ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NESN

How Nick Foligno Felt After Taking Puck To Face At Bruins Practice

Nick Foligno had an aggressive case of the Monday’s before puck drop against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Some of us feel like the day can hit us in the face, but for the Bruins forward, a puck literally did hit him in the face during Boston’s morning skate. Head coach Jim Montgomery wasn’t too worried about Foligno’s status for the game, and the left winger didn’t disappoint, scoring a power-play goal in Boston’s 5-3 win over the Lightning. It was his fourth goal of the season.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Bruins Score Two Goals In 31 Seconds To Take Lead Vs. Lightning

The Bruins got off to a poor start in the first period, but Boston got it going in the second. The Black and Gold faced its first test Monday night when they took on the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena. The Bruins had the opportunity to show what they could do against fellow Stanley Cup contenders.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Patrice Bergeron Becomes Fourth Bruin To Notch 1,000 Career Points

Patrice Bergeron joined an exclusive group Monday. The Bruins got their offense going in the second period against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena. To cap off an explosive frame, Brad Marchand scored his sixth goal of the season to put Boston up, 4-1. Captain Patrice Bergeron tallied an assist on the goal, and it put him at 1,000 career points. The 37-year-old is the fourth player in franchise history to notch 1,000 points — joining Ray Bourque, John Bucyk and Phil Esposito — and the future Hall of Famer is the 94th player in NHL history with 1,000 points.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Jets Rumors: How Zach Wilson Angered Teammates After Loss To Patriots

Is the Jets locker room starting to turn on Zach Wilson?. New York’s sophomore quarterback was defiant after completing just nine passes for 77 yards in Sunday’s 10-3 loss to the Patriots at Gillette Stadium. When asked whether he let down New York’s excellent defense, the always-cocky Wilson simply said “no.” The lack of accountability didn’t go over well among Jets fans, and even Richard Sherman called out the 2021 second-overall pick.
NESN

How David Andrews’ Backup Reacted To Patriots Center’s Injury

FOXBORO, Mass. — David Andrews was supposed to give the New England Patriots’ struggling offensive line a much-needed boost, but his return to the lineup was short-lived. Andrews, who’d missed the previous two games with a concussion, played just 15 snaps in Sunday’s 10-3 win over the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium before exiting with a thigh injury. The injury appeared serious in the moment — Andrews had to be slowly helped to the locker room by team trainers — and a postgame report from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport indicated it could end the veteran center’s season.
NESN

Bruins’ Jim Montgomery Provides Injury Update On Trent Frederic

The Boston Bruins notched an exhilarating win on the road against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday, one that came with a milestone achievement for captain Patrice Bergeron. But it wasn’t all good news for the Bruins as they stretched their winning streak to seven straight games. Bruins forward...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Bill Belichick Had Clear Message For Patriots After Win Over Jets

Spirits in the New England Patriots’ locker room were high after Sunday’s dramatic win over the New York Jets. But there wasn’t much time to celebrate. In his address to the team after its 10-3 victory over New York at Gillette Stadium, head coach Bill Belichick was quick to point out that the Patriots’ next game was just four days away.
NEW YORK STATE
NESN

Why Derek Forbort Credited His Dog For Keeping Him In Shape While Injured

Boston Bruins coach Jim Montgomery told reporters last week that Derek Forbort is still “weeks away” from returning from a broken finger he had surgically repaired. But the veteran defenseman, who practiced with the Bruins on Tuesday ahead of their matchup Wednesday night on the road against the Florida Panthers, continues to ramp up his recovery, which is all part of the plan to make sure he can.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Bruins, NHL Stars, Ex-Coaches Congratulate Patrice Bergeron On Milestone

Monday night was all about Patrice Bergeron, and many coaches and players around the league took the time to acknowledge the future Hall of Famer’s accomplishment. The Bruins captain provided an assist on a Brad Marchand goal in Boston’s 5-3 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. Bergeron recorded his 1,000th career point with that assist, making him the fourth player in franchise history to achieve that mark.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Steven Stamkos, Lightning Welcome Bruins For Division Matchup

Steven Stamkos is still getting it done at a high level for the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Boston Bruins head on the road to take on the Lightning in one of the most important matchups of the early season. Stamkos averages the most one-timers per power plays in the league...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

David Andrews Makes Surprise Return At Patriots Practice; New Player Debuts

FOXBORO, Mass. — A report Sunday indicated David Andrews could miss the rest of the New England Patriots’ season. He wound up not even missing a practice. Two days after he had to be helped to the locker room after suffering a thigh injury in a 10-3 win over the New York Jets, the Patriots’ starting center was present and in uniform during the open media portion of Tuesday’s practice.
NEW YORK STATE
NESN

Red Sox Acquire Versatile Infielder In Trade With Pirates

The Boston Red Sox made their first real move of the offseason Wednesday by signing a relief pitcher, but they weren’t done there. The Red Sox also pulled off a trade later in the day, acquiring infielder Hoy Park from the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for 18-year-old left-handed pitcher Inmer Lobo. The 26-year-old Park was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Tuesday.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Jaylen Brown Drills Slick Trick Shot Before Celtics-Mavericks Game

Jaylen Brown didn’t wait for the scheduled tipoff against the Dallas Mavericks to give fans in attendance a reason to pull out their phones at TD Garden on Wednesday. Standing behind the Boston Celtics bench and surrounded by several fans during pre-game shootaround, Brown knocked down a deep, deep 3-pointer to the amazement of dozens of Celtics fans, who recorded the Harlem Globetrotter-like trick shot in real-time.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Watch Tomas Nosek Score His Second Goal Of Season Vs. Flyers

Tomas Nosek got on the board twice. The Boston Bruins take on the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday night as the team attempts to keep up their winning streak. Nosek scored an empty-net goal to end his goal-less streak finally and followed it up to score another in the win over the Philadelphia Flyers.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
27K+
Followers
49K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy