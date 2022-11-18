COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Isiaih Mosley scored 23 points on 10-of-15 shooting, D’Moi Hodge had 18 points, a career-high seven assists and five steals and Missouri beat Coastal Carolina 89-51 Wednesday night. Hodge made 7 of 11 from the field, hit 4 of 6 from 3-point range and grabbed five rebounds. The 6-foot-4 guard has 15 steals in the last three games and 19 this season. Kobe Brown added 17 points and seven rebounds for Missouri (6-0). Hodge hit a 3-pointer to spark a 12-2 run that gave the Tigers a 14-4 lead about 5 minutes into the game and Coastal Carolina (2-2) trailed the rest of the way. Mosley either scored or assisted on every basket in a 15-0 run that made it 31-11 with 6:59 to go in the first half. Linton Brown scored 13 points and Jomaru Brown added 12 for the Chanticleers.

CONWAY, SC ・ 9 MINUTES AGO