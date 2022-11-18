Read full article on original website
Bruins’ David Pastrnak Has Hilarious Response To Mean Lightning Fan
Tampa Bay Lightning fans gave Patrice Bergeron his moment in the sun Monday, joining in on a “Bergy” chant for Boston’s captain after he recorded his 1,000th career point. Not everyone on the Bruins got such a warm welcome to Amalie Arena, however. David Pastrnak scored a...
How Nick Foligno Felt After Taking Puck To Face At Bruins Practice
Nick Foligno had an aggressive case of the Monday’s before puck drop against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Some of us feel like the day can hit us in the face, but for the Bruins forward, a puck literally did hit him in the face during Boston’s morning skate. Head coach Jim Montgomery wasn’t too worried about Foligno’s status for the game, and the left winger didn’t disappoint, scoring a power-play goal in Boston’s 5-3 win over the Lightning. It was his fourth goal of the season.
Bruins Score Two Goals In 31 Seconds To Take Lead Vs. Lightning
The Bruins got off to a poor start in the first period, but Boston got it going in the second. The Black and Gold faced its first test Monday night when they took on the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena. The Bruins had the opportunity to show what they could do against fellow Stanley Cup contenders.
What Made Career Milestone Special For Bruins Captain Patrice Bergeron
The Bruins kept rolling Monday, but the night belonged to Patrice Bergeron. Boston beat the Tampa Bay Lightning, 5-3, at Amalie Arena to reach the franchise’s best start since the 1929-30 season and improve their win streak to seven games. Bergeron tallied an assist during the game, and it...
Patrice Bergeron Becomes Fourth Bruin To Notch 1,000 Career Points
Patrice Bergeron joined an exclusive group Monday. The Bruins got their offense going in the second period against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena. To cap off an explosive frame, Brad Marchand scored his sixth goal of the season to put Boston up, 4-1. Captain Patrice Bergeron tallied an assist on the goal, and it put him at 1,000 career points. The 37-year-old is the fourth player in franchise history to notch 1,000 points — joining Ray Bourque, John Bucyk and Phil Esposito — and the future Hall of Famer is the 94th player in NHL history with 1,000 points.
Jets Rumors: How Zach Wilson Angered Teammates After Loss To Patriots
Is the Jets locker room starting to turn on Zach Wilson?. New York’s sophomore quarterback was defiant after completing just nine passes for 77 yards in Sunday’s 10-3 loss to the Patriots at Gillette Stadium. When asked whether he let down New York’s excellent defense, the always-cocky Wilson simply said “no.” The lack of accountability didn’t go over well among Jets fans, and even Richard Sherman called out the 2021 second-overall pick.
Listen To Stunned Jets Radio Announcers Call Patriots Punt Return
Marcus Jones’ game-winning punt return touchdown stunned everyone involved with the Jets on Sunday, from players to fans to coaches. New York’s radio announcers also couldn’t believe what they saw. In case you somehow missed it, Jones took an 84-yard punt return to the house with five...
How David Andrews’ Backup Reacted To Patriots Center’s Injury
FOXBORO, Mass. — David Andrews was supposed to give the New England Patriots’ struggling offensive line a much-needed boost, but his return to the lineup was short-lived. Andrews, who’d missed the previous two games with a concussion, played just 15 snaps in Sunday’s 10-3 win over the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium before exiting with a thigh injury. The injury appeared serious in the moment — Andrews had to be slowly helped to the locker room by team trainers — and a postgame report from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport indicated it could end the veteran center’s season.
Bruins’ Jim Montgomery Provides Injury Update On Trent Frederic
The Boston Bruins notched an exhilarating win on the road against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday, one that came with a milestone achievement for captain Patrice Bergeron. But it wasn’t all good news for the Bruins as they stretched their winning streak to seven straight games. Bruins forward...
