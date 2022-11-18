Read full article on original website
Jade Cargill Vs. Bow Wow In AEW Starting To Look Like A Possibility
After weeks of going back and forth on Twitter, AEW star Jade Cargill finally came face to face with actor and rapper Bow Wow. Cargill, along with her "Baddies," Kiera Hogan and Leila Gray, confronted Bow Wow at his Miami show on Sunday (via TMZ). In the video footage of the confrontation, security can be seen moving Cargill away from the performer while Hogan and Gray are carried off. According to TMZ, one of the Baddies threw popcorn on Bow Wow before being taken away.
Big Update On Brandi Rhodes' In-Ring Future
Brandi Rhodes has not stepped inside a wrestling ring as a competitor since January 31, 2022, on an episode of "Dark: Elevation." While her husband Cody Rhodes leaped back to WWE at WrestleMania, Brandi did not join him under contract. When she was employed by the company in years past, she worked as a ring announcer under the name Eden Stiles; her only ever match under the WWE umbrella came during a 2011 FCW show — a battle royal. However, now that she has a substantial in-ring resume from her time in AEW, that could change, especially as she's been able to mess around at the Performance Center in recent months. While appearing on "Ten Count," Rhodes gave an update regarding a possible in-ring return.
Update On When Bianca Belair's Final WWE WarGames Teammate Will Be Revealed
The crowd at the MVP Arena in Albany, New York reacted with loud boos when Bianca Belair announced on the 11/21 "WWE Raw" that the fifth and final member of her WarGames team wont' be revealed until the 11/25 "WWE SmackDown." It was previously expected, at least by fans on...
Former WWE Star Describes Shawn Michaels And Undertaker's Backstage Powers
Former WWE star Mideon has provided an insight into the backstage powers that The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels had during his tenure with the company. "Different kind of power," Mideon said on the "Monte and The Pharaoh" podcast. "[Taker was] always going to do what Vince [McMahon] wants. Gonna make anything work. Shawn was like the rottweiler and the chihuahua, just running around. Calm the chihuahua down, give him whatever he wants. Just keep him cool, you know? That was kind of the thing, Shawn was the champion. It was a different kind of power, but I would say equal."
WWE Star Calls Out Brock Lesnar For 'One More Match'
There's still a score to be settled between Brock Lesnar and one of his biggest rivals. In a recent interview with NBC Boston ahead of WWE's Survivor Series pay-per-view, Bobby Lashley opened up about his loss to Lesnar at WWE's recent Crown Jewel event and said "there's one more match that we need to have."
CM Punk Texted With Former WWE GM Following AEW All Out
It's been nearly three months since the infamous post-All Out backstage altercation involving CM Punk and The Elite, but it remains as hot a topic in the wrestling community as it did when it happened, especially with The Elite's return this weekend at Full Gear. The latest to offer up some perspective on what transpired is WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long. In an exclusive interview with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman, Long revealed that he spoke to Punk "right after the [media scrum]" through text message.
Seth Rollins Warns AEW Star To 'Watch Yourself'
Seth Rollins is not one to shy away from interacting with stars outside of WWE on Twitter, such as his encounter with Will Ospreay in 2019. Last night on 'WWE Raw," United States Champion Rollins began cutting a promo backstage hyping up his title defense at Survivor Series WarGames against Austin Theory and Bobby Lashley when he name-dropped Cody Rhodes. Rollins told Theory in the promo to call Rhodes, who is currently on the shelf due to a torn pectoral muscle suffered in June, and ask him what happens when you mess with Rollins.
Kurt Angle Gives Insight Into Severity Of Randy Orton's Back Injury
Former WWE star and Olympic gold medalist Kurt Angle has dealt with more injuries than the average person, or even the average wrestler. When discussing a 2002 injury to his back on "The Kurt Angle Show," Angle shared that WWE performer Randy Orton's current back injury could have ended the veteran's career.
Renee Paquette Explains Why She Chose AEW Over WWE
When Renee Paquette signed with AEW last month, she had not been affiliated with a wrestling promotion after leaving WWE in 2020. In an interview on "Excuse Me: The Vickie Guerrero Show," Paquette said her decision not to return to WWE was the right move, both professionally and personally. "I...
