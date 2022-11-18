Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Mariners and Diamondbacks Complete Major TradeOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Man Killed With His Own Gun In Burglary Gone WrongStill UnsolvedWoodinville, WA
USPS Permanently Closes Post Office in WashingtonBryan DijkhuizenMountlake Terrace, WA
Witness videos 'zipping' lights in sky near Seattle's Space NeedleRoger MarshSeattle, WA
KING-5
Celebrating the 69th anniversary of the KING 5 tower lights
SEATTLE — The holiday season is here and for many Seattleites, one of the indications of that are the lights on the KING 5 tower. Evening spoke to Joe Harrington, the president of Harrington Aerial, and Tim Schall, KING 5 maintenance engineer, to get an exclusive peek at what goes on in order to make the tower light up,
KING-5
In Tacoma, a tiny art gallery makes a big difference
TACOMA, Wash. — Ever since an art teacher handed her a glue stick in elementary school, Sarah Jane Hoppe has loved cutting up paper and making colorful collages. "You can be quirky and wacky and kooky and colorful or you can be dramatic and serious," she said. Six months...
KING-5
Tips to keep that poinsettia alive
SEATTLE — Keep your poinsettia looking good until after Valentines Day by following these simple tips. Start by picking a healthy plant that is just beginning to flower. The colorful parts of the poinsettia are modified leaves called bracts. The flowers are the small yellow dots in the center, and if they are just beginning to open, the color display is likely to last longer.
KING-5
This ski chairlift is a new kind of therapy couch
SEATTLE — It's not every day that you see a ski chairlift from a resort in Idaho, hit the road. It's destination? The Queen Anne neighborhood of Seattle. “It's hilarious seeing a ski chairlift suspended here in the park,” Corey Konineic from Motion State said. “People passing by, giving the second look like, ‘Why is there a crane? Why is this big chairlift in the air?’”
KING-5
Normandy Park family uses poll to gather food drive items
Donors can place items in the collection bin of their choice. One says “dinner” and the other says “pardon.” The items will be donated to a local food bank.
KING-5
From Squishmallows to Magic Mixies — here are the hottest toys for the holidays
SEATTLE — We know it's not even Thanksgiving yet, but the holiday toy shopping season has already begun! Finding the latest and greatest is not for the faint of heart. Chris Byrne joined the show to share some of the toys at the top of the lists this year.
KING-5
BREAKING: Deadly shooting in Tacoma
A man was found shot Monday night near East M St. and Puyallup Ave. in Tacoma. He later died of his wounds. This is the third shooting death in Tacoma in 24 hours.
KING-5
Community mourns Bellevue police officer
Jackson died on Monday after his motorcycle collided with a car in Bellevue. He was 34 years old.
KING-5
Rain returns after record-breaking dry stretch
SEATTLE — Rain returned Tuesday after what KING 5 Senior Meteorologist Rich Marriott says was a record-setting 14-day stretch of dry weather in November. Many Seattle residents welcomed a day that felt like "normal November"-- including Marriott. "I'll tell you personally, I was yelling at the sun this weekend,...
KING-5
Driver crashes truck into Ballard Bridge railing, causes significant traffic delays
SEATTLE — A driver nearly drove their truck off the Ballard Bridge at approximately 4 p.m. on Tuesday. According to the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT), two southbound lanes and the left northbound lanes are blocked. They said to expect heavy delays. Photos of the crash show the truck's...
KING-5
Tacoma police arrest double homicide suspect
Two men were found shot to death near the Bass Pro Shop off S. 80th St and S. Hosmer St. Monday morning. The suspect is in custody.
KING-5
Mustang involved in road rage shooting in Renton recovered
The blue Mustang involved in the road rage shooting that injured a 9-year-old boy in Renton has been recovered. It was reported stolen days before the incident.
KING-5
Jury selection begins in trial of Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer
The sheriff allegedly called 911, claiming a Black newspaper deliveryman threatened his life. He walked back that claim once officers arrived on scene.
KING-5
Jury selection in Pierce County sheriff’s trial to resume Monday
Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer tested negative for COVID-19, but his lawyers say he has the flu. The court went into recess and will resume jury selection Monday.
