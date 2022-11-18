Read full article on original website
Related
Mosley, Hodge help Missouri beat Coastal Carolina 89-51
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Isiaih Mosley scored 23 points on 10-of-15 shooting, D’Moi Hodge had 18 points, a career-high seven assists and five steals and Missouri beat Coastal Carolina 89-51 Wednesday night. Hodge made 7 of 11 from the field, hit 4 of 6 from 3-point range and grabbed five rebounds. The 6-foot-4 guard has 15 steals in the last three games and 19 this season. Kobe Brown added 17 points and seven rebounds for Missouri (6-0). Hodge hit a 3-pointer to spark a 12-2 run that gave the Tigers a 14-4 lead about 5 minutes into the game and Coastal Carolina (2-2) trailed the rest of the way. Mosley either scored or assisted on every basket in a 15-0 run that made it 31-11 with 6:59 to go in the first half. Linton Brown scored 13 points and Jomaru Brown added 12 for the Chanticleers.
Second Half Effort Dooms Louisville in Maui Invitational Finale vs. Cincinnati
LAHAINA, Hawaii - Playing in their first game against former longtime conference rival Cincinnati since 2014, the Louisville men's basketball program was unable to end their run in the Maui Invitational with a win, falling 81-62 Wednesday at the Lahaina Civic Center in their third and final game in the event.
WTOP
Frampton scores 19, Western Kentucky takes down Tulane 71-65
GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) — Luke Frampton had 19 points in Western Kentucky’s 71-65 win over Tulane on Wednesday. Frampton also contributed seven rebounds for the Hilltoppers (5-1). Fallou Diagne scored 13 points while shooting 5 for 9, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc. Emmanuel Akot recorded 11 points and was 3 of 6 shooting (3 for 5 from distance).
High school football: Gainesville gearing up to face stellar young QB from Houston County in 6A quarterfinals
Gainesville’s faced athletic and highly-touted quarterbacks in the postseason many times before. Seventeen years ago, the Red Elephants found a way to come out on top 27-20 in the second round at City Park Stadium against Westlake, which was led by junior quarterback Cam Newton, who was then a commit to Florida, before going on to win a national title at Auburn in 2010.
WTOP
Detroit Mercy wins 70-49 over Charlotte
DETROIT (AP) — Antoine Davis had 26 points in Detroit Mercy’s 70-49 win against Charlotte on Wednesday. Davis shot 9 for 21 (6 for 14 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line for the Titans (3-3). Jordan Phillips scored 11 points and added eight rebounds. T.J. Moss was 4 of 5 shooting and 1 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with nine points.
WTOP
Sports on TV for Thursday, November 24
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) ESPN — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, Semifinal, Nassau, Bahamas. ESPN2 — ESPN Events Invitational: Florida St. vs. Siena, Quarterfinal, Orlando, Fla. 1 p.m. ESPN — Phil Knight Invitational: North Carolina vs. Portland, Quarterfinal, Portland, Ore. 1:30 p.m. ESPN2 — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD,...
Charlotte Observer
A rare home victory. Takeaways from the Hornets’ win vs. Philadelphia
The Charlotte Hornets won for just the second time at home this season, defeating the Philadelphia 76ers, 107-101, on Wednesday night.
WTOP
Wednesday’s Transactions, Writethru
BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with LHP Joely Rodriguez on a one-year contract. MINNESOTA TWINS — Activated OF Trevor Larnach and RHPs Bailey Ober, Emilio Pagan and Ronny Hernandez. TEXAS RANGERS — Named Dayton Moore senior advisor of baseball operations and Mike Maddux pitching coach.
Parents of ex-Stanford goalie Katie Meyer sue university for wrongful death
The parents of Katie Meyer, the former Stanford soccer goalkeeper who killed herself in February, have sued the university for wrongful death.
WTOP
Chase Young making progress, but his status remains ‘day by day’
ASHBURN, Va. — Washington Commanders’ star pass rusher Chase Young was activated to the 53-man roster on Monday, the final roster hurdle for him to make his 2022 season debut. But after practicing in a limited fashion on Wednesday, Young was noncommittal about whether he’d play this Sunday...
Barkov, Tkachuk help Panthers right the ship with statement win vs. league-best Bruins
The Panthers handed the Bruins only their third loss of the season — and first since Nov. 5.
WTOP
Player of the Week: Freedom-Woodbridge’s Tristan Evans
Opponents by now have seen enough highlights of Freedom-Woodbridge High School quarterback Tristan Evans that it’s quite certain no one underestimates the junior who is in his first full season as a starter. “I joke all the time,” Eagles Coach Darryl Overton said. “If you were picking teams in...
Comments / 0