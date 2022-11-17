The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped 2 cents Monday to $5.296. The average price has dropped 44 times in 47 days since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct. 5, decreasing $1.198, including 3.5 cents Sunday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It is 20.6 cents less than one week ago and 57.6 cents lower than one month ago, but 59.5 cents more than one year ago.

