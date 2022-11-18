Read full article on original website
Related
Stephen Curry’s circus 3-point dagger nearly sent Rockets coach out of his seat
We’ve all been there watching Stephen Curry make an absurd 3-pointer. The Golden State Warriors superstar has made some unbelievable shots over the years. Reactions to these shots vary but in the end, it’s always in disbelief that someone can make the seemingly impossible look routine. In a...
Andrew Wiggins, Warriors slapped with harsh reality by Steve Kerr despite first road win
The Golden State Warriors got their first road win of 2022-23 on Sunday, clawing back to beat the Houston Rockets 127-120. Even better? The floodgates finally opened for Klay Thompson, who followed up his most efficient game of the season by erupting for 41 points and 10 made three-pointers. Forgive...
Warriors make decision on Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green vs. Pelicans
The Golden State Warriors finally earned their first road win of the season on Sunday night. Don’t anticipate them getting another 24 hours later. Golden State is resting Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson for Monday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans, the second leg of a back-to-back. The Warriors may be missing more than the dynastic Big Three, though. Andrew Wiggins (foot soreness) and Kevon Looney (hand contusion) are questionable versus New Orleans, too.
Christian Wood’s message to Jason Kidd after playing 17 minutes in Mavs loss to Nuggets
The Dallas Mavericks wasted a great opportunity to add to their win total this season Monday night, as they lost to a banged-up Denver Nuggets squad that did not have Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and Aaron Gordon, 98-97. Perhaps even more confounding was the limited minutes that Mavs head coach Jason Kidd gave Christian Wood.
James Wiseman’s glaring weakness that Warriors’ G League is squeezing out of him
James Wiseman’s career with the Golden State Warriors has been, for lack of a better term, extremely disappointing. The former second-overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft has struggled immensely in his first few years in the league. Injuries haven’t helped his development, but he hasn’t looked like an NBA-ready talent when he took the floor.
Warriors coach Steve Kerr gets brutally honest on calling up James Wiseman from G League
At this point, it’s hard to deny that James Wiseman’s lack of impact on the squad has been one of the most disappointing narratives surrounding the Golden State Warriors’ poor start to the new season. So much so, that the Warriors decided to send the young big man down to the G League in order […] The post Warriors coach Steve Kerr gets brutally honest on calling up James Wiseman from G League appeared first on ClutchPoints.
REPORT: Celtics star Jayson Tatum’s final injury status for marquee matchup vs. Luka Doncic, Mavs
Wednesday night will feature two of the top teams in the NBA going toe-to-toe in a marquee matchup with a lot riding on it. The good news for the Boston Celtics is that cornerstone superstar Jayson Tatum will be available as they take on Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks. Tatum popped up on the […] The post REPORT: Celtics star Jayson Tatum’s final injury status for marquee matchup vs. Luka Doncic, Mavs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Bricken for Chicken’: Sixers fans go nuts after Ben Simmons earns them free Chick-fil-A
Philadelphia 76ers fans can say all they want about Brooklyn Nets star Ben Simmons, but they can’t deny the fact that Simmons gave them free Chick-fil-A treats Tuesday night when he missed both free throws in the third quarter of this Sixers-Nets showdown. Philly fans lost it for some free Chick-fil-A after Simmons missed both […] The post ‘Bricken for Chicken’: Sixers fans go nuts after Ben Simmons earns them free Chick-fil-A appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Joel Embiid gets brutal injury news ahead of Ben Simmons’ return to Philly
The Philadelphia 76ers are injured up and down the roster. As if injuries to James Harden and Tyrese Maxey weren’t enough for the Sixers, now Joel Embiid is dealing with a left mid-foot sprain that will sideline him for Ben Simmons’ highly anticipated return to Philadelphia. According to an update from a Philadelphia team official, […] The post Joel Embiid gets brutal injury news ahead of Ben Simmons’ return to Philly appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Larsa Pippen savagely heckled at Chargers game with Michael Jordan’s son Marcus
Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife Larsa Pippen and Michael Jordan’s son Marcus Jordan are officially exclusive after spending lots of time together in the last few months. And on Sunday, they hit up a Los Angeles Chargers game at SoFi Stadium but faced a bit of heckling in the process.
