14news.com
MPD: Search warrant leads to drug find, several arrests
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Several people are facing charges after the Madisonville Police Department says a search warrant led them to finding a large amount of drugs. Authorities say they received information that 29-year-old Zackarius Franklin was on North Seminary Street. They say Franklin was wanted after running from Kentucky...
wkdzradio.com
wkdzradio.com
Crofton Man Charged After Child Found Outside Alone
A Crofton man was charged after his child was found alone on East Princeton Street in Crofton Saturday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they were called for a 3-year-old found alone outside not properly dressed and wearing soiled clothing. During the investigation, The child’s father 28-year-old Brank Shelton contacted law enforcement and wanted to report the child missing.
wkdzradio.com
U-Haul Reported Stolen In Hopkinsville
A U-Haul truck was reported stolen Tuesday afternoon and the name on the contract for the rental was allegedly forged. Hopkinsville Police say the suspect used someone else’s name and forged their signature on the contract to rent the truck and trailer then never returned it. The suspect also allegedly took a laptop and other items from the victim.
wpsdlocal6.com
Routine traffic stop leads to 45 days in jail for a Marshall County woman after she claimed to be a sovereign citizen
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — A traffic stop in Marshall County led to jail time for one woman, but not for reasons you might usually expect. She claimed to be a sovereign citizen and decided to fight the case in court. According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, a sovereign...
wkdzradio.com
Man Charged After Hopkinsville High-Speed Pursuit
A man was charged after a high-speed pursuit in Hopkinsville Sunday night. Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Sam Suiter says he attempted to stop Andrew Scott on West 7th Street for not having a license plate and he fled at speeds of up to 90 mph. He reportedly turned onto Major Lane, Pyle Lane, LC Avenue, then Pat Avenue hitting several mailboxes and a street sign before coming to a stop in the front yard of a home on Pat Avenue.
WBKO
BG man is sentenced to 20 years for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine
BG families receive new Christmas ornaments to replace ones lost in Dec. tornado. Each of the bags has 12 different ornaments inside and included messages of hope from those that created them. Bowling Green Man sentenced for Drug Conspiracy Charges. Updated: 9 hours ago. Man sentenced over 20 years on...
q95fm.net
Man Arrested On Charges Of Terroristic Threatening
On Sunday November 20th, 2022, Kentucky State Police Post 3 received a call for service in reference to threats of a public shooting being received by an individual. Troopers investigated these threats and the preliminary investigation indicated that a Joshua O. Morrison, 30, of Horse Cave, sent virtual messages regarding threats of a mass shooting of schools/churches in the Barren and Warren County areas. Troopers were able to locate Joshua Morrison who was arrested and charged with Terroristic Threatening, 2nd degree.
k105.com
Investigation into overdoses lead to arrest of Madisonville man. Police seize 1,000 counterfeit fentanyl pills.
A Hopkins County man has been accused of distributing a large amount of the deadly drug fentanyl after an investigation into drug overdoses in that county. The Madisonville-Hopkins County VICE/Narcotics Unit investigation into multiple fentanyl overdoses, including fatal overdoses, led police to arrest 21-year-old Demario J. Murray, of Madisonville. He...
whopam.com
Robbery reported on Walnut Street
Hopkinsville police are investigating the report of a robbery from Monday morning on Walnut Street. The adult female victim told Hopkinsville police a suspect grabbed her in the 1700 block of Walnut a few minutes after 10 a.m. and used force to take her cell phone and wallet. No arrest...
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Charged With Stealing TV And Fridge
A Hopkinsville man was charged with burglary on East 9th Street in Hopkinsville Sunday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to the area and arrested 36-year-old Howki Tools, who had allegedly forced his way into an apartment and taken a refrigerator and television. He was charged with second-degree burglary.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Charged With Drug Possession
A Hopkinsville man was charged with drug possession on South Jessup Avenue in Hopkinsville Friday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 33-year-old Christopher Davis was seen by police swinging his arms around erratically while walking down the road. He reportedly told police he had been smoking meth and was found to have...
wkdzradio.com
Judge Modifies Bond In Oak Grove Elder Abuse Murder Case
One of the people charged with the murder of a person they were supposed to be caring for will be released from jail and incarcerated at home with an ankle monitor after a bond hearing in Christian Circuit Court Wednesday afternoon. Ann Harrison and her boyfriend, Jacob Gilstrap, are both...
WBKO
Bowling Green man sentenced in drug distribution case
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man was sentenced Nov. 21 to 20 years and 10 months in prison and fined $100,000, for conspiring with multiple people to possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a methamphetamine mixture. According to court documents, Tyrecus J....
wkdzradio.com
Dawson Springs Woman Killed in Hopkins County Crash
A Dawson Springs woman was killed in a single-vehicle wreck in Hopkins County Tuesday. According to the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were sent to an accident with injuries in the 10000 block of Hanson Road near Jones Road just after 1:15 Tuesday afternoon. When deputies arrived, they determined a vehicle driven by 33-year old Cheara R. Scott was involved in a one-vehicle wreck.
wkdzradio.com
Man Injured Tuesday In Oak Grove Crash
A wreck on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Oak Grove sent a man to the hospital Tuesday. Oak Grove Police say a truck was southbound on Fort Campbell Boulevard, when a car exiting Interstate 24 pulled into the truck’s path. The driver of the car claimed the truck had no headlights.
Man arrested after threats of public shooting in Kentucky
A Kentucky man is behind bars in connection with shooting threats made against locations in Barren County and Warren County, authorities reported.
Cause of death determined for man killed in Sacramento fire
SACRAMENTO, Ky. (WEHT) – We have new information about a deadly fire in McLean County. The cause of death for a Sacramento, Kentucky man who was killed when his home caught fire October 1 has been released. Officials say 69-year-old Jeff Helm died of smoke inhalation. Fire marshals indicated a faulty portable heater may have […]
wkdzradio.com
Christian County Grand Jury Returns Assault Indictments
The Christian County Grand Jury returned several felony indictments Friday including for assault. 35-year old Eboni Nichole Neylon, of Hopkinsville, was indicted on charges of second-degree assault, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, three counts of criminal mischief, tampering with evidence, two counts of leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol aggravating circumstances, and second-degree disorderly conduct.
wkdzradio.com
Two Hopkinsville Men Charged With Theft
Two Hopkinsville men have been charged Thursday morning with theft after an investigation into checks that were cashed at a Hopkinsville bank. Hopkinsville Police say 31-year-old Demarcus Fletcher wrote five checks to 21-year-old Montray Bibbs from a closed account then they split the money. The checks totaled $2,500. They are...