Bill Belichick Had Clear Message For Patriots After Win Over Jets
Spirits in the New England Patriots’ locker room were high after Sunday’s dramatic win over the New York Jets. But there wasn’t much time to celebrate. In his address to the team after its 10-3 victory over New York at Gillette Stadium, head coach Bill Belichick was quick to point out that the Patriots’ next game was just four days away.
Why Derek Forbort Credited His Dog For Keeping Him In Shape While Injured
Boston Bruins coach Jim Montgomery told reporters last week that Derek Forbort is still “weeks away” from returning from a broken finger he had surgically repaired. But the veteran defenseman, who practiced with the Bruins on Tuesday ahead of their matchup Wednesday night on the road against the Florida Panthers, continues to ramp up his recovery, which is all part of the plan to make sure he can.
Bruins, NHL Stars, Ex-Coaches Congratulate Patrice Bergeron On Milestone
Monday night was all about Patrice Bergeron, and many coaches and players around the league took the time to acknowledge the future Hall of Famer’s accomplishment. The Bruins captain provided an assist on a Brad Marchand goal in Boston’s 5-3 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. Bergeron recorded his 1,000th career point with that assist, making him the fourth player in franchise history to achieve that mark.
Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Panthers Lines, Pairings
The Bruins look to end their brief Florida road trip on a high note when they take on the Panthers on Wednesday night. Boston has a chance to extend its win streak to eight games against a Florida team that has lost four of its last five and is looking to get back in the win column.
Carlos Correa To Red Sox? Why Boston Should Consider Polarizing Star
Will the Red Sox make waves this offseason? Boston has financial flexibility and a strong desire to bounce back from a disappointing 2022. As such, we’ll examine whether several notable free agents make sense (or don’t make sense) as the club looks to retool for 2023 and beyond.
Steven Stamkos, Lightning Welcome Bruins For Division Matchup
Steven Stamkos is still getting it done at a high level for the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Boston Bruins head on the road to take on the Lightning in one of the most important matchups of the early season. Stamkos averages the most one-timers per power plays in the league...
David Andrews Makes Surprise Return At Patriots Practice; New Player Debuts
FOXBORO, Mass. — A report Sunday indicated David Andrews could miss the rest of the New England Patriots’ season. He wound up not even missing a practice. Two days after he had to be helped to the locker room after suffering a thigh injury in a 10-3 win over the New York Jets, the Patriots’ starting center was present and in uniform during the open media portion of Tuesday’s practice.
Red Sox Acquire Versatile Infielder In Trade With Pirates
The Boston Red Sox made their first real move of the offseason Wednesday by signing a relief pitcher, but they weren’t done there. The Red Sox also pulled off a trade later in the day, acquiring infielder Hoy Park from the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for 18-year-old left-handed pitcher Inmer Lobo. The 26-year-old Park was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Tuesday.
Ultimate Question Of The Week: Would You Rather Load Or Unload The Dishwasher?
One requires a lot more work than the other. NESN’s Adam Pellerin visited Guy Fieri’s Tequila Cocina in Boston, Mass. to ask Boston Bruins fans the Ultimate Question of the Week: Would you rather load or unload the dishwasher?. To hear what the fans had to say, check...
Jaylen Brown Drills Slick Trick Shot Before Celtics-Mavericks Game
Jaylen Brown didn’t wait for the scheduled tipoff against the Dallas Mavericks to give fans in attendance a reason to pull out their phones at TD Garden on Wednesday. Standing behind the Boston Celtics bench and surrounded by several fans during pre-game shootaround, Brown knocked down a deep, deep 3-pointer to the amazement of dozens of Celtics fans, who recorded the Harlem Globetrotter-like trick shot in real-time.
Watch Tomas Nosek Score His Second Goal Of Season Vs. Flyers
Tomas Nosek got on the board twice. The Boston Bruins take on the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday night as the team attempts to keep up their winning streak. Nosek scored an empty-net goal to end his goal-less streak finally and followed it up to score another in the win over the Philadelphia Flyers.
