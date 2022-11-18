ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrenceville, GA

Locust Grove's Connor Crisp, Bransen Powell join Georgia Bulldogs signing class

Locust Grove seniors Connor Crisp and Bransen Powell were part of the 16-player signing class announced Wednesday by Georgia Bulldogs baseball coach Scott Stricklin. Crisp, a right-handed pitcher, went 7-3 with a 2.22 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 50 innings last season, in addition to hitting .377 with three home runs, 19 RBIs and 23 stolen bases. He was an all-region, all-county and all-state selection. He went 5-3 with a 1.88 ERA and 65 strikeouts, and hit .405 with three homers, 24 RBIs and 25 stolen bases as a sophomore.
Why The UGA vs GT Rivalry Still Matters to Kirby Smart

Over the years, the Georgia and Georgia Tech game has lost a bit of its luster as a rivalry. Some have even gone as far as to say that it is a dead rivalry considering how dominant Georgia has been in the series as of late. For reference, Tech has only beaten Georgia a total of three times since 2001. The Bulldogs have also won the last four matchups.
Henry County school district capital projects in progress

McDONOUGH — A number of Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax projects are in progress throughout the Henry County school district. Chief Operations Officer Josh Malcom reported that all are on track to be completed on time.
Henry County Sheriff's Office celebrates GED graduation

McDONOUGH — Four participants of the Henry County Sheriff’s Office’s GED Program have earned their diplomas. The HCSO partnered with the Southern Crescent Technical College in July 2021 to offer inmates an opportunity to complete their high school education and in turn helping to reduce recidivism.
Argument results in murder at Ellenwood Kroger

ELLENWOOD — An argument that started inside the Kroger grocery store on Fairview Road in Ellenwood ended in death. Henry County police report the dispute escalated in the store’s parking lot where guns were pulled killing one person.
