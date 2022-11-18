ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Bears QB Justin Fields’ shoulder injury saga gets eye-opening twist

Justin Fields has been having an excellent second year in the league for the Chicago Bears. After a ho-hum first season with the team, Fields has found his groove, using his abilities to wreak havoc on defenses. Unfortunately, the QB seemingly suffered a devastating shoulder injury after Week 11. Initially, reports said that Justin Fields […] The post Bears QB Justin Fields’ shoulder injury saga gets eye-opening twist appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes ends GOAT debate with bold Travis Kelce statement

For Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the debate on the greatest NFL tight end ever is over. It’s Travis Kelce, and no ones comes close. Mahomes made the bold declaration after he and Kelce paired up to power the Chiefs to a 30-27 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11 on Sunday night. The Kansas City superstar QB threw three touchdown passes, all to his veteran tight end teammate.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Diontae Johnson airs out frustration after bitter loss to the Bengals

The playoffs just got harder for the Pittsburgh Steelers to reach after losing to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 11 at home on Sunday, 37-30. For Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson, the frustration gets amplified by the lack of opportunities he is seeing downfield. Against the Bengals, he only had 21 receiving yards on four catches and five targets, which were fewer than the looks three other Steelers got.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

4 Colts most to blame after heartbreaking Week 11 loss vs. Eagles

The Indianapolis Colts failed to build on their Week 10 win after they fell short to the Philadelphia Eagles, 17-16, at home in Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season. Now at 3-6-1, the Colts are still in second place in the AFC South. Here are the four Colts most to blame for their Week […] The post 4 Colts most to blame after heartbreaking Week 11 loss vs. Eagles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ClutchPoints

Lions release concerning update ahead of Thanksgiving showdown vs Bills

The Detroit Lions are in search of their fourth consecutive win on the season. In their way is the high-powered Buffalo Bills. Their health may also be an obstacle to overcome. Despite not practicing on Monday, the Lions had to file an injury report with the NFL. On this injury report, some very important pieces […] The post Lions release concerning update ahead of Thanksgiving showdown vs Bills appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DETROIT, MI
ClutchPoints

Warriors make decision on Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green vs. Pelicans

The Golden State Warriors finally earned their first road win of the season on Sunday night. Don’t anticipate them getting another 24 hours later. Golden State is resting Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson for Monday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans, the second leg of a back-to-back. The Warriors may be missing more than the dynastic Big Three, though. Andrew Wiggins (foot soreness) and Kevon Looney (hand contusion) are questionable versus New Orleans, too.
ClutchPoints

Latest Aaron Judge-San Francisco footage will send Yankees fans over the edge amid free agency

The San Francisco Giants are considered to be the New York Yankees’ biggest threat in the Aaron Judge free agency sweepstakes, and latest reports indicate that they are making their move In fact, a recent video of Judge is going viral, as it showed the Yankees slugger arriving in San Francisco. The newly crowned AL […] The post Latest Aaron Judge-San Francisco footage will send Yankees fans over the edge amid free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Rachaad White fantasy owners will be thrilled with Leonard Fournette injury update

In recent weeks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie running back Rachaad White has slowly earned himself an increasing workload. In Week 10, this reached an all-time high. As the Buccaneers took on the Seattle Seahawks, Rachaad White played in 64% of the team’s offensive snaps. He finished the day reaching career highs across the board. On […] The post Rachaad White fantasy owners will be thrilled with Leonard Fournette injury update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Justin Jefferson reveals 1 regret in Vikings’ brutal Week 11 loss to Cowboys

While Justin Jefferson remains proud of the Minnesota Vikings despite their ugly Week 11 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, that doesn’t mean he does not have any regrets in the game. Speaking to reporters on Monday following their brutal 40-3 defeat, Jefferson shared that he wishes they could have made adjustments throughout the game. Not […] The post Justin Jefferson reveals 1 regret in Vikings’ brutal Week 11 loss to Cowboys appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

Aaron Judge, Giants free agency meeting gets pivotal update

Aaron Judge and the San Francisco Giants reportedly had a “productive” meeting on Tuesday, per Jon Morosi. “I’m told that the meetings went all the way up to the ownership level between Aaron Judge and the San Francisco Giants,” Morosi said on MLB Network. “Very significant development there.” Morosi continued by explaining how the Giants […] The post Aaron Judge, Giants free agency meeting gets pivotal update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Texans’ QB plans leak after Lovie Smith refused to name starter

Houston Texans head coach Lovie Smith refused to name a starting quarterback ahead of the team’s Week 12 clash against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, but it seems the info has trickled out from within the organization anyway. NFL insider Mike Garafolo’s sources informed him that it would be Kyle Allen drawing the start in Week 12, with Davis Mills getting relegated to the backup role amid his recent struggles.
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
207K+
Followers
121K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy