Henry County Daily Herald
No. 1 Georgia looks to finish off unbeaten season against improving Georgia Tech
For a game nicknamed “Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart was in a very complimentary mood discussing the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, who visit Athens on Saturday to conclude a regular season that has gone decidedly different for both teams. While top-ranked Georgia (11-0, 8-0 SEC) is...
Henry County Daily Herald
Locust Grove's Connor Crisp, Bransen Powell join Georgia Bulldogs signing class
Locust Grove seniors Connor Crisp and Bransen Powell were part of the 16-player signing class announced Wednesday by Georgia Bulldogs baseball coach Scott Stricklin. Crisp, a right-handed pitcher, went 7-3 with a 2.22 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 50 innings last season, in addition to hitting .377 with three home runs, 19 RBIs and 23 stolen bases. He was an all-region, all-county and all-state selection. He went 5-3 with a 1.88 ERA and 65 strikeouts, and hit .405 with three homers, 24 RBIs and 25 stolen bases as a sophomore.
Henry County Daily Herald
Three Henry County basketball players make Atlanta Tipoff Club's Preseason Watch List
Three Henry County high school basketball players were selected to the Atlanta Tipoff Club’s 2022-23 Preseason Watch List. The list features the top preseason candidates for the club’s honors and awards coming later in the season.
Henry County Daily Herald
Why The UGA vs GT Rivalry Still Matters to Kirby Smart
Over the years, the Georgia and Georgia Tech game has lost a bit of its luster as a rivalry. Some have even gone as far as to say that it is a dead rivalry considering how dominant Georgia has been in the series as of late. For reference, Tech has only beaten Georgia a total of three times since 2001. The Bulldogs have also won the last four matchups.
Henry County Daily Herald
Georgia Getting Last Minute OV from Five Star Athlete
Head coach Kirby Smart always makes noise late in recruiting cycles. He manages to slip into recruitments late and sway elite prospects, something very few can do successfully.
Henry County Daily Herald
Henry County school district capital projects in progress
McDONOUGH — A number of Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax projects are in progress throughout the Henry County school district. Chief Operations Officer Josh Malcom reported that all are on track to be completed on time.
Henry County Daily Herald
Henry County Sheriff's Office celebrates GED graduation
McDONOUGH — Four participants of the Henry County Sheriff’s Office’s GED Program have earned their diplomas. The HCSO partnered with the Southern Crescent Technical College in July 2021 to offer inmates an opportunity to complete their high school education and in turn helping to reduce recidivism.
Henry County Daily Herald
Argument results in murder at Ellenwood Kroger
ELLENWOOD — An argument that started inside the Kroger grocery store on Fairview Road in Ellenwood ended in death. Henry County police report the dispute escalated in the store’s parking lot where guns were pulled killing one person.
