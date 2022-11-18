ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mosley, Hodge help Missouri beat Coastal Carolina 89-51

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Isiaih Mosley scored 23 points on 10-of-15 shooting, D’Moi Hodge had 18 points, a career-high seven assists and five steals and Missouri beat Coastal Carolina 89-51 Wednesday night. Hodge made 7 of 11 from the field, hit 4 of 6 from 3-point range and grabbed five rebounds. The 6-foot-4 guard has 15 steals in the last three games and 19 this season. Kobe Brown added 17 points and seven rebounds for Missouri (6-0). Hodge hit a 3-pointer to spark a 12-2 run that gave the Tigers a 14-4 lead about 5 minutes into the game and Coastal Carolina (2-2) trailed the rest of the way. Mosley either scored or assisted on every basket in a 15-0 run that made it 31-11 with 6:59 to go in the first half. Linton Brown scored 13 points and Jomaru Brown added 12 for the Chanticleers.
Frampton scores 19, Western Kentucky takes down Tulane 71-65

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) — Luke Frampton had 19 points in Western Kentucky’s 71-65 win over Tulane on Wednesday. Frampton also contributed seven rebounds for the Hilltoppers (5-1). Fallou Diagne scored 13 points while shooting 5 for 9, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc. Emmanuel Akot recorded 11 points and was 3 of 6 shooting (3 for 5 from distance).
High school football: Gainesville gearing up to face stellar young QB from Houston County in 6A quarterfinals

Gainesville’s faced athletic and highly-touted quarterbacks in the postseason many times before. Seventeen years ago, the Red Elephants found a way to come out on top 27-20 in the second round at City Park Stadium against Westlake, which was led by junior quarterback Cam Newton, who was then a commit to Florida, before going on to win a national title at Auburn in 2010.
Detroit Mercy wins 70-49 over Charlotte

DETROIT (AP) — Antoine Davis had 26 points in Detroit Mercy’s 70-49 win against Charlotte on Wednesday. Davis shot 9 for 21 (6 for 14 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line for the Titans (3-3). Jordan Phillips scored 11 points and added eight rebounds. T.J. Moss was 4 of 5 shooting and 1 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with nine points.
Sports on TV for Thursday, November 24

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) ESPN — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, Semifinal, Nassau, Bahamas. ESPN2 — ESPN Events Invitational: Florida St. vs. Siena, Quarterfinal, Orlando, Fla. 1 p.m. ESPN — Phil Knight Invitational: North Carolina vs. Portland, Quarterfinal, Portland, Ore. 1:30 p.m. ESPN2 — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD,...
Wednesday’s Transactions, Writethru

BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with LHP Joely Rodriguez on a one-year contract. MINNESOTA TWINS — Activated OF Trevor Larnach and RHPs Bailey Ober, Emilio Pagan and Ronny Hernandez. TEXAS RANGERS — Named Dayton Moore senior advisor of baseball operations and Mike Maddux pitching coach.
Chase Young making progress, but his status remains ‘day by day’

ASHBURN, Va. — Washington Commanders’ star pass rusher Chase Young was activated to the 53-man roster on Monday, the final roster hurdle for him to make his 2022 season debut. But after practicing in a limited fashion on Wednesday, Young was noncommittal about whether he’d play this Sunday...
Player of the Week: Freedom-Woodbridge’s Tristan Evans

Opponents by now have seen enough highlights of Freedom-Woodbridge High School quarterback Tristan Evans that it’s quite certain no one underestimates the junior who is in his first full season as a starter. “I joke all the time,” Eagles Coach Darryl Overton said. “If you were picking teams in...