Russell Westbrook’s reaction to Patrick Beverley’s ejection vs. Suns will fire up Lakers fans
Tuesday night’s matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Phoenix Suns was not short in action. There were more than a few intense moments during the game, and at one point, things got so heated that Patrick Beverley earned himself an ejection after shoving Deandre Ayton to the ground.
‘He’s begging for a two piece’: Charles Barkley hilariously rips Lakers’ Patrick Beverley over ejection vs. Suns
Patrick Beverley’s ejection from Tuesday’s intense matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Phoenix Suns. Pat Bev’s teammates praised the veteran for standing up to Austin Reaves after Deandre Ayton mocked him as the young guard was lying on the floor. Others, though, weren’t very pleased with Beverley’s antics.
Rumor: 1 player Jazz are looking to trade, and it’s not Lauri Markkanen
This Utah Jazz team has been the feel-good story of the early part of the NBA season. Once widely perceived as a squad that would tank for a shot at generational prospect Victor Wembanyama, the Jazz currently own the second-best record in the Western Conference at 12-7. Great team basketball and the emergence of Lauri […] The post Rumor: 1 player Jazz are looking to trade, and it’s not Lauri Markkanen appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Loss of sensation’: Anthony Davis’ shocking admission on injury scare vs. Suns will worry Lakers fans
To say that Anthony Davis has been on a hot streak over the past few games would be a complete understatement at this point. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar put up another mind-blowing line on Tuesday in a loss to the Phoenix Suns, amassing 37 points, 21 rebounds, five steals, and five blocks.
Nets absolutely eviscerated by Stephen A. Smith for ‘disgraceful performance’ in loss to depleted Sixers
The Brooklyn Nets’ continued decline caused ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith to express his concerns on a Wednesday morning edition ESPN morning show “Get Up” to highlight the absence of the Philadelphia 76ers’ biggest stars, the lack of shooting from forward Kevin Durant and lack of effort in the Wells Fargo Center.
Lakers coach Darvin Ham reveals which prominent ex-NBA coach is helping him behind the scenes
The Los Angeles Lakers have been on a bit of a roll of late. They just saw their three-game winning streak snapped on Tuesday courtesy of the Phoenix Suns, but it’s hard not to see that this team appears to now be turning a corner after their rough start to the season.
Grizzlies’ most realistic trade target after first month of 2022-23 season
The Memphis Grizzlies had its breakout season in 2021-22. After not winning a playoff series since 2015, the team managed to advance to the Western Conference Semifinals before losing in six games to the eventual champions Golden State Warriors. That was mostly due to the emergence of young players such...
Charlotte Observer
A rare home victory. Takeaways from the Hornets’ win vs. Philadelphia
The Charlotte Hornets won for just the second time at home this season, defeating the Philadelphia 76ers, 107-101, on Wednesday night.
Steve Kerr hilariously brings the sass after Klay Thompson’s breakout game
In case NBA fans needed a reminder of just how legendary of a shooter Klay Thompson is, he dropped a big one Sunday in the Golden State Warriors’ 127-120 road win over the Houston Rockets. Thompson, who promised critics that the floodgates were soon going to open delivered on that guarantee against the Rockets, as […] The post Steve Kerr hilariously brings the sass after Klay Thompson’s breakout game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chris Paul gets optimistic injury update from Suns GM
Chris Paul has missed the Phoenix Suns’ last seven games due to a lingering heel injury, which included Tuesday night’s eventful clash against the Los Angeles Lakers. It looks like CP3 is nearing his much-awaited return, though. Speaking on Arizona Sports’ Burns & Gambo podcast on Wednesday, Suns general manager James Jones provided an optimistic update […] The post Chris Paul gets optimistic injury update from Suns GM appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
207K+
Followers
121K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0