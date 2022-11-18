ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warriors make decision on Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green vs. Pelicans

The Golden State Warriors finally earned their first road win of the season on Sunday night. Don’t anticipate them getting another 24 hours later. Golden State is resting Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson for Monday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans, the second leg of a back-to-back. The Warriors may be missing more than the dynastic Big Three, though. Andrew Wiggins (foot soreness) and Kevon Looney (hand contusion) are questionable versus New Orleans, too.
Warriors coach Steve Kerr gets brutally honest on calling up James Wiseman from G League

At this point, it’s hard to deny that James Wiseman’s lack of impact on the squad has been one of the most disappointing narratives surrounding the Golden State Warriors’ poor start to the new season. So much so, that the Warriors decided to send the young big man down to the G League in order […] The post Warriors coach Steve Kerr gets brutally honest on calling up James Wiseman from G League appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
REPORT: Celtics star Jayson Tatum’s final injury status for marquee matchup vs. Luka Doncic, Mavs

Wednesday night will feature two of the top teams in the NBA going toe-to-toe in a marquee matchup with a lot riding on it. The good news for the Boston Celtics is that cornerstone superstar Jayson Tatum will be available as they take on Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks. Tatum popped up on the […] The post REPORT: Celtics star Jayson Tatum’s final injury status for marquee matchup vs. Luka Doncic, Mavs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
‘Bricken for Chicken’: Sixers fans go nuts after Ben Simmons earns them free Chick-fil-A

Philadelphia 76ers fans can say all they want about Brooklyn Nets star Ben Simmons, but they can’t deny the fact that Simmons gave them free Chick-fil-A treats Tuesday night when he missed both free throws in the third quarter of this Sixers-Nets showdown. Philly fans lost it for some free Chick-fil-A after Simmons missed both […] The post ‘Bricken for Chicken’: Sixers fans go nuts after Ben Simmons earns them free Chick-fil-A appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Joel Embiid gets brutal injury news ahead of Ben Simmons’ return to Philly

The Philadelphia 76ers are injured up and down the roster. As if injuries to James Harden and Tyrese Maxey weren’t enough for the Sixers, now Joel Embiid is dealing with a left mid-foot sprain that will sideline him for Ben Simmons’ highly anticipated return to Philadelphia. According to an update from a Philadelphia team official, […] The post Joel Embiid gets brutal injury news ahead of Ben Simmons’ return to Philly appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
‘He’s begging for a two piece’: Charles Barkley hilariously rips Lakers’ Patrick Beverley over ejection vs. Suns

Patrick Beverley’s ejection from Tuesday’s intense matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Phoenix Suns. Pat Bev’s teammates praised the veteran for standing up to Austin Reaves after Deandre Ayton mocked him as the young guard was lying on the floor. Others, though, weren’t very pleased with Beverley’s antics.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rumor: 1 player Jazz are looking to trade, and it’s not Lauri Markkanen

This Utah Jazz team has been the feel-good story of the early part of the NBA season. Once widely perceived as a squad that would tank for a shot at generational prospect Victor Wembanyama, the Jazz currently own the second-best record in the Western Conference at 12-7. Great team basketball and the emergence of Lauri […] The post Rumor: 1 player Jazz are looking to trade, and it’s not Lauri Markkanen appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Steve Kerr hilariously brings the sass after Klay Thompson’s breakout game

In case NBA fans needed a reminder of just how legendary of a shooter Klay Thompson is, he dropped a big one Sunday in the Golden State Warriors’ 127-120 road win over the Houston Rockets. Thompson, who promised critics that the floodgates were soon going to open delivered on that guarantee against the Rockets, as […] The post Steve Kerr hilariously brings the sass after Klay Thompson’s breakout game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Chris Paul gets optimistic injury update from Suns GM

Chris Paul has missed the Phoenix Suns’ last seven games due to a lingering heel injury, which included Tuesday night’s eventful clash against the Los Angeles Lakers. It looks like CP3 is nearing his much-awaited return, though. Speaking on Arizona Sports’ Burns & Gambo podcast on Wednesday, Suns general manager James Jones provided an optimistic update […] The post Chris Paul gets optimistic injury update from Suns GM appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHOENIX, AZ
