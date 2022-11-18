ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bruins’ Jim Montgomery Provides Injury Update On Trent Frederic

The Boston Bruins notched an exhilarating win on the road against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday, one that came with a milestone achievement for captain Patrice Bergeron. But it wasn’t all good news for the Bruins as they stretched their winning streak to seven straight games. Bruins forward...
Why Derek Forbort Credited His Dog For Keeping Him In Shape While Injured

Boston Bruins coach Jim Montgomery told reporters last week that Derek Forbort is still “weeks away” from returning from a broken finger he had surgically repaired. But the veteran defenseman, who practiced with the Bruins on Tuesday ahead of their matchup Wednesday night on the road against the Florida Panthers, continues to ramp up his recovery, which is all part of the plan to make sure he can.
Are Bruins For Real? NHL Writer Determines Boston’s Stanley Cup Hopes

Heading into their Wednesday matchup against the Florida Panthers, the Bruins were off to their best start since the 1929-30 season. Boston opened with the best record in the NHL at 17-2-0, and head coach Jim Montgomery has led the Black and Gold to the best offense in the league, scoring 4.16 goals per game — the Dallas Stars are second at 3.84 goals per game.
David Andrews Makes Surprise Return At Patriots Practice; New Player Debuts

FOXBORO, Mass. — A report Sunday indicated David Andrews could miss the rest of the New England Patriots’ season. He wound up not even missing a practice. Two days after he had to be helped to the locker room after suffering a thigh injury in a 10-3 win over the New York Jets, the Patriots’ starting center was present and in uniform during the open media portion of Tuesday’s practice.
Bruins Wrap: Boston’s Win Streak Snapped After Loss Vs. Panthers

The Boston Bruins reached the end of their seven-game winning streak in frustrating fashion, falling against the Flordia Panthers 5-2 at FLA Live Arena on Wednesday. The Bruins fell to 17-3-0 on the season, while the Panthers improved to 10-8-2 and snap their three-game losing streak. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. All...
NBA Rumors: When Celtics Expect Robert Williams To Return From Injury

The Celtics were the best team in the NBA heading into Wednesday, and Boston is soon to get a huge boost. Robert Williams III has been out for the start of the season as he continues to recover from an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee, which he underwent in late September. The fifth-year center reportedly was on schedule with his rehab, and the Celtics seemed to hint his return was nearing.
Bruins Wrap: Patrice Bergeron’s Career Night Ends In Boston Win

The Boston Bruins continued their historic start to the season, defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning, 5-3, at Amalie Arena on Monday night. The Bruins move to 17-2-0 on the season, and the Lightning dropped to 11-7-1 on the year. box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. The Bruins started the game...
Jaylen Brown Drills Slick Trick Shot Before Celtics-Mavericks Game

Jaylen Brown didn’t wait for the scheduled tipoff against the Dallas Mavericks to give fans in attendance a reason to pull out their phones at TD Garden on Wednesday. Standing behind the Boston Celtics bench and surrounded by several fans during pre-game shootaround, Brown knocked down a deep, deep 3-pointer to the amazement of dozens of Celtics fans, who recorded the Harlem Globetrotter-like trick shot in real-time.
Red Sox Acquire Versatile Infielder In Trade With Pirates

The Boston Red Sox made their first real move of the offseason Wednesday by signing a relief pitcher, but they weren’t done there. The Red Sox also pulled off a trade later in the day, acquiring infielder Hoy Park from the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for 18-year-old left-handed pitcher Inmer Lobo. The 26-year-old Park was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Tuesday.
Steven Stamkos, Lightning Welcome Bruins For Division Matchup

Steven Stamkos is still getting it done at a high level for the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Boston Bruins head on the road to take on the Lightning in one of the most important matchups of the early season. Stamkos averages the most one-timers per power plays in the league...
Watch Tomas Nosek Score His Second Goal Of Season Vs. Flyers

Tomas Nosek got on the board twice. The Boston Bruins take on the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday night as the team attempts to keep up their winning streak. Nosek scored an empty-net goal to end his goal-less streak finally and followed it up to score another in the win over the Philadelphia Flyers.
Celtics Wrap: Bulls Snap Boston’s Nine-Game Winning Streak

The Boston Celtics’ nine-game winning streak was snapped with a loss to the Chicago Bulls, 121-107, at United Center on Monday night. The Celtics dropped to 13-4 on the year, while the Bulls improved to 7-10. box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. Is there something wonky about the lighting...
Linus Ullmark Earns Win Number 13 As Bruins Beat Lightning

Another day, another victory for Linus Ullmark. The Boston Bruins earned their seventh straight win Monday night, beating the Tampa Bay Lightning by a score of 5-3. Ullmark made 32 saves, fighting off a Lightning surge in the third period to get the win. For more, check out the “Save...
Jake DeBrusk Has Two Assists In Bruins Win Over Lightning

Jake DeBrusk was able to bounce back after colliding with David Pastrnak. The Boston Bruins grabbed another big victory Monday night, taking down the Tampa Bay Lightning. Despite the collision, DeBrusk finished the night with two assists and kept the puck moving offensively. For more, check out the “Bruins Best...