MJF Calls UFC Star A 'Dollar Store Conor McGregor'
Is there a match brewing between the current AEW World Heavyweight Champion and UFC fighter Paddy Pimblett?. Maxwell Jacob Friedman took to Twitter this afternoon to post an exchange between himself and the Liverpudlian mixed martial artist. The screenshots show MJF and Pimblett going back and forth in the comments of an Instagram post, both challenging each other to a fight when AEW arrives in the United Kingdom next year.
Ricky Steamboat's Final Match Affected By AEW Booking
Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat is set to return to the ring for the first time in 12 years this Sunday when he teams with FTR to take on Jay Lethal, Brock Anderson, and a mystery partner at a Big Time Wrestling show in Raleigh, N.C. Steamboat recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman and discussed how his tag team partners and opponents came to be for what is being billed as his final match.
WWE NXT Suffers Lowest Viewership Numbers Since Summer
"WWE NXT" has encountered some viewership numbers the program hasn't seen since the summer. Wrestlenomics shared viewership information for Tuesday night and the November 22 episode of "NXT" was watched by an average of 624,000 viewers. That's the lowest total viewership since August 9. Compared to last week, "NXT" was down six percent.
Damien Priest Reportedly Auditioned For Major Movie Franchise
Damian Priest has been spending most of his time these days wreaking havoc with his fellow Judgment Day members on "WWE Monday Night Raw." But for a brief moment in time, The Artist Formerly Known as Punishment Martinez was perhaps looking to do what AEW World Champion MJF recently did, which was take a breather in the ring in favor of that good old silver screen.
Road Dogg Talks 'Special Relationship' Between Chris Jericho And Vince McMahon
Chris Jericho may be a main figurehead of AEW, but he has a relationship with Vince McMahon that few can attest to. On the latest episode of "Oh You Didn't Know" with "Road Dogg" Brian James, Survivor Series 2017 was the topic at hand and Jericho was in his waning days with WWE. Jericho was headed to New Japan Pro-Wrestling once his contract ran out at the beginning of the year. James was asked if there was any discussion between McMahon and Jericho about his potential direction.
Andrade El Idolo Bids Farewell
It's been quite a bit since fans have seen Andrade El Idolo on their TV screens or in the ring. The missing AEW star was scheduled to take part in an independent show this past weekend but ultimately had to pull out after a minor illness, leading to AEW's Rey Fenix replacing him. But while Andrade recuperates, he's spending his time partaking in what may be his favorite pastime that isn't Lucha libre; cryptic social media posts.
Looking At Charlotte Flair's Extended WWE Absence And Rumored Return Date
On May 8, 2022, Charlotte Flair defended her "SmackDown" Women's Championship against Ronda Rousey in a brutal "I Quit" match at WrestleMania Backlash. Rousey ultimately forced Flair to utter the match-ending words after bending Flair's arm through a chair, dethroning "The Queen." WWE later revealed that Flair sustained a "fracture of the radius" during the match, which would keep her out of in-ring action and off television indefinitely.
Jade Cargill And Bow Wow Feud Is Coming To AEW TV
After weeks of build-up on social media, AEW wrestler Jade Cargill and actor/rapper Bow Wow had a confrontation on Sunday night at Bow Wow's show in Miami. Now, AEW has announced that the confrontation will be shown on tomorrow's installment of "AEW Dynamite." The company's tweet promises an exclusive update...
William Regal Set To Address AEW Full Gear Actions
William Regal has some explaining to do, and fans won't have to wait long to hear what he has to say. Regal helped form the Blackpool Combat Club when he was able to get Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson to make amends back in March. At the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view this past Saturday, however, Regal turned his back on Moxley.
Jake Paul Gives His Thoughts On Hulk Hogan
Popular social media figure and professional boxer Jake Paul has weighed in on how he feels about Hulk Hogan. Paul's brother, Logan, has recently been dazzling WWE fans with his performances. Many have been impressed with Logan's efforts despite having only three matches. Jake recently got in on the fun as well, knocking out The Usos during Logan's Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. During an interview with DAZN, Paul was wearing a Hogan T-shirt and shared his thoughts on "The Hulkster."
Some AEW Talent Reportedly Skeptical Of Tony Khan And CM Punk's Claims
The drama regarding CM Punk and AEW continues to swirl. Following Saturday's Full Gear pay-per-view, AEW boss Tony Khan was asked by Wrestling Inc.'s Senior News Editor Nick Hausman if CM Punk requested Colt Cabana to be moved to the Ring of Honor roster due to the complicated history between the two performers. Khan responded by saying that was not the case but, according to Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer, not everyone in AEW believes that answer to be truthful.
