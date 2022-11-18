Patrice Bergeron joined an exclusive group Monday. The Bruins got their offense going in the second period against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena. To cap off an explosive frame, Brad Marchand scored his sixth goal of the season to put Boston up, 4-1. Captain Patrice Bergeron tallied an assist on the goal, and it put him at 1,000 career points. The 37-year-old is the fourth player in franchise history to notch 1,000 points — joining Ray Bourque, John Bucyk and Phil Esposito — and the future Hall of Famer is the 94th player in NHL history with 1,000 points.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO