 5th. This is the second year the Winter Fair has returned to Central New York, after being canceled in 2021 because of the COVID pandemic. The event draws in visitors from across the state, bringing a taste of the State Fair in the middle of the winter.
SYRACUSE, NY
wxhc.com

Two University Police Officers at SUNY Cortland Receive Award

Two University Police Officers at SUNY Cortland have been awarded the SUNY Police Chiefs Association’s Professional Service Award during a ceremony in Saratoga Springs. K9 Officer David Coakley and Officer Melissa Keelhar were the recipients of the award during the ceremony. The two officers are well known for performing at a high level with leaving a positive impact on the community they serve.
CORTLAND, NY
Cornell Daily Sun

Men’s Hockey Returns Home with Dominant Win Over Yale

This story has been updated. After a trying six game road trip to start the season, men’s hockey returned to Lynah to host Yale in its home opener on Friday night. The Red rode a lopsided second period to a commanding 5-2 victory over the Bulldogs. “You could sense...
