On Sunday November 20th, 2022, Kentucky State Police Post 3 received a call for service in reference to threats of a public shooting being received by an individual. Troopers investigated these threats and the preliminary investigation indicated that a Joshua O. Morrison, 30, of Horse Cave, sent virtual messages regarding threats of a mass shooting of schools/churches in the Barren and Warren County areas. Troopers were able to locate Joshua Morrison who was arrested and charged with Terroristic Threatening, 2nd degree.

WARREN COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO