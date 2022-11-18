ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KING-5

Celebrating the 69th anniversary of the KING 5 tower lights

SEATTLE — The holiday season is here and for many Seattleites, one of the indications of that are the lights on the KING 5 tower. Evening spoke to Joe Harrington, the president of Harrington Aerial, and Tim Schall, KING 5 maintenance engineer, to get an exclusive peek at what goes on in order to make the tower light up,
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

In Tacoma, a tiny art gallery makes a big difference

TACOMA, Wash. — Ever since an art teacher handed her a glue stick in elementary school, Sarah Jane Hoppe has loved cutting up paper and making colorful collages. "You can be quirky and wacky and kooky and colorful or you can be dramatic and serious," she said. Six months...
TACOMA, WA
KING-5

Tips to keep that poinsettia alive

SEATTLE — Keep your poinsettia looking good until after Valentines Day by following these simple tips. Start by picking a healthy plant that is just beginning to flower. The colorful parts of the poinsettia are modified leaves called bracts. The flowers are the small yellow dots in the center, and if they are just beginning to open, the color display is likely to last longer.
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

This ski chairlift is a new kind of therapy couch

SEATTLE — It's not every day that you see a ski chairlift from a resort in Idaho, hit the road. It's destination? The Queen Anne neighborhood of Seattle. “It's hilarious seeing a ski chairlift suspended here in the park,” Corey Konineic from Motion State said. “People passing by, giving the second look like, ‘Why is there a crane? Why is this big chairlift in the air?’”
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

BREAKING: Deadly shooting in Tacoma

A man was found shot Monday night near East M St. and Puyallup Ave. in Tacoma. He later died of his wounds. This is the third shooting death in Tacoma in 24 hours.
TACOMA, WA
KING-5

Rain returns after record-breaking dry stretch

SEATTLE — Rain returned Tuesday after what KING 5 Senior Meteorologist Rich Marriott says was a record-setting 14-day stretch of dry weather in November. Many Seattle residents welcomed a day that felt like "normal November"-- including Marriott. "I'll tell you personally, I was yelling at the sun this weekend,...
SEATTLE, WA

