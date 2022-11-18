ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kitsap County, WA

KING-5

Molbak's in Woodinville is your holiday destination

WOODINVILLE, Wash. — The holiday season is in full swing. If you're looking for unique decorations or gifts, Molbak's Garden and Home in Woodinville has you covered. Molbak's has been locally owned and operated by the Molbak family since 1956. In that time, it's become a holiday destination for generations of families.
WOODINVILLE, WA
KING-5

In Tacoma, a tiny art gallery makes a big difference

TACOMA, Wash. — Ever since an art teacher handed her a glue stick in elementary school, Sarah Jane Hoppe has loved cutting up paper and making colorful collages. "You can be quirky and wacky and kooky and colorful or you can be dramatic and serious," she said. Six months...
TACOMA, WA
KING-5

This ski chairlift is a new kind of therapy couch

SEATTLE — It's not every day that you see a ski chairlift from a resort in Idaho, hit the road. It's destination? The Queen Anne neighborhood of Seattle. “It's hilarious seeing a ski chairlift suspended here in the park,” Corey Konineic from Motion State said. “People passing by, giving the second look like, ‘Why is there a crane? Why is this big chairlift in the air?’”
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Residents work to save 'Raccoon Lodge' in Port Townsend

PORT TOWNSEND, Wash. — The "Raccoon Lodge," as it has become known, began as a therapeutic project when Kevin Mason was undergoing cancer treatments earlier this year. "Ideally, I just thought after it's all done and all the construction is through one day I'd see a squirrel poking its head out the window or even a raccoon," said Mason, 75.
PORT TOWNSEND, WA
KING-5

Tips to keep that poinsettia alive

SEATTLE — Keep your poinsettia looking good until after Valentines Day by following these simple tips. Start by picking a healthy plant that is just beginning to flower. The colorful parts of the poinsettia are modified leaves called bracts. The flowers are the small yellow dots in the center, and if they are just beginning to open, the color display is likely to last longer.
SEATTLE, WA
Ask Tacoma

Where are the best places to go winter fishing in Tacoma?

Can someone please tell me if there is any possibility to start winter fishing in the area? Or just share some good places to fish? I usually just fish in the spring and summer, but I've always been fascinated by winter fishing. If someone could give me some information about how to get started, that would be greatly appreciated!
TACOMA, WA
Ask Tacoma

Are there any good flea markets in Tacoma?

I'm from Denver and we have a pretty crazy flea market. It's always fun to see what you can find. So I thought I'd ask all of you here. Is there anywhere in this safe neighborhood with interesting collectibles and other items to look through?
TACOMA, WA
nwnewsradio.com

Stage 1 burn ban in place in parts of the region

(SEATTLE) Air quality across the Puget Sound area is once again not very good, prompting one of the first burn bans of fall. When the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency issues a Stage 1 burn ban, it of course means no outdoor fires, but it also means indoor fireplaces and certain uncertified wood stoves can’t be used. And if you do use these means to heat your home, you could get a 1-THOUSAND dollar fine.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KING-5

Celebrating the 69th anniversary of the KING 5 tower lights

SEATTLE — The holiday season is here and for many Seattleites, one of the indications of that are the lights on the KING 5 tower. Evening spoke to Joe Harrington, the president of Harrington Aerial, and Tim Schall, KING 5 maintenance engineer, to get an exclusive peek at what goes on in order to make the tower light up,
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Troopers seek witnesses in Tacoma hit-and-run

The Washington State Patrol is looking for witnesses after a hit-and-run in Tacoma that left a man with serious injuries. Around noon on Friday, Nov. 11, a 63-year-old Tacoma man was driving a Dodge Caravan on southbound Interstate 5 and was nearing the exit for Interstate 705. An unknown vehicle...
TACOMA, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Police: 18-year-old Nordstrom employee moved stolen $165K into multiple accounts

Investigators are still trying to find the $165,000 allegedly stolen from Nordstrom stores by an 18-year-old Issaquah woman. According to Lynnwood Police (LPD), the thefts happened over the course of just one month at Nordstrom stores in Lynnwood, Seattle, Tukwila, and even Scottsdale, Ariz. Detective Troy Hammersmith with LPD investigated...
LYNNWOOD, WA
425magazine.com

Tarte by Heritage is Woodinville’s New From-Scratch Bakery

Woodinville is about to get a new from-scratch bakery, right in the hub of Woodinville’s Hollywood District. Tarte by Heritage — which is anticipated to open either this month or early December — is the bakery brainchild of owner and chef Breanna Beike. (The new shop will open next door to her popular Heritage Restaurant and Bar.)
WOODINVILLE, WA
thetacomaledger.com

The Tacoma sound: from forgotten vocalists to Seaweed

Tacoma music goes a lot further than “Louie Louie.” From groundbreaking ‘60s surf and garage rock to ‘90s punk and alternative, the last sixty years of Tacoma music have been plentiful, gritty and made a mark on music history. Learn about Tacoma’s best deep cuts and the history behind them.
TACOMA, WA

