Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
City of Ithaca to be awarded Climate Champion Community AwardGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Prominent Ithaca landlord catches lawsuit from NY Attorney GeneralGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
5 Charming Small Towns in New York That Are Considered a Must-VisitJoe MertensIthaca, NY
L.L. Bean’s Bootmobile Pop-up Returning to IthacaGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Related
Cornell Daily Sun
LETTER TO THE EDITOR | Re: ‘Students Rally for Free TCAT’
In the Sun article from Oct. 24, “Students Rally for Free TCAT,” Cornell Vice President of University Relations Joel M. Malina is quoted as saying, “Cornell’s contribution goes far beyond those of the City and County in the form of annual fare payments to TCAT, which subsidize the cost of Cornell’s OmniRide bus pass available to employees and students. Of the funds paid to TCAT by the three partners, Cornell provides 70 percent of the total.”
Elmira native Matt Phillips and other local fighters weigh-in for Gladius 41 at Rosar Grill
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Several local fighters including unbeaten Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship competitor Matt Phillips weighed-in for Saturday’s Gladius 41 event at Rosar Grill in Horseheads on Friday. Elmira native Matt Phillips and the rest of the fight card for Saturday’s Gladius Fights 41 took to the local Horseheads bar and grill for their […]
Syracuse University student dead, another hospitalized after crash, officials say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse University student is dead, and another is hospitalized after a car crash Friday night, according to an email from a university official. A student at SUNY Albany also died in the crash, according to reports. Boburmirzo Sharipov, of Brooklyn, a junior majoring in human...
Radium Girls at Binghamton HS
Binghamton High School's Serling Players are presenting their fall play this weekend.
Cornell Daily Sun
Men’s Hockey Defeats Brown, Completes Weekend Sweep
This story has been updated. Men’s hockey completed a six-point weekend by defeating Brown, 5-1, on Saturday night. After playing a sloppy third period in an otherwise commanding win over Yale on Friday night, the Red (4-4, 4-2 ECAC) made a few mistakes in the first period against Brown (1-6-1, 1-6-1 ECAC).
Fayetteville library accepts largest-ever donation
VILLAGE OF FAYETTEVILLE – To show appreciation for the place he frequented most in the last years of his life, local man Dan Kirkley made certain to leave behind an indelible mark. Upon his passing in 2021 after a long illness, it was discovered that Kirkley had chosen to...
Cornell Daily Sun
Columbia Takes the Empire Bowl Handily, Spoiling Football’s Chance at a Winning Record
Football entered this Saturday with an important goal in mind: To break its 17-year stretch without a winning season. Facing off against Columbia in the Empire State Bowl, the team fell short of breaking the drought, losing heavily against the Lions, 45-22. The Red (5-5, 2-5 Ivy) has employed a...
cnycentral.com
Heavy lake snow continues tonight with another foot or more for some areas by sunrise
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- After seeing heavy lake effect snow in western and northern New York late last week and this weekend, parts of CNY are now dealing with the lake snow. Most of Sunday morning and afternoon a fairly healthy lake effect snow band was moving slowly southward through Oswego and Oneida counties.
Latest Study: People Make the Most Money in This Binghamton Area
Every year during the holiday season, my wife and I take a ride around the triple Cities to look at all the holiday decorations that are on display at area homes. We've seen some amazing displays. It sure makes our display of a couple of strands of lights lined around...
ithaca.com
Mob? Who's running City Hall? Ithaca deserves better, and so do the workers.
Ithaca Public Sector Labor Unions: Worker's concerns fall on deaf ears, public services at risk. ITHACA, N.Y., Nov. 15, 2022 - The City of Ithaca has a long history of being a pro-worker, pro-union community. Sadly, that sentiment has been shattered as evidenced by a packed room and long list of proud union workers who spoke during the public comment portion of the Ithaca Common Council meeting on November 2nd.
Holiday Craft and Vendor Fair at M-E High School
Tomorrow, the Maine-Endwell Class of 2023 is presenting a Holiday Craft and Vendor Fair at the high school from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
VOTE: Best wings in Broome County
Last week, we put out a list of best wings in Binghamton according to Yelp. Many believe that Yelp isn't a great indication of what our area has to offer, so we wanted to give our local readers the chance to give their input.
Syracuse beats Northeastern by a landslide
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University men’s basketball team beat the Northeastern inside the JMA Wireless Dome. The final score was 76-48. You can watch all of the highlights on NewsChannel 9. For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSYR.
Local business Sweet-n-Saucy says “Goodbye”
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – After thirty-one years of serving the community, Sweet-n-Saucy has decided to close the kitchen doors for good. Debbie Donovan started this journey with her daughter Sarah Lyon. “This was her dream; I was by her side at merely fifteen”, said Lyon. Sweet-n-Saucy was located in the Wings of Eagles Discovery Center […]
The Great New York State Fair… In The Winter? It’s Coming Back in 2023
New York State's Winter Fair is back and better than ever this year. It'll be coming to the State Fairgrounds Expo Center in Syracuse on February 3rd, 4th and 5th. This is the second year the Winter Fair has returned to Central New York, after being canceled in 2021 because of the COVID pandemic. The event draws in visitors from across the state, bringing a taste of the State Fair in the middle of the winter.
James Coleman: Well-known Syracuse florist, golfer, lover of cats, Oneida Lake enthusiast
James P. Coleman, 1928-2022: Syracuse-area florist, golfer, lover of cats, Oneida Lake enthusiast. Editor’s note: This is a weekly feature on syracuse.com to celebrate and examine interesting lives lived in Central New York. James “Jim” Coleman wore many hats during his life. If you purchase a product...
localsyr.com
Nine local schools could violate state directive banning use of Native American-inspired names or mascots
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — At least nine school districts in Central New York are at risk of losing state funding or removal of administrators if they don’t commit to changing their team name or mascot by the end of this school year. Thursday, the State Education Department sent...
wxhc.com
Two University Police Officers at SUNY Cortland Receive Award
Two University Police Officers at SUNY Cortland have been awarded the SUNY Police Chiefs Association’s Professional Service Award during a ceremony in Saratoga Springs. K9 Officer David Coakley and Officer Melissa Keelhar were the recipients of the award during the ceremony. The two officers are well known for performing at a high level with leaving a positive impact on the community they serve.
Cornell Daily Sun
Men’s Hockey Returns Home with Dominant Win Over Yale
This story has been updated. After a trying six game road trip to start the season, men’s hockey returned to Lynah to host Yale in its home opener on Friday night. The Red rode a lopsided second period to a commanding 5-2 victory over the Bulldogs. “You could sense...
Lake effect snow, high winds shift to Central NY this weekend
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A shift in the winds over the weekend will bring lake effect snow into Central New York, although it won’t be anywhere near the pounding that that Buffalo and Watertown are getting. Central New York, especially Oswego County, could see several inches of snow on Sunday,...
Comments / 0